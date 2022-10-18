Read full article on original website
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Free Day of the Dead celebration at Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on October 30D.J. EatonLong Beach, CA
10 Scares, Steals, and Foodie Deals for your L.A. WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
enewschannels.com
Commitment of a Church of Scientology in Los Angeles inspired a Christian pastor to do more
(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) — NEWS: A new video on the Scientology website shows how the commitment of a Church of Scientology in Los Angeles inspired a Christian pastor to do more. “I’ve been in ministry for over 41 years,” says a Christian pastor in a video on the new...
96-Year-Old Dick Van Dyke Seen Giving Money To Homeless People Once Again
Dick Van Dyke may be 96 years old but that doesn’t mean he’s sitting at home all the time. Dick was seen out in Los Angeles recently, handing out $5 bills to homeless people in the area. Dick has been seen giving out money from time to time and has always been there to help those in need.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List
Bay Cities, Tallula’s make list from Tasting Table. Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants that you can find along Pacific Coast Highway and two Santa Monica restaurants have made the cut. One of them is Bay Cities, located on the Lincoln Boulevard portion of...
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s Gangster
Scary Halloween Ghost Stories At LA's Premiere Haunted Restaurant. It's the time of year for scary ghost stories, and what better way to celebrate than by listening to some of the most unsettling tales that have been told?
yovenice.com
Dinah’s Family Restaurant Refusing to Leave Historic Building During Construction
Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain. Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the buildings around the historic building are being razed, as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The owners intend on keeping the restaurant open during construction. Eater Los Angeles quotes a representative of the...
lataco.com
Headlines: Kanye Handing Out ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirts in Skid Row; L.A. Is Third Most Rat-Infested City in U.S.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Downtown: In a video shot by an accused sex offender, Kanye West was observed handing out “White Lives Matter”...
As the L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens, Hollywood Supporters Dig In
“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los Angeles
Los Angeles is known for having some of the best street meats in the country. While it might seem like there are a million places to get your hands on a hot dog, we've found the best spots in LA to grab a bite.
Karen Bass, the Frontrunner for L.A. Mayor, Is Getting a Lot of Advice
As his term in office winds down, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has kept a low profile. But he spoke at a recent downtown luncheon and offered some advice to the next mayor — whether it’s Karen Bass or Rick Caruso. “The top three issues for my successor — it’s housing, it’s housing and it’s housing,” Garcetti said. “There is no issue more important than housing.” Bass is leading Caruso by a significant margin in the polls, and so she in particular has been getting a lot of advice lately. Among her most influential supporters is Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Hollywood mogul who...
L.A. Weekly
LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places
As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
beverlypress.com
Authorities find hate flyers on vehicles parked at The Grove
The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect or suspects who placed flyers containing antisemitic messages on parked vehicles at The Grove on Oct. 15. Authorities said the flyers were similar to leaflets that have been previously distributed in Beverly Hills, Hollywood and other cities throughout Los Angeles County. After receiving a call around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 from someone who found one of the flyers, police arrived and took a hate incident report, said Capt. Sonia Monico, with the LAPD’s Wilshire Division. She said officers and security guards searched the parking areas and found less than 10 flyers on vehicles. No suspects were located and no suspect description was available.
foxla.com
Antisemitic flyers left on vehicles at The Grove
LOS ANGELES - Antisemitic fliers were placed on cars at The Grove in the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles over the weekend, in what officials are calling an isolated incident. Officials with the Grove told FOX 11 that the person responsible has been identified, and that the situation has been...
CBS News
Look At This: Santa Monica Pier
The Santa Monica Pier still ranks among Los Angeles' most-recognized landmarks. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at the incredible history behind it.
foxla.com
Lana Del Rey victim of LA smash-and-grab, says thief stole laptop containing new music
LOS ANGELES - "Obviously I won't ever leave anything in the car again." That's what singer Lana Del Rey said in a now-deleted Instagram Live video Wednesday, sharing with her followers that she was a victim of a smash-and-grab in Los Angeles. Among the stolen possessions was her backpack containing...
5 Los Angeles Homes That Come With an Elevator
The residential real estate flex du jour? In-home elevators. You’ll find them rising in these L.A. homes hitting the market The post 5 Los Angeles Homes That Come With an Elevator appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Councilman Mike Bonin confirms he got Kevin de León's voicemail, continues to call for resignation
In an interview on Wednesday, Councilman Kevin de León said he left Councilman Mike Bonin—whose 2-year-old Black son was the target of that leaked recorded conversation- a voicemail. On Thursday, Bonin confirmed to KNX News he got that voicemail.
sdvoice.info
Nury Martinez and the Unmaking of the ‘Great Mexican City’
Last week’s leaked audio of three Latino City Council members in Los Angeles is continuing to make waves in the city and across the country. Earlier this week, now former-Council President Nury Martinez, who is heard on the audio making racist remarks about Blacks, Indigenous Oaxacans and Jews, stepped down from her post as president and later resigned from the council. There are now calls for investigations into the city’s redistricting process as a result of the audio. But for author and essayist Richard Rodriguez, the political scandal obscures a deeper question about how a city where more than 200 languages are spoken in private homes imagines itself now and going forward.
The L.A. TACO 2022 Guide to Día de Los Muertos Events, Including Our Own ‘TACOLAND’ at Hollywood Forever
For 11 years, L.A. TACO has been bringing our readers the most extensive and complete Day of the Dead event guides for Los Angeles County . Seeing communities come together to celebrate this tradition throughout Los Angeles, the Valley, and Orange County over the years has been a privilege. While movies and other pop culture events have lifted the profile of Día de Los Muertos, community-based celebrations have always held it down and honored the spirit of this tradition.
