ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Long-term plan paid off in style for Bayside Boy team

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPzFR_0iddLHEr00

It is often said patience is a virtue and so it proved for the connections of Bayside Boy, who were rewarded with success in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on British Champions Day.

The son of New Bay was a high-ranking two-year-old and claimed the scalp of one-time Derby fancy Reach For The Moon in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster before placing in both the Dewhurst and the Vertem Futurity Trophy at the back end of his juvenile season.

However, things did not go to plan in the early stages of his Classic year and having wasted the ferry fare when drawn out in the car park for the French 2000 Guineas on reappearance, he failed to land a blow on unfavourable fast ground at both Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood.

Having sat out August, the Teme Valley and Ballylinch Stud-owned colt returned to the winner’s enclosure when dropped back to Listed level at Sandown and then struck again while the iron was hot at Ascot, completing connections’ end-of-season plan to perfection.

It appears Bayside Boy’s success is a full team effort, with Roger Varian keen to praise the patience and input of the owners throughout the season in the aftermath of their Ascot triumph, and Richard Ryan, racing manager for Teme Valley, was in no doubt their charge had a big race in him granted optimum conditions.

He said: “We were probably slightly guided by some impressive work in the spring and summer on the watered gallop in Newmarket, which wasn’t very soft ground or anything – just watered fast ground.

“It led us to believe he would be very effective on a quicker surface, but under racing pressure at the level he was facing, he just wasn’t enjoying it under pressure. So, the bottom line was we had to regroup after Goodwood and wait for conditions that favoured him.

“We were always looking forward to a straight mile as and when we found it and obviously there was a very big and obvious straight mile waiting later in the season on soft ground, as it proved.

“We always had the QEII in the back of our minds and Sandown had to go to plan and it did. We were either going Arc weekend or the QEII and having weighed up the pros and cons, felt that the straight mile at Ascot was the deciding factor.”

Bayside Boy’s return to form has coincided with the application of blinkers and it appears the headgear has been a hot topic of discussion in recent months.

Ryan continued: “The blinkers were debated, whether they were needed or not. It was more a case of having shown a bit of reticence on a faster surface, Roger just gave him a little bit confidence one day at home in them and my god was he impressive in them.

“They were only put on to say ‘don’t worry about what’s ahead’ as opposed to needing them for any attitude issues and it was a big debate whether we needed them or not.

Unless you can blitz from the gates and roll from a prominent and handy position, Keeneland can be quite tricky

“William (Buick) at Sandown brought him between horses and said ‘I can see why you’ve got them on, but wait and see what the ground is like at Ascot’, and he was very keen on going there having got off him which was very pleasing to hear. He was as straight as a gun barrel at Ascot, and we only resorted to the blinkers by virtue of running on ground we probably shouldn’t have. The dependency on them is questionable.”

As a ‘win and you’re in’ race for the Breeders’ Cup, victory in the QEII means Bayside Boy has a paid-up ticket to the States ready and waiting. Whether that invitation is accepted is still up for debate, however, with connections wary of the tight turns of Keeneland and also minded they now have a lucrative stallion prospect in their care.

On where the future lies for Bayside Boy, Ryan added: “He is a hugely commercial horse with stakes two-year-old form and Group One mile speed. It will be a tough decision and we’re in the throes of that right now.

“Keeneland is on the table, and it was a win and you’re in situation in the QEII where they help subsidise some of the travel.

“However, I know Keeneland very well from my days in Kentucky, as do our partners and the trainer and we are only too aware that it is a very tight bend – as tight as anything you would face over here.

“And a tight bend, even on autumnal ground that isn’t totally inclined to mimic European autumnal ground – it’s kind of a loose top with firm ground underneath – unless you can blitz from the gates and roll from a prominent and handy position, Keeneland can be quite tricky for a lot of horses as I’m sure will be the case when watching the Breeders’ Cup races this year.

“So, although we would love to bounce forwards while he is in this form, it is such a radical difference in conditions, and we are not really inclined to make that kneejerk reaction right now.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Reach For The Moon makes Saint-Cloud return

Reach For The Moon makes his eagerly-awaited return to action at Saint-Cloud on Saturday. The son of Sea The Stars has always commanded plenty of attention and at one time was the ante-post favourite to win the Derby for the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year. A setback meant his...
newschain

Three people arrested after two killed on Washington tribal reservation

Three suspects in the fatal shootings of two people and shooting of a police officer have been arrested after a daylong search on a tribal reservation in north-eastern Washington. The Colville Tribes Emergency Services said on Facebook on Friday evening that the third suspect was arrested in Elmer City, one...
ELMER CITY, WA
newschain

Auguste Rodin allays ground fears to firmly stake Classic claims

In the end it was a big fuss about nothing as the ante-post Derby favourite Auguste Rodin more than coped with heavy ground at Doncaster to win the Vertem Futurity Trophy and provide Aidan O’Brien with a record 11th success in the Group One. O’Brien did not give the...
newschain

Speirling Beag surprises Eyrefield rivals for Bolger

Jim Bolger’s Speirling Beag caused an upset when winning Leopardstown’s Eyrefield Stakes as the 25-1 outsider. Triumphing by a short head from Aidan O’Brien’s 7-4 favourite Hiawatha, the filly claimed a Group Three win under rider Rory Cleary. It was O’Brien’s horse who held the lead...
newschain

Max Vega stars in tough St Simon success

Max Vega just got the better of favourite Hamish to provide a 22-1 shock in the Virgin Bet St Simon Stakes at Newbury. Trained by Ralph Beckett, who was completing a double after landing the opener with Quantum Impact, Max Vega had won the John Porter at the Berkshire venue on his seasonal bow back in April but was rated one of the outsiders after failing to strike in four subsequent runs.
newschain

Suspect caught by members of public after woman stabbed in coffee shop

Members of the public chased and caught an alleged knifeman after a woman was stabbed in a west London coffee shop. The woman, in her 30s, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital following the attack at a cafe in Edgware Road on Thursday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.
newschain

Russian and Ukrainian troops gear up for major battle in Kherson

Russian and Ukrainian troops appear to be preparing for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson, in a region which Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed and subjected to martial law. Fighting and evacuations were reported in the Kherson region as Moscow tried to...
newschain

Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

Liz Truss has announced her resignation after a chaotic 44 days in office during which she lost the confidence of Tory MPs and the public and oversaw economic turbulence. She is set to become the shortest serving Prime Minister in history after she battled an open revolt from Conservatives demanding her departure.
newschain

Rangers ‘elated’ by birth of baby bison in ancient woodland

Rangers were surprised to be greeted by the UK’s first Wilder Blean bison calf as part of a “groundbreaking” rewilding project. Three female bison were released into West Blean and Thornden Woods, near Canterbury, in July for the Wilder Blean project, an initiative by the Kent Wildlife Trust and Wildwood Trust aiming to combat the climate and biodiversity crises.
newschain

Dino Maamria believes Burton are growing after victory over Cheltenham

Dino Maamria believes his side are growing after they moved to within two points of visitors Cheltenham with a tense 1-0 victory. Victor Adeboyejo’s ninth goal of the season moved Albion to 21st in the League One table. “I think we deserved it” Maamria said post-match. “There was only...
newschain

Torquay and Altrincham share points after eight-goal Plainmoor thriller

Dylan Crowe scored a last-gasp equaliser as rock-bottom Torquay secured a breathless 4-4 draw at home to Altrincham. The visitors went ahead after only six minutes when Ryan Colclough found Chris Conn-Clarke for a near-post finish. Marcus Dinanga should have doubled the lead after Alty were awarded a penalty but...
newschain

Casemiro snatches Manchester United a last-gasp point at Chelsea

Casemiro’s stoppage-time header scrambled Manchester United a point in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea. The Brazil midfielder levelled by the slimmest margin, with goal-line technology rightly awarding his effort at Stamford Bridge. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga clawed the ball onto a post before the ricochet crossed the line. Jorginho’s late...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
162K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy