Tesla To $325? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday
RBC Capital cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $340 to $325. RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Tesla shares fell 5% to $210.96 in pre-market trading. Keybanc cut the price target on NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE from $93 to $89. Keybanc analyst Sophie...
Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session
WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Dover
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Dover DOV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Dover has an average price target of $136.75 with a high of $143.00 and a low of $128.00.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Johnson & Johnson
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Johnson & Johnson. Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson JNJ we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the...
7 Snap Analysts On Q3 Sales Miss: 'Meaningful Competition From TikTok'
Snap Inc SNAP shares traded lower by 30% on Friday after the company disappointed Wall Street with its third-quarter numbers. On Thursday, Snap reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of 8 cents, beating analyst estimates of a break-even quarter. Snap's $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter fell short of consensus expectations of $1.14 billion. Revenue was up 6% from a year ago.
Oracle Analyst Boosts Guidance After It Shares FY26 Targets Of $65B Revenue, 45% Margin, 10% EPS Growth
JMP analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Market Perform rating on Oracle Corp ORCL after attending Oracle CloudWorld 2022, the company's user conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, which also featured a financial analyst meeting, and after the stock has fallen ~21% YTD versus down ~32% for the Nasdaq. Walravens' due diligence...
What's Going On With Amazon Shares
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading higher by 3.06% to $118.78 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the retail & apparel space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Archer-Daniels Midland 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Archer-Daniels Midland ADM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.9%. Currently, Archer-Daniels Midland has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion. Buying $1000 In ADM: If an investor had bought $1000 of ADM stock 20 years...
United Airlines To Rally Around 60%? Plus This Analyst Cuts PT On Alaska Air
Citigroup boosted the price target on United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL from $56 to $65. Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent maintained a Buy rating on the stock. United Airlines shares rose 4.6% to trade at $40.85 on Friday. Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK...
Hess Whale Trades For October 21
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Hess HES. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Verizon Stock Plunges As Customers Switch To AT&T, Telus: Here's What's Happening
Verizon Communications Inc VZ gapped down about 4% to start Friday’s session and continued to slide almost 3% intraday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the quarter, the New York-based company lost 189,000 monthly subscribers after hiking charges to include additional fees in June, which may have contributed to the bearish reaction.
Atlassian Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Atlassian TEAM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
This Analyst With 81% Accuracy Rate Upgrades Netflix; Here Are 4 Other Stock Picks For October 19 From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Super Micro Computer SMCI shares increased by 17.8% to $65.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock moved upwards by 14.17% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $241.9 million. Rubicon Technologies RBT stock rose 10.6% to $2.19. The market...
Why Chinese Small-Cap IPOs Are Being Halted By Nasdaq
Nasdaq Inc NDAQ is cracking down on small Chinese companies' initial public offerings (IPOs) by halting their listings. In addition, it is slowing down the IPO approvals and demanding more information related to various parties in the deals. What Happened: Nasdaq has informed lawyers about new listings of small-cap companies,...
How Warren Buffett Just Became More Heavily Invested In 'Rat Poison' Cryptocurrency
Known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and by other nicknames, legendary investor Warren Buffett is a man of many names. Buffett also gives out nicknames from time to time, including calling leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD “rat poison squared.”. Here's how Buffett might be more invested in cryptocurrency...
Raymond James Downgrades US Homebuilders On Mortgage Rate Hike
Raymond James analyst Buck Horne lowered the rating on the shares of KB Home KBH, Lennar Corp LEN, M.D.C. Holdings Inc MDC, PulteGroup Inc PHM, and Toll Brothers Inc TOL to Market Perform. He downgraded the shares of D R Horton Inc DHI to Outperform rating from Strong Buy. The...
Expert Ratings for Royal Caribbean Gr
Within the last quarter, Royal Caribbean Gr RCL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Royal Caribbean Gr. The company has an average price target of $60.83 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $40.00.
