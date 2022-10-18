ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Law & Crime

Oath Keepers Member Left Behind During a Bathroom Break as Group Leaders Breached Capitol Building Testifies at Seditious Conspiracy Trial

A Florida- and Oregon-based man who traveled to Washington D.C. with members of the Oath Keepers — but didn’t enter the U.S. Capitol with them, perhaps due to an unintentionally well-timed bathroom break — testified for the government that he didn’t directly hear leaders of the group discuss a specific plan to breach the building, although he acknowledged that such conversations could have occurred.
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Public universities could face more audits for misspending under new bill

Sen. Declan O'Scanlon said recent headlines on Rutgers' spending inspired the legislation, which would allow state officials to appoint a special auditor to investigate claims of abusing public funds at state colleges and universities. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) On the heels of reports revealing Rutgers athletics programs spent hundreds...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State education meetings forecast tumultuous school policies in upcoming gubernatorial debate

Members of the public attend Florida's State Board of Education meeting on Oct. 19, 2022. A second meeting was held on Oct. 20, 2022. Credit: Screenshot/Florida Channel. In a fell swoop, Florida’s State Board of Education has approved a swath of rules that claim to improve transparency in education and bolster so-called parental rights. But LGBTQ+ advocates say the new rules are discriminatory.
FLORIDA STATE

