Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A class of Type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dementia, according to a new study led by the University of Arizona. The researchers said this drug class, also known as thiazolidinediones or TZDs, which helps insulin work better, may effectively prevent dementia in patients at high risk who have mild or moderate Type 2 diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Older US adults with certain preexisting conditions often diagnosed with poor prognosis cancers
A recent analysis published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Societyfound that before older U.S. adults were diagnosed with poor prognosis cancers, many had preexisting conditions such as functional impairment, difficulty with mobility, falls, and poor memory. Of 2,105 participants aged 65 years and older, approximately 65% had difficulty...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes drug may help lower dementia risk by 22%
People with type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of developing dementia. A team of researchers has found an older class of type 2 diabetes medication helps reduce a person’s risk of developing dementia from any cause by 22%. Scientists also found the use of these medications lowered the...
1.3 million diabetic Americans have rationed insulin this year
According to the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, over a million people with diabetes in the US rationed their insulin in the past year. Dr. Adam Gaffney, the lead author of the study and a pulmonologist and critical care doctor at Harvard Medical School and Cambridge Health Alliance, told CNN this:
More than a million Americans ration insulin as prices skyrocket
More than 1 million Americans with diabetes have to ration lifesaving insulin because they can't afford it, a new study shows. Many people delayed picking up their insulin prescription, while others took lower doses than they needed, researchers found. Experts said the findings are hardly surprising: Insulin prices have skyrocketed...
Which Diabetes Drugs Control A1C the Longest? Study Shows 2 Have Slight Advantage
In a clinical trial comparing four drugs used to control type 2 diabetes, participants who took liraglutide or insulin glargine along with metformin were able to control their blood glucose levels longer than those taking glimepiride or sitagliptin. The differences in long-term control among the four drugs was very small.
cohaitungchi.com
Apple Cider Vinegar for Diabetes: Does ACV Lower Blood Sugar?
You are reading: Apple cider vinegar gummies diabetes | Apple Cider Vinegar for Diabetes: Does ACV Lower Blood Sugar?. For diabetic patients, consuming the right kind of supplements through diet is essential to keep blood sugar levels in check. Individuals often experiment with home remedies without necessarily knowing the feasibility of each, while skipping over viable options in the process.
cohaitungchi.com
How to Lower Blood Sugar Quickly
High blood sugar, also called hyperglycemia, means that there is too much glucose (sugar) in the blood, often due to a lack of insulin or the body’s inability to use insulin properly. For people who have diabetes, other factors can contribute to high blood sugars, as well, such as eating too much carbohydrate, not getting enough physical activity, being sick or stressed, forgetting to take or not taking enough diabetes medication, or taking other medications that can raise bloods sugars.
cohaitungchi.com
Type 2 diabetes: Drink cucumber detox water to reduce blood sugar and manage symptoms
New Delhi: Cucumber water, as we know, is increasingly gaining popularity among dieters and health enthusiasts alike owing to its many potential health benefits. Perhaps, cucumber water has been used for a very long time before the infused water craze began. Also known as cucumber infused water or cucumber detox water, this natural health tonic can help you stay hydrated, lose weight, lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Research has shown that people with type 2 diabetes could lower their blood sugar levels by eating cucumber.
Is It Possible To Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a common lifelong illness that affects normal insulin function and prevents the proper processing of sugar or glucose from food (via WebMD). It mostly affects the middle-aged and elderly population, but type 2 diabetes may also affect teens or children who are obese. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up to 95% of the 37 million people in the U.S. with diabetes have type 2 diabetes.
MedicalXpress
First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs
Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
CNET
Blood Sugar Levels: How to Tell If You're in the Normal Range
People with diabetes are all too familiar with their blood sugar levels, but the rest of us might not even think about it outside of the occasional doctor's visit. However, consistently high blood sugar levels can coexist with Type 2 diabetes and cause serious health conditions like kidney disease, nerve problems or stroke.
psychologytoday.com
Melatonin and Osteoporosis
Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by degrees of low bone mass and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone...
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes remission likely for adults with ‘healthy’ BMI and 10% weight loss
Adults with type 2 diabetes and a BMI of 21 kg/m2 to 27 kg/m2 have high likelihood of diabetes remission if they lose 10% of their starting weight, researchers reported. “Type 2 diabetes is often considered to be ‘caused’ by a higher body mass index, and certainly there is a strong link between increasing weight, increasing BMI and the incidence of type 2 diabetes,” Alison C. Barnes, RD, lead research associate and dietitian at the Human Nutrition Research Centre at Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K., said during a presentation at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting. “However, if we look at the numbers, 15% of new diagnoses of type 2 diabetes are actually in people who have a BMI within that healthy range.”
Healthline
Understanding Idiopathic Postprandial Syndrome (IPS)
People with IPS often experience symptoms of low blood sugar even though their blood sugar levels are within a normal range. A doctor may recommend making changes to your diet to ease symptoms. You frequently feel out of energy or shaky after a meal. You think you might have low...
healio.com
Feelings of loneliness associated with increased risk for type 2 diabetes over 20 years
Type 2 diabetes risk was more than twice as high among adults who reported feeling most lonely compared with those who reported no loneliness, according to study results published in Diabetologia. “Research that aims to establish whether loneliness is a risk factor for the development of type 2 diabetes is...
Ozempic diabetes drug is trending as a weight-loss method — here's why and what doctors say
Diabetes medication Ozempic has become part of the weight-loss craze on social media and among celebrities as well. Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel explained what's going on — and why he's not concerned.
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
cohaitungchi.com
How Many Carbs Should You Eat If You Have Diabetes?
Many studies support the use of carb restriction in people with diabetes. Research has confirmed that many levels of carb restriction can effectively lower blood sugar levels. You are reading: What are good carbs for type 2 diabetes | How Many Carbs Should You Eat If You Have Diabetes?. Very...
