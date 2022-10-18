ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Outdoor math learning lab unveiled in Orono

ORONO, Maine — A new interactive math learning lab has made its way to Orono's Webster Park. The sculpture, known as the SunRule, combines math with art using rays of sunlight to explore multiplication and division. Eric Pandiscio and Justin Dimmel, associate professors of mathematics education at the University...
ORONO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fundraiser held for new Bucksport skatepark

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Artists, skaters, and bikers came together to help benefit their community in Bucksport. The Bucksport Skate Committee hosted an Art Show and Skate Jam to help raise funds for a community skate park. Twelve local artists transformed 12 skateboard decks into pieces of art, which were...
BUCKSPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston homicide victim has been identified

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published on Oct. 20. The alleged victim of a homicide that took place on Wednesday morning has been identified, and a Lewiston man has been charged with murder in connection with his death. Nicholas Blake, 37, of...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Girl, 11, hit by vehicle in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — An 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in South Portland on Thursday. It happened while the girl was trying to cross the road at the intersection of Church Street and Broadway, South Portland Police Department spokesperson Robb Couture said in a release. The child...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Starbucks near Old Port votes to unionize

PORTLAND, Maine — Starbucks employees at the location in Portland off Exchange Street and Middle Street voted to unionize 10-3 on Monday, following several months of planning since announcing their intent to unionize on Aug. 16. The vote to unionize means Portland and Biddeford have the only two Starbucks...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Drought conditions in Maine clear up

MAINE, USA — After experiencing an abnormally dry season this past summer, Maine is finally seeing relief from drought conditions. It was the third consecutive year Maine has experienced a drought. And while summertime typically brings dryness to fields and crops, farmers felt the effects substantially this year. For...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston police investigate homicide

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating a homicide that took place in the area of River Street in Lewiston on Wednesday night. Lewiston police Lt. Derrick St. Laurent confirmed the investigation on Thursday morning. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss issued a news release around 4:20 p.m....
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Mainers killed in Waterboro crash

WATERBORO, Maine — Two people died and two others were injured after two vehicles collided in Waterboro Tuesday morning. In a news release, York County Sheriff William King said a preliminary investigation showed that a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van traveling south and a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu traveling north collided around 7:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Townhouse Road.
WATERBORO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

State of Maine asks for 'vigilance' as avian flu lingers

AUGUSTA, Maine — The highly pathogenic avian flu (HPAI) still has a quiet footing in Maine. On Friday, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry posted a bulletin writing, "Vigilance is still needed as HPAI continues to be detected in Maine." The U.S. Department of Agriculture recorded four...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Tools to protect Maine kids in the digital world

AUBURN, Maine — According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, online exploitation of minors has skyrocketed since the pandemic. The watchdog organization received nearly 30 million reports to its CyberTipline last year, up 35 percent over 2020. Protecting Maine kids from this growing threat is the...
AUBURN, ME
