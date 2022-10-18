Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
newsfromthestates.com
Republican lawmakers explore expanding role of school boards
N.H. School Boards Association Executive Director Barrett Christina addresses members of the House Education Committee on Oct. 11. (Screenshot) As New Hampshire lawmakers look ahead to a new slate of education laws next year, some are pushing to give school boards a more central role. Representatives on the House Education...
newsfromthestates.com
State education meetings forecast tumultuous school policies in upcoming gubernatorial debate
Members of the public attend Florida's State Board of Education meeting on Oct. 19, 2022. A second meeting was held on Oct. 20, 2022. Credit: Screenshot/Florida Channel. In a fell swoop, Florida’s State Board of Education has approved a swath of rules that claim to improve transparency in education and bolster so-called parental rights. But LGBTQ+ advocates say the new rules are discriminatory.
newsfromthestates.com
After Uvalde, states look to new digital maps to keep schools safe
Community members gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, May 24. (Jordan Vonderhaar | Getty Images) In the wake of the devastating shooting in Uvalde, Texas, one of the latest tragedies in...
newsfromthestates.com
State Republicans bank on winning on education wedge issues: school choice, ‘parents’ rights’
Oregon Moms Union holds a conference outside of the Woodburn School District offices. (Oregon Moms Union) One thing that stuck out to Republican candidate Tracy Cramer in talking to voters in Woodburn, Gervais and Salem recently was how upset parents still felt about how K-12 education was handled during the pandemic.
newsfromthestates.com
School board candidates across Md. cite learning deficits, student performance as biggest issues
Steve Whisler and Jenni Pompi stand on opposite sides of the cultural divide roiling school board races in Maryland and nationwide. Whisler objects to what he called the “1619 Project curriculum” that focuses on the role of racism in America’s founding, while Pompi praises schools that teach students about “the disenfranchisement and marginalization of Black, brown and indigenous people.”
newsfromthestates.com
Evers campaign highlights education issues with endorsement from national teachers union
Gov. Tony Evers alongside Wisconsin AFT President Kim Kohlhaas at the American Federation of Teachers event on Wednesday. (Screenshot from AFT Facebook Livestream) The leader of the nation’s second largest teachers’ union stressed on Wednesday the urgent need to increase public school funding and to vote in the Nov. 8 election at a rally in Green Bay for Gov. Tony Evers in his reelection campaign against Republican businessman Tim Michels.
