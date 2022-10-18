Read full article on original website
UMaine's field hockey team is one of the best in the U.S.
ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine is well known for its hockey and football teams, but the best team in Orono right now plays field hockey. UMaine's field hockey team is ranked 23rd in the country. "We've just always had that mentality of 'We have to play hard....
Outdoor math learning lab unveiled in Orono
ORONO, Maine — A new interactive math learning lab has made its way to Orono's Webster Park. The sculpture, known as the SunRule, combines math with art using rays of sunlight to explore multiplication and division. Eric Pandiscio and Justin Dimmel, associate professors of mathematics education at the University...
Fundraiser held for new Bucksport skatepark
BUCKSPORT, Maine — Artists, skaters, and bikers came together to help benefit their community in Bucksport. The Bucksport Skate Committee hosted an Art Show and Skate Jam to help raise funds for a community skate park. Twelve local artists transformed 12 skateboard decks into pieces of art, which were...
What led to a Mainer with a mullet and a US congressman to 'shotgun' beers at UMaine
ORONO, Maine — Shotgunning beer is often a communal act. For that reason, there's a level of vulnerability involved. Nobody wants to mess it up and be the person whose shirt is covered in beer. That vulnerability increases when you're running for United States Congress and you're shotgunning in...
Following school incident, 'Erase Hate' continues to inspire students
JAY, Maine — It was a bustling Friday morning at Spruce Mountain Middle School when NEWS CENTER Maine visited. But once most of the students left Mariah Sergio’s eighth-grade English class, she had time to reflect. She pulled out Andrea Warren's book "Surviving Hitler" and thumbed through some...
Maine man killed in WWII to be buried on Veterans Day
AVON, Maine — The remains of a Maine man killed in World War II when his bomber was shot down will be buried on Veterans Day. Army Air Forces Sgt. Zelwood A. Gravlin, of New Vineyard, was a gunner on a B-24 Liberator bomber that was shot down in 1943 during Operation Tidal Wave, which targeted oil refineries in Romania.
Lewiston homicide victim has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published on Oct. 20. The alleged victim of a homicide that took place on Wednesday morning has been identified, and a Lewiston man has been charged with murder in connection with his death. Nicholas Blake, 37, of...
Girl, 11, hit by vehicle in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — An 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in South Portland on Thursday. It happened while the girl was trying to cross the road at the intersection of Church Street and Broadway, South Portland Police Department spokesperson Robb Couture said in a release. The child...
Portland wrapping up year in housing peer city network
PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland is well into a year-long relationship with cities of similar size from across the country as they all try to make housing more available. Martha Galvez runs NYU's Furman Center for Housing Solutions. As NEWS CENTER Maine first reported in April, Portland...
Deputies investigate three-vehicle crash in Madison
MADISON, Maine — Somerset County deputies responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of White School House Road and Route 201 in Madison around 8:12 a.m. on Friday. Deputies Ron Blodgett and Jeffrey Brann responded to the scene at what is known as Clough's Corner,...
'Foster grandparents' connect with young students in Maine classrooms
WINDHAM, Maine — It isn't every day you see someone over the age of 50 sitting in a first-grade classroom. Windham Primary School is one place, though, where that is a somewhat-regular occurrence. On Tuesday, 74-year-old Sue Nichols and 82-year-old Bonnie Rogers joined Heather Ray's classroom, full of bubbly...
Portland Starbucks near Old Port votes to unionize
PORTLAND, Maine — Starbucks employees at the location in Portland off Exchange Street and Middle Street voted to unionize 10-3 on Monday, following several months of planning since announcing their intent to unionize on Aug. 16. The vote to unionize means Portland and Biddeford have the only two Starbucks...
Drought conditions in Maine clear up
MAINE, USA — After experiencing an abnormally dry season this past summer, Maine is finally seeing relief from drought conditions. It was the third consecutive year Maine has experienced a drought. And while summertime typically brings dryness to fields and crops, farmers felt the effects substantially this year. For...
Exit 45 on Maine Turnpike in South Portland to close to traffic this weekend
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Exit 45 on Interstate 95 in South Portland will be closed this weekend to allow for old toll booths to be removed. According to a news release from the Maine Turnpike Authority (MTA) on Wednesday, all on-ramps and off-ramps at Exit 45 will close to traffic at 9 a.m. on Friday and reopen by 6 a.m. on Monday.
Maine Medical Center sees rise in kids with RSV, bronchulitis earlier than usual
PORTLAND, Maine — Some Maine hospitals report seeing an increase in kids with respiratory viruses coming earlier than usual this season. Dr. Mary Ottolini, the chair of pediatrics at Barbara Bush Children's Hospital and chief of the child health service line for MaineHealth, said in years past, doctors see a rise in these viruses around the middle of winter.
Lewiston police investigate homicide
LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating a homicide that took place in the area of River Street in Lewiston on Wednesday night. Lewiston police Lt. Derrick St. Laurent confirmed the investigation on Thursday morning. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss issued a news release around 4:20 p.m....
Two Mainers killed in Waterboro crash
WATERBORO, Maine — Two people died and two others were injured after two vehicles collided in Waterboro Tuesday morning. In a news release, York County Sheriff William King said a preliminary investigation showed that a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van traveling south and a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu traveling north collided around 7:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Townhouse Road.
State of Maine asks for 'vigilance' as avian flu lingers
AUGUSTA, Maine — The highly pathogenic avian flu (HPAI) still has a quiet footing in Maine. On Friday, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry posted a bulletin writing, "Vigilance is still needed as HPAI continues to be detected in Maine." The U.S. Department of Agriculture recorded four...
#ThanksToVeterans Tour helps build shed for Travis Mills Foundation
ROME, Maine — It's always a good moment when you get the chance to thank a veteran. This is why Veterans United Home Loans is on the road this month with its #ThanksToVeterans Tour. The tour is traveling coast to coast, celebrating veteran camaraderie, community service, and all the...
Tools to protect Maine kids in the digital world
AUBURN, Maine — According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, online exploitation of minors has skyrocketed since the pandemic. The watchdog organization received nearly 30 million reports to its CyberTipline last year, up 35 percent over 2020. Protecting Maine kids from this growing threat is the...
