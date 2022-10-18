Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
WIVB
Amid civil war, Biden administration grants immigration relief to Ethiopians
The Biden administration on Friday announced that Ethiopian nationals in the United States will become eligible to apply for work permits and deferral from deportation in light of the East African nation’s ongoing civil war. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas designated Ethiopia for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a program...
WIVB
White House says Iranian troops on the ground in Crimea aiding Russian drone strikes
The White House on Thursday confirmed that Russia is attacking Ukraine with Iranian drones launched from the occupied Crimean Peninsula with on-the-ground assistance from military trainers from Iran. National Security spokesperson John Kirby further raised concern that Russia will seek to acquire advanced conventional weapons from Tehran as it faces...
WIVB
As leaders meet, Chinese hope for end to ‘zero-COVID’ limits
BEIJING (AP) — As China’s ruling Communist Party holds a congress this week, many Beijing residents are focused on an issue not on the formal agenda: Will the end of the meeting bring an easing of China’s at times draconian “zero-COVID” policies that are disrupting lives and the economy?
WIVB
Official document describes scale of abuses in Ethiopia war
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dozens of women and girls have been raped and hundreds of civilians killed during fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, according to an official document seen by The Associated Press. Roughly 40 girls and women between the ages of 13 and 80 were raped in...
Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high of 2.38 million
A surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in September brought the number of illegal crossings to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year, according to US Customs and Border Protection.The year-end numbers reflect deteriorating economic and political conditions in some countries, the relative strength of the US economy and uneven enforcement of Trump-era asylum restrictions.Migrants were stopped 227,547 times in September at the US border with Mexico, the third-highest month of Joe Biden's presidency. It was up 11.5 per cent from 204,087 times in August and 18.5 per cent from 192,001 times in September...
