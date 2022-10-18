13-year-old boy riding motorcycle critically injured after slamming into back of truck

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

BCSO got a call around 7:30 p.m. about a collision in the 3600 block of Napier Avenue.

Deputies said a pickup truck was turning left from Napier Avenue into the parking lot of the Family Dollar and a motorcycle was headed south on Napier Avenue.

As the truck was making the left turn, the motorcycle collided with the back of the truck.

The motorcyclist is a 13-year-old boy, according to BCSO.

He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance in critical condition. He has not been identified.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

This collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

