Arraignment delayed for San Diego mother accused of murdering her baby
SAN DIEGO — An arraignment for the mother accused of murdering her infant has been pushed to next week. San Diego police say on Sunday they found a 2-month-old baby girl, violently killed and arrested her mother, Christine Mendoza, 35, for the murder. Mendoza’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday...
Helping Save Lives | Walk like MADD
Sheriff's Traffic Services talks about the Walk like MADD event on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7 a.m. at San Diego City College. Visit: walklikemadd.org.
Oceanside looking to open a dog beach
Oceanside is looking into opening a dog beach. It would be the 5th in San Diego County.
San Diego Police Officer disciplined for reporting racial bias in field
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Police Officer says she was harassed, retaliated against, and passed up for promotions for reporting racial bias she witnessed by two police officers in the field. In a newly filed lawsuit, Officer Jennifer Gregory, says her supervisor, Captain Manuel Del Toro, made sexually...
Full weekend rail closure between Oceanside and San Diego starts at midnight
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diegans can expect a full rail closure between Oceanside and San Diego this weekend, starting at midnight, for regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements. Weekend closures like these, known as Absolute Work Windows, provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely and unimpeded on...
San Diego State, Mesa College partner for sustainable food training program for Latinx students
SAN DIEGO — San Diego college students studying agriculture are receiving a special opportunity to study sustainable farming in the United States and in Mexico. The new program was made possible thanks to a $1 million grant received by San Diego State University from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The grant will partner SDSU with San Diego Mesa College and aims to make a difference in food insecurity, an issue that disproportionately impacts the Latinx community.
Suspect killed in Southcrest-area police shooting
SAN DIEGO — An armed suspect was shot and killed late this afternoon when at least two San Diego Police Department officers opened fire on him during a confrontation in a Southcrest-area neighborhood. Officers were called about 5:30 p.m. to Humberto's Taco Shop in the 1100 block of South...
California 2022 election | How to register, vote, track your ballot and more
SAN DIEGO — Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Here is a guide that will help answer some of your election questions. You can complete a voter registration application online at the state's Register to Vote website. You can also pick up a paper application at your county elections office, any Department of Motor Vehicles field office, and many post offices, public libraries, and government offices.
San Diego International Film Festival returns with red carpet event
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — In its 21st year, the San Diego International Film Festival returns with the Night of the Stars Tribute. Tonya Mantooth, the CEO of the festival called the night a huge success and added that this year’s films focus on topics like social justice, women and LGBTQ rights.
San Diego's Mayor to Philadelphia's Mayor: 'How about a wager?'
SAN DIEGO — The National League Championship Series is officially underway in America's Finest City and San Diego's mayor is taking on Philadelphia's mayor with a friendly wager. Mayor Todd Gloria called out Mayor Jim Kenney on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Game 1 of the NLCS, following...
Padres try to even NLCS series before heading to Philadelphia
Following Game 2, the two teams will head to Philadelphia where they will square off three times. If necessary they will head back to San Diego for Games 6-7.
Cooking with Styles: Chicken Carrot Curry
SAN DIEGO — The inspiration for this Curry came from a restaurant in Pacific Beach, World Curry. I was amazed at how versatile Curry is, basically any protein or totally Veggie it's totally up to you with this recipe. Chicken Carrot Curry. 2 Chicken Breast, cubed. 1 Onion diced...
Padres playoff run inspiring young athletes
SAN DIEGO — Despite dropping the first game in the NLCS, Padres baseball is the talk of the town and inspiring young athletes. The San Diego Hawks youth team held their practice Tuesday night just as the Padres kicked off its game against the Phillies. "They've never won a...
