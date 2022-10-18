ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

13-year-old boy riding motorcycle critically injured after slamming into back of truck

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43GQ2X_0iddLWEW00

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

BCSO got a call around 7:30 p.m. about a collision in the 3600 block of Napier Avenue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said a pickup truck was turning left from Napier Avenue into the parking lot of the Family Dollar and a motorcycle was headed south on Napier Avenue.

As the truck was making the left turn, the motorcycle collided with the back of the truck.

The motorcyclist is a 13-year-old boy, according to BCSO.

He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance in critical condition. He has not been identified.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

This collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
13WMAZ

Man arrested on drug, gun charges after leading Bibb deputies on chase during traffic stop

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested a man who led them on a chase on drug and gun charges Thursday evening. According to a news release from the Bibb County sheriff's Office, just before 3 p.m. Thursday, a 26-year-old man driving a Porsche pulled out of the drive-thru at the McDonald’s located at the intersection of Riverside Drive at Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard, almost hitting several other cars.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man arrested after police chase out of McDonald’s drive-thru

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man was arrested after almost hitting several vehicles while pulling out of a McDonald’s drive-thru and attempting to flee a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Deputy. BCSO says the incident happened Thursday, around 2:30 p.m., when a man driving a Porsche out...
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police investigating after someone ‘may have fired’ a gun at Gwinnett high school

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are currently investigating after shots were possibly fired in the parking lot of Shiloh High School. According to a letter sent to parents by Shiloh High School Principal Dr. Danyel Dollard, the school went into a soft lockdown after police alerted administrators that “someone had walked onto our campus and may have fired a weapon.”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Jones Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Jones County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing woman. Investigators say Julia Walton, 50, last spoke by phone to her family this morning around 8:30. If you have information on where Walton might be or if you see her, please call the Jones...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It’s not funny:’ Ga. sheriff issues stern warning after student threatens to shoot middle school

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has a stern warning for anyone considering bringing a loaded gun to a school in his county. “If anyone brings a gun to a school in Spalding County in an attempt to harm a student, this is not Uvalde, my deputies will not stand outside, and the shooter will be dealt with accordingly. In case you are wondering what I mean by that, the answer is yes,” Sheriff Dix said.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Person stabbed at mental healthcare home in Southwest Macon

UPDATE: 5:18 P.M. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms that a person was stabbed at a mental health care home on Dorset Drive. The victim has refused treatment and the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews are at an active scene...
MACON, GA
BET

Ga. Prosecutors Say Death Of Brianna Grier, Who Fell Out Of Patrol Car, Was Not A Crime

A Georgia district attorney declined to charge officers in the death of Brianna Marie Grier, saying her death in July was a tragedy but not a crime. The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reported on Monday (Oct. 17) that Ocmulgee County Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III arrived at that conclusion after reviewing a police use of force report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Theft suspect, identity wanted by Henry County police

STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are seeking the identity of a woman accused of theft. The woman, police said, allegedly used a fake Coinstar receipt to receive $365.16 in cash from the Kroger grocery store on Hudson Bridge Road on Oct. 17. These cats and dogs are up for...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

More questions than answers in shooting inside vehicle in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are trying to piece together what led to a shooting inside a vehicle in Spalding County on Monday afternoon. Deputies were called out around 3:38 p.m. to the intersection of North 2nd Street and E. McIntosh Road. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a shooting.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
196K+
Followers
136K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy