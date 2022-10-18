SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Exit 45 on Interstate 95 in South Portland will be closed this weekend to allow for old toll booths to be removed. According to a news release from the Maine Turnpike Authority (MTA) on Wednesday, all on-ramps and off-ramps at Exit 45 will close to traffic at 9 a.m. on Friday and reopen by 6 a.m. on Monday.

SOUTH PORTLAND, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO