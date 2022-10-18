Read full article on original website
Dunleavy defends record against Gara and Walker attacks in rapid-fire Alaska debate for governor
The four candidates for Alaska governor are seen in this composite image. From left to right are Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy, independent former governor Bill Walker, Democratic candidate Les Gara, and Republican candidate Charlie Pierce. (Photo composite) Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, defended his record against a barrage...
Alaska elections official says agency doesn’t plan to investigate House candidate’s eligibility
The Alaska Division of Elections has no plans to investigate the residency of Anchorage Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong, a division official said Monday. Last week, political writer Jeff Landfield identified social media posts by Armstrong that appeared to indicate that she moved to Alaska in June 2019. Landfield later published copies of fishing licenses that also dated her residency to June 2019. The state’s voter registration database indicates she registered to vote here in August 2019.
Let’s get serious about ending prudent pay in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Direct service providers rally for more money in the 2022-23 state budget at the Pennsylvania state Capitol on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). I am writing today to plead the case for House Bill 2530, legislation introduced by Republican state Rep. Jason Silvis ,...
Louisiana panel dives into medical marijuana workplace issues
A new state panel is looking into the repercussions of medical marijuana for Louisiana employers and the workforce. Laws in other states protect employees from discrimination and being fired for medical marijuana use. (Canva image) With medical marijuana now available to Louisiana’s workforce, employees have raised concerns that they could...
VOTE 2022: Candidates for governor diverge in views on tackling Oregon’s mental health crisis
Emergency rooms, like the one at Oregon Health & Science University, end up boarding mental health patients who have no where else to go. (Christine Torres Hicks/OHSU) With a recent national report putting Oregon 50th in the nation for mental health care, major candidates for governor advocate divergent ways to improve the situation: Tina Kotek sees implementing Measure 110 as part of the solution, Betsy Johnson wants local agencies to find fixes the state can back, and Christine Drazan is ready to suspend regulations she sees as getting in the way of delivering care.
Legislature should invest directly in Idaho students through expanded in-state scholarship program
Idaho has an immediate need for not only traditional four-year college graduates but also community college and trade school graduates that could be supported by an expanded in-state scholarship program, write the student body presidents of Boise State University, the University of Idaho, the College of Western Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College.
Florida leads the nation in votes cast so far in 2022 midterm election
As of Wednesday morning, 837,948 Floridians have already voted in the 2022 midterm election. That’s the highest level of participation of early voting around the country, 20 days before Election Day. That’s according to statistics provided by the United States Election Project, a website compiled by University of Florida...
Pa. must modernize its approach to clean energy – or risk falling further behind | Opinion
Wind turbines rise up above farmland on the outskirts of the state capital on Nov. 19, 2013 near Middleton, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (*This commentary was updated at 10:57 a.m. on Thursday, 10/20/22 to remove a reference to vacancies on the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.) By Elowyn Corby...
Attorney general candidates spar over future of public safety, abortion rights
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is facing Republican Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney in the race for Wisconsin Attorney General. (Official candidate photos) With voters often pointing to crime and gun violence as issues at the top of their mind as they head to the polls this...
At campaign events in the last week, Dixon questioned the safety of COVID vaccines
GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon at the first debate, Oct. 13, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has been highly critical of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly her initial actions to shut down businesses and enact mask mandates. But Dixon’s...
“Special paper.” Ohio Auditor floats theory of election fraud
CANTON, OH — OCTOBER 13: Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, at a Stark County Republicans campaign event October 13, 2022, at the Madison Gesiotto Gilbert campaign office, Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Only use photo with original story.) Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last...
Here is what statewide candidates have spent on advertising ahead of the general election
Screenshots from advertisements for (clockwise from top left) Gov. Jared Polis, John Kellner, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Heidi Ganahl, Pam Anderson and Phil Weiser. As ballots head out to voters across the state this week, Coloradans can expect a continued flurry of campaign advertisements to hit their televisions, streaming services and internet browsers as candidates for statewide office push their messages.
Maine GOP pushes racist crime wave panic as part of national strategy
On social media and at press events in recent weeks, the Maine Republican Party has been trying to stoke fears of a wave of out-of-control crime and drug use ahead of the midterm elections. Their focus has been on the liberal cities of Portland and Bangor where they are trying...
State energy group takes cautious approach in industry transition to renewables
An Indiana energy task force on Wednesday approved several legislative recommendations for the 2021 session. (Sirisak Boakaew/Getty Images) A state panel tasked with charting Indiana’s energy future on Wednesday approved recommendations that at times pit budget-friendliness and reliability against a shift toward alternative fuel sources that is already in progress.
Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle
She struts across the stage like a rock star, music blaring in the background, camera in hand taking video of the crowd. “Who’s ready to bring the fire to Douglas County?” she yells. The crowd cheers. “Smells like a red wave.”. But Republican candidate for attorney general...
To protect fragile economy, report argues Maine must do more for workers
A recent report found that although Maine bounced back quickly from the pandemic-induced downturn, that recovery has masked “continued underlying weaknesses in the economy.”. Challenges identified in the Maine Center for Economic Policy’s annual “State of Working Maine” report include that many jobs continue to lack basic labor protections...
Medical marijuana advocates press legislators to change law over objections by Kansas police
TOPEKA — Around nine years ago, Lenexa resident Juanita Ramos slipped off a log while on a hike, and when she woke up the next day, the only thing she could move were her eyes. While she was paralyzed for three months, Ramos used raw cannabis in juice form...
Despite reports of harm, DeWine refuses comment on abortion ban law
COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 26: Governor Mike DeWine talks with the press at a gubernatorial forum hosted by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission in partnership with the Ohio Association of Regional Councils, August 26, 2022, at the Hilton Columbus Downtown, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story.)
Northern NM fire victims say they need help now, even with $2.5 billion on the way
About 200 people packed into a hall at Mora High School on Monday with tough questions about how they'll be compensated through a $2.5 billion fund created by Congress in late September. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source New Mexico) About 200 victims of the biggest fire in state history...
Palmyra court ruling on Afghan child who couple says Marine abducted and more Va. headlines
• An Afghan couple is accusing a Marine who previously lived in Virginia of abducting a baby girl they’re related to and were raising after her parents were killed. The Marine, a devout Christian and graduate of Liberty University, says he saved a war orphan who was in danger. “The fate of the Afghan child is now being debated in secret proceedings in a locked courtroom in the village of Palmyra, Virginia, home to about 100 people.”—Associated Press.
