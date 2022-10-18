ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
AFP

China's Xi set to secure historic third term in office

Chinese President Xi Jinping was poised Sunday to secure a historic third term in power, cementing his position as the nation's most influential leader since founder Mao Zedong. - Sunday unveiling - The delegates also elected a new Central Committee of around 200 senior party officials, who will gather on Sunday to elect the Standing Committee -- the apex of Chinese political power at which Xi is set to sit firmly at the top.
The Independent

Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high of 2.38 million

A surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in September brought the number of illegal crossings to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year, according to US Customs and Border Protection.The year-end numbers reflect deteriorating economic and political conditions in some countries, the relative strength of the US economy and uneven enforcement of Trump-era asylum restrictions.Migrants were stopped 227,547 times in September at the US border with Mexico, the third-highest month of Joe Biden's presidency. It was up 11.5 per cent from 204,087 times in August and 18.5 per cent from 192,001 times in September...

