Connecticut State

hk-now.com

Election 2022/Bob Stefanowski (R) Candidate for Governor

Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of the State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fairfield Mirror

Connecticut Senator, Governor Debates Canceled

On Oct. 18, Connecticut Public sent an email to students registered for the Connecticut senator and governor debates that were supposed to occur at Fairfield University relaying the event will be canceled due to “candidate non-participation.”. The email went on further to state, “incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Chance Encounter In Madison On The Campaign Trail

MADISON – The release of state funding for a local road and sidewalk project was reason enough for Gov. Ned Lamont to make a Wednesday election campaign season stop in Madison, the hometown of his Republican opponent, where he ran into a familiar face. The governor and his entourage...
MADISON, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Candidates Disagree Over Security of Connecticut’s Elections

The Democratic and Republican candidates for Secretary of the State clashed Tuesday on the security of Connecticut’s election system, whether to ID voters at the polls and whether voter fraud is a problem. The rescheduled debate was sponsored by the League of Women Voters and CPTV. “Government ID is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Race for CT’s 1st Congressional District

(WFSB) – It’s three weeks until the election, and Eyewitness News is trying to help you learn more about the candidates. This week we’re focusing on the congressional races. Tonight, we’re going to the first district. It’s in the north and middle of Connecticut including cities...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Election Day 2022: A look at the governor's race

CONNECTICUT, USA — Election Day is fast approaching, and with it, state residents will be casting their vote for governor. It's round two for incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont and the Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski. The two previously squared off in the 2018 governor's race. While the 2018...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut

The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

ANALYSIS | Legislative Races to Watch – State Senate

Welcome to part two of my look at Connecticut’s legislative races, all about the race for the 36 seats in the state Senate. You can read part one, which focused on the House of Representatives, here. I’ll be using the same methodology here that I used in that previous...
CONNECTICUT STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Let’s get serious about ending prudent pay in Pennsylvania | Opinion

Direct service providers rally for more money in the 2022-23 state budget at the Pennsylvania state Capitol on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). ​​I am writing today to plead the case for House Bill 2530, legislation introduced by Republican state Rep. Jason Silvis ,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yankeeinstitute.org

Union Officials Sweep Connecticut Communist Awards

The Connecticut People’s World Committee, a progressive and socialist advocacy organization, will honor members of various unions at its annual People’s World Amistad Awards, Dec. 10. The awardees represent the “kind of unity, solidarity and vision needed to build the movement that can transform our country to put people, peace and planet before profits.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Discussions held to ban Pride flag from Stonington classrooms

STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Stonington Public Schools have run into controversy after a discussion to ban Pride flags from classrooms was held. It was unclear exactly why the Pride flags may be getting removed from classrooms, but superintendent Mary Anne Butler sent a statement to Channel 3 on Wednesday night:
STONINGTON, CT
newsfromthestates.com

Florida leads the nation in votes cast so far in 2022 midterm election

As of Wednesday morning, 837,948 Floridians have already voted in the 2022 midterm election. That’s the highest level of participation of early voting around the country, 20 days before Election Day. That’s according to statistics provided by the United States Election Project, a website compiled by University of Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
WTNH

Conn. ranked most stressed state in the country: Study

Conn. (WTNH) — Are you feeling stressed? You’re not alone. According to a new study, Connecticut has been ranked the most stressed state in the country. The study, conducted by addiction specialists at Diamond Rehab Thailand, analyzed Google Trends data for a selection of stress-relief terms to see which states were more stressed-out compared to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Alaska elections official says agency doesn’t plan to investigate House candidate’s eligibility

The Alaska Division of Elections has no plans to investigate the residency of Anchorage Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong, a division official said Monday. Last week, political writer Jeff Landfield identified social media posts by Armstrong that appeared to indicate that she moved to Alaska in June 2019. Landfield later published copies of fishing licenses that also dated her residency to June 2019. The state’s voter registration database indicates she registered to vote here in August 2019.
ANCHORAGE, AK

