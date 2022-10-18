Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Michigan Life
Club Create wants to 'keep arts alive' for adults with disabilities
Club Create (CC) is an art program for adults with disabilities that meets every second Thursday of the month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Art Reach in Mount Pleasant. CC was introduced through Michigan Art’s Access, a Detroit based non-profit organization. Danny McQuarters, an education coordinator of Art...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
WNEM
Judy Zehnder, president of Bavarian Inn Lodge, dies after battle with cancer
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Judy Zehnder, a member of the Frankenmuth Zehnder family, passed away Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer, her family told TV5. Zehnder was the president of the Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge. She died about 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 19. She was 77-years-old. The cancer had...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge dies just days after Bronner’s matriarch -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge, Judy Zehnder Keller, dies at 77. Judy Zehnder Keller, president and owner of the famous Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge,...
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week
The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
Line wraps around the corner as first Raising Cane’s in Michigan opens doors
Raising Cane's is sizzling up their famous chicken finger baskets as they gear up for the grand opening of their first Michigan restaurant.
lansingcitypulse.com
A flurry over furries in Grand Ledge school board race
The three conservative candidates for the Grand Ledge school board have earned themselves a nickname: the Kitty Litter Caucus. That’s because two of them are pushing a discredited claim that the schools are providing litter boxes in school bathrooms for self-identifying “furries” to use. Furries are a...
MLive.com
Central-Western rivalry spills into workplace as co-workers clash on the field
BAY CITY, MI – A.J. Kaczanowski and Austin Foerster are big into shirts. Each workday they stand side-by-side, sorting shirts, folding shirts, packaging shirts, labeling shirts and shipping shirts as employees at ATS Printing. And they just might be the best of friends – if they weren’t wearing different...
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
Central Michigan Life
CMU field hockey falls to Miami (Ohio) at home
With two games left on the season, Central Michigan field hockey looked to end the year with a bang and pick up its first home win. However, the Chippewas were shut out 6-0 by Miami (Ohio), who are in first place in the Mid-American Conference. This is the fifth time...
The Oakland Press
Daughter of mid-Michigan school board candidate condemns him in social media post
The daughter of a candidate for the Mt. Pleasant school board criticized her father in a social media post as unsupportive of her and her sister in private while presenting a different face to the public. In a post that went live at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sophie Barrett said...
WILX-TV
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
Central Michigan Life
Preview: CMU football prepared for ‘physical, much improved’ Bowling Green State
Heading into Week two of the season, Central Michigan football was favored to walk away from Kelly/Shorts Stadium with its first home win of the young season against South Alabama. Of course, that was not the actual outcome. Head coach Jim McElwain warned that this game would not be as...
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
WILX-TV
Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of westbound Michigan Avenue in Lansing will see closures starting on Oct. 31 at approximately 6:30 a.m. for a barge unloading. According to city officials, westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed to through traffic at Cedar Street with a total closure from the bridge over Grand River to Grand Avenue.
Central Michigan Life
CMU volleyball sweeps Eastern Michigan
With Central Michigan volleyball down 24-22 against Eastern Michigan in the third set and looking to complete the sweep, someone needed to step up and make a play. It was senior outside hitter Mallory Hernandez that pulled through with three-straight kills to help secure the match win. “At one point,...
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Southbound US-131 near Post Drive reopens after crash in Kent County
An early morning crash closed southbound US-131 at Post Drive in Kent County. The highway has reopened after being closed for several hours overnight.
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
Comments / 1