Norfolk police searching for missing 16-year-old
Norfolk, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk police department is searching for 16-year-old Selena Taylor-Quent.In a release, officers said the teen was last seen leaving the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters on October 21, 2022, around 9:45 p.m.Taylor-Quent is approximately 5’5” and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a […]
MISSING: Norfolk teen last seen leaving CHKD
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is asking for help finding 16-year-old Selena Taylor-Quent, the department tweeted Saturday morning. Taylor-Quent was last seen leaving the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters around 9:45 p.m. Friday, NPD said. She approximately 5’5” and 120 pounds with black hair and brown...
Portsmouth Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
Mathews was last seen near the 600 block of Effingham Street on October 21st.
PPD looking for missing 13-year-old
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators in Portsmouth are searching for 13-year-old Xayiona Mathews, who was last seen Friday around 4 p.m. in Portsmouth. The teen was last seen near the 600 block of Effingham Street wearing a cream-colored hoodie and Playboy pants, the Portsmouth Police Department said. Mathews is 5...
Suspect in custody following possible abduction in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to reports of brandishing a firearm and a possible abduction in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
Norfolk teen pleads guilty in 4-year-old’s beating death
Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn is now 18 years old. On Friday, Oct. 21, he pleaded guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of Larkin Carter Carr. The 4-year-old died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen in November 2018 while he was being watched by Bolsinger-Hartshorn.
18-year-old killed in shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:35 p.m. in the 800 block of B Avenue.
Norfolk Police investigating double shooting on Duck Pond Road
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
1 shot, 1 assaulted on 1st Avenue in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — One man was shot and another person suffered an injury in Suffolk Friday night. Officers responded to the 100 block of Brewer Avenue for a report of a shooting. That's where officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and another person who was hurt...
Rabid raccoon found near Denbigh High School in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A rabid raccoon was found near a high school in Newport News, according to the Peninsula Health District. The health department said the raccoon was near Denbigh High School and Denbigh Park. The health department is asking anyone with information regarding exposure to this animal...
Police calm fears over bizarre encounters with woman in Virginia
Police say they’re investigating a woman who’s had bizarre encounters with Virginia Beach families over the past month.
Police investigate bomb threat at Deep Creek High in Chesapeake
According to the Assistant Principal at Deep Creek High School, an anonymous caller contacted the school around 9:30 a.m. with a bomb threat. Students were immediately evacuated from the school as a precaution.
Fire damages yard in Driver area of Suffolk
DRIVER, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a yard fire Friday afternoon and were able to prevent it from reaching a home on the property. The call came in just after 4 p.m. in the 4500 block of Driver Lane, in the northern part of the city.
18-year-old arrested after stealing gun from vehicle in Suffolk
According to police, officers responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. advising a subject had broken into a vehicle in the 1000 block of Meridian Obici Way and had fled into the woods with an assault rifle he took from the vehicle.
Judge calls for another mental health evaluation for a man shot by Portsmouth police
Andre Rawls lives in arm and leg pain every day; his family lives in emotional pain. Rawls, now 20 years old, spent a month at Sentara Norfolk General where doctors treated him for five gunshot wounds to his right arm and both legs.
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton apartment building fire
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — 12 people, including eight firefighters, were injured in an apartment complex fire in Hampton on Friday morning. According to officials, the two-alarm fire started around 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Marcella Road at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments. In an update around...
1 sent to hospital following single-vehicle crash on N Military Highway in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 12:19 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Military Highway.
Woman hit by vehicle on W Mercury Boulevard seriously injured
According to police, the call for the accident came in around 1:10 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Mercury Boulevard.
Hampton mom says people with Down Syndrome need to be heard, seen
On Saturday, October 22, an event called "Step Up for Down Syndrome" is being held to raise awareness and funds for programming for both adults and children with Down Syndrome.
