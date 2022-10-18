ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Norfolk police searching for missing 16-year-old

Norfolk, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk police department is searching for 16-year-old Selena Taylor-Quent.In a release, officers said the teen was last seen leaving the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters on October 21, 2022, around 9:45 p.m.Taylor-Quent is approximately 5’5” and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a […]
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

MISSING: Norfolk teen last seen leaving CHKD

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is asking for help finding 16-year-old Selena Taylor-Quent, the department tweeted Saturday morning. Taylor-Quent was last seen leaving the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters around 9:45 p.m. Friday, NPD said. She approximately 5’5” and 120 pounds with black hair and brown...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

PPD looking for missing 13-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators in Portsmouth are searching for 13-year-old Xayiona Mathews, who was last seen Friday around 4 p.m. in Portsmouth. The teen was last seen near the 600 block of Effingham Street wearing a cream-colored hoodie and Playboy pants, the Portsmouth Police Department said. Mathews is 5...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

1 shot, 1 assaulted on 1st Avenue in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — One man was shot and another person suffered an injury in Suffolk Friday night. Officers responded to the 100 block of Brewer Avenue for a report of a shooting. That's where officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and another person who was hurt...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Fire damages yard in Driver area of Suffolk

DRIVER, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a yard fire Friday afternoon and were able to prevent it from reaching a home on the property. The call came in just after 4 p.m. in the 4500 block of Driver Lane, in the northern part of the city.
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy