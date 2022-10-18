ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List

Bay Cities, Tallula’s make list from Tasting Table. Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants that you can find along Pacific Coast Highway and two Santa Monica restaurants have made the cut. One of them is Bay Cities, located on the Lincoln Boulevard portion of...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

As the L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens, Hollywood Supporters Dig In

“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Karen Bass, the Frontrunner for L.A. Mayor, Is Getting a Lot of Advice

As his term in office winds down, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has kept a low profile. But he spoke at a recent downtown luncheon and offered some advice to the next mayor — whether it’s Karen Bass or Rick Caruso. “The top three issues for my successor — it’s housing, it’s housing and it’s housing,” Garcetti said. “There is no issue more important than housing.” Bass is leading Caruso by a significant margin in the polls, and so she in particular has been getting a lot of advice lately. Among her most influential supporters is Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Hollywood mogul who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places

As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Authorities find hate flyers on vehicles parked at The Grove

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect or suspects who placed flyers containing antisemitic messages on parked vehicles at The Grove on Oct. 15. Authorities said the flyers were similar to leaflets that have been previously distributed in Beverly Hills, Hollywood and other cities throughout Los Angeles County. After receiving a call around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 from someone who found one of the flyers, police arrived and took a hate incident report, said Capt. Sonia Monico, with the LAPD’s Wilshire Division. She said officers and security guards searched the parking areas and found less than 10 flyers on vehicles. No suspects were located and no suspect description was available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Antisemitic flyers left on vehicles at The Grove

LOS ANGELES - Antisemitic fliers were placed on cars at The Grove in the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles over the weekend, in what officials are calling an isolated incident. Officials with the Grove told FOX 11 that the person responsible has been identified, and that the situation has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Look At This: Santa Monica Pier

The Santa Monica Pier still ranks among Los Angeles' most-recognized landmarks. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at the incredible history behind it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sdvoice.info

Nury Martinez and the Unmaking of the ‘Great Mexican City’

Last week’s leaked audio of three Latino City Council members in Los Angeles is continuing to make waves in the city and across the country. Earlier this week, now former-Council President Nury Martinez, who is heard on the audio making racist remarks about Blacks, Indigenous Oaxacans and Jews, stepped down from her post as president and later resigned from the council. There are now calls for investigations into the city’s redistricting process as a result of the audio. But for author and essayist Richard Rodriguez, the political scandal obscures a deeper question about how a city where more than 200 languages are spoken in private homes imagines itself now and going forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The L.A. TACO 2022 Guide to Día de Los Muertos Events, Including Our Own ‘TACOLAND’ at Hollywood Forever

For 11 years, L.A. TACO has been bringing our readers the most extensive and complete Day of the Dead event guides for Los Angeles County . Seeing communities come together to celebrate this tradition throughout Los Angeles, the Valley, and Orange County over the years has been a privilege. While movies and other pop culture events have lifted the profile of Día de Los Muertos, community-based celebrations have always held it down and honored the spirit of this tradition.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy