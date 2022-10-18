Read full article on original website
Election 2022/Bob Stefanowski (R) Candidate for Governor
Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of the State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
Connecticut Senator, Governor Debates Canceled
On Oct. 18, Connecticut Public sent an email to students registered for the Connecticut senator and governor debates that were supposed to occur at Fairfield University relaying the event will be canceled due to “candidate non-participation.”. The email went on further to state, “incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and...
Chance Encounter In Madison On The Campaign Trail
MADISON – The release of state funding for a local road and sidewalk project was reason enough for Gov. Ned Lamont to make a Wednesday election campaign season stop in Madison, the hometown of his Republican opponent, where he ran into a familiar face. The governor and his entourage...
Candidates Disagree Over Security of Connecticut’s Elections
The Democratic and Republican candidates for Secretary of the State clashed Tuesday on the security of Connecticut’s election system, whether to ID voters at the polls and whether voter fraud is a problem. The rescheduled debate was sponsored by the League of Women Voters and CPTV. “Government ID is...
Race for CT’s 1st Congressional District
(WFSB) – It’s three weeks until the election, and Eyewitness News is trying to help you learn more about the candidates. This week we’re focusing on the congressional races. Tonight, we’re going to the first district. It’s in the north and middle of Connecticut including cities...
Election Day 2022: A look at the governor's race
CONNECTICUT, USA — Election Day is fast approaching, and with it, state residents will be casting their vote for governor. It's round two for incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont and the Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski. The two previously squared off in the 2018 governor's race. While the 2018...
Medical marijuana advocates press legislators to change law over objections by Kansas police
TOPEKA — Around nine years ago, Lenexa resident Juanita Ramos slipped off a log while on a hike, and when she woke up the next day, the only thing she could move were her eyes. While she was paralyzed for three months, Ramos used raw cannabis in juice form...
What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut
The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
ANALYSIS | Legislative Races to Watch – State Senate
Welcome to part two of my look at Connecticut’s legislative races, all about the race for the 36 seats in the state Senate. You can read part one, which focused on the House of Representatives, here. I’ll be using the same methodology here that I used in that previous...
Let’s get serious about ending prudent pay in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Direct service providers rally for more money in the 2022-23 state budget at the Pennsylvania state Capitol on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). I am writing today to plead the case for House Bill 2530, legislation introduced by Republican state Rep. Jason Silvis ,...
Union Officials Sweep Connecticut Communist Awards
The Connecticut People’s World Committee, a progressive and socialist advocacy organization, will honor members of various unions at its annual People’s World Amistad Awards, Dec. 10. The awardees represent the “kind of unity, solidarity and vision needed to build the movement that can transform our country to put people, peace and planet before profits.”
Biden Administration Should Learn From Connecticut's Mistakes on Title IX | Opinion
The Biden administration recently proposed changes to Title IX that would give males who identify as females access to female-specific opportunities.
Affordable housing in CT’s elections: What is 8-30g and why is it a major issue?
A CT law called 8-30g designed to encourage affordable housing development has emerged as a key issue in state and local elections. Why?
OP-ED | 46 States Allow Early Voting And Connecticut Should, Too; Vote Yes On Ballot Question 1
Our forefathers got it right. In the early days of our Republic, voting was held over the course of several days so that rural voters would have ample time to travel to town and county courthouses to cast their ballots. Although the motivation for allowing Americans to vote in person...
Discussions held to ban Pride flag from Stonington classrooms
STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Stonington Public Schools have run into controversy after a discussion to ban Pride flags from classrooms was held. It was unclear exactly why the Pride flags may be getting removed from classrooms, but superintendent Mary Anne Butler sent a statement to Channel 3 on Wednesday night:
Florida leads the nation in votes cast so far in 2022 midterm election
As of Wednesday morning, 837,948 Floridians have already voted in the 2022 midterm election. That’s the highest level of participation of early voting around the country, 20 days before Election Day. That’s according to statistics provided by the United States Election Project, a website compiled by University of Florida...
Conn. ranked most stressed state in the country: Study
Conn. (WTNH) — Are you feeling stressed? You’re not alone. According to a new study, Connecticut has been ranked the most stressed state in the country. The study, conducted by addiction specialists at Diamond Rehab Thailand, analyzed Google Trends data for a selection of stress-relief terms to see which states were more stressed-out compared to […]
Lierman supporters push back as Washington Post calls Glassman a ‘traditional Republican’
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman (R) and Del. Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore City) are running against each other for state comptroller in November. Photos courtesy of the campaigns. Del. Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore City) had the stage to herself Tuesday at Goucher College, at what was supposed to be a forum for...
Alaska elections official says agency doesn’t plan to investigate House candidate’s eligibility
The Alaska Division of Elections has no plans to investigate the residency of Anchorage Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong, a division official said Monday. Last week, political writer Jeff Landfield identified social media posts by Armstrong that appeared to indicate that she moved to Alaska in June 2019. Landfield later published copies of fishing licenses that also dated her residency to June 2019. The state’s voter registration database indicates she registered to vote here in August 2019.
Alaska offers perspective for Nevadans pondering open primary/ranked choice voting reform
With the win in a special election in August, Mary Peltola became the first woman to represent Alaska in the House, the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, and the first Democrat to win a House race in Alaska in 50 years. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) As Nevadans...
