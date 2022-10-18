ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Central Michigan Life

Club Create wants to 'keep arts alive' for adults with disabilities

Club Create (CC) is an art program for adults with disabilities that meets every second Thursday of the month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Art Reach in Mount Pleasant. CC was introduced through Michigan Art’s Access, a Detroit based non-profit organization. Danny McQuarters, an education coordinator of Art...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week

The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

A flurry over furries in Grand Ledge school board race

The three conservative candidates for the Grand Ledge school board have earned themselves a nickname: the Kitty Litter Caucus. That’s because two of them are pushing a discredited claim that the schools are providing litter boxes in school bathrooms for self-identifying “furries” to use. Furries are a...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Central Michigan Life

CMU field hockey falls to Miami (Ohio) at home

With two games left on the season, Central Michigan field hockey looked to end the year with a bang and pick up its first home win. However, the Chippewas were shut out 6-0 by Miami (Ohio), who are in first place in the Mid-American Conference. This is the fifth time...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
FREMONT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of westbound Michigan Avenue in Lansing will see closures starting on Oct. 31 at approximately 6:30 a.m. for a barge unloading. According to city officials, westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed to through traffic at Cedar Street with a total closure from the bridge over Grand River to Grand Avenue.
LANSING, MI
Central Michigan Life

CMU volleyball sweeps Eastern Michigan

With Central Michigan volleyball down 24-22 against Eastern Michigan in the third set and looking to complete the sweep, someone needed to step up and make a play. It was senior outside hitter Mallory Hernandez that pulled through with three-straight kills to help secure the match win. “At one point,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE

