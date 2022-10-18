ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

David Moyes defends Jurgen Klopp’s touchline outburst against Manchester City

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TONzP_0iddKtEU00

David Moyes has defended Jurgen Klopp’s touchline outburst which saw the Liverpool manager sent off in Sunday’s Premier League win over Manchester City.

Klopp was shown a red card after fuming at assistant referee Gary Beswick for not flagging for a foul during the 1-0 victory at Anfield.

He was hit with a Football Association charge on Tuesday but will be in the dugout for the visit of Moyes’ West Ham following his dismissal as he has until Friday to respond.

Klopp had felt his side should have been awarded a free-kick after a challenge on forward Mohamed Salah by City’s Bernardo Silva.

Speaking after the game he said his reaction was “about emotion” and took blame for the sending off, saying he “went over the top” but that he felt he had not disrespected the official.

Moyes sided with Klopp and hopes he will be able to go head-to-head with the Reds boss on Wednesday night.

“First thing I’ll say is that I hope he is in the dugout opposite,” he said.

“Part of this job is you want to play against the best, compete against them and Jurgen is up there with them all with what he has done for Liverpool over the years.

We have all got great respect for referees and the work they have to do, I hope in their way they will understand that, for 90 minutes and a bit longer we might lose our heads a little bit.

“His actions are part of it, we are really het up and if you were in that position you would probably feel the same.

“We have all got great respect for referees and the work they have to do, I hope in their way they will understand that, for 90 minutes and a bit longer we might lose our heads a little bit.”

Moyes also believes fans would expect a response from their respective manager to any perceived injustice.

“I don’t think you should really be asking me a question about Jurgen Klopp because I can’t speak for Jurgen Klopp,” he added.

“For 90 minutes or so it becomes a really emotional game, sometimes you can change your character from what your true character is.

“But I think if we stood there and did nothing, I think our supporters, the public, you (the media), would probably be questioning why not?

“I think if you look at the incident he got angry about, he was correct, wasn’t he?”

West Ham have not won at Anfield since 2015, a run of five straight defeats in their most recent visits proving how much they have struggled for a result there.

However, the Hammers were narrowly beaten 1-0 last season and Moyes admits Anfield is one of the hardest places to go as a visiting team.

“It is probably, in football terms, as hard a place in the world to go and win a game for anybody,” the former Everton and Manchester United manager said.

“The best manager in the world (Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola) has found it very difficult to go there and get a result and that is why it is difficult for us all.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Pep Guardiola speechless after Erling Haaland’s latest Manchester City heroics

Pep Guardiola was stuck for words to describe Erling Haaland’s latest goalscoring heroics as Manchester City returned to winning ways. The prolific Norwegian struck twice – including one from the penalty spot – as City bounced back from last week’s loss at Liverpool with a 3-1 victory over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.
newschain

Casemiro snatches Manchester United a last-gasp point at Chelsea

Casemiro’s stoppage-time header scrambled Manchester United a point in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea. The Brazil midfielder levelled by the slimmest margin, with goal-line technology rightly awarding his effort at Stamford Bridge. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga clawed the ball onto a post before the ricochet crossed the line. Jorginho’s late...
newschain

Frank Lampard backs Dominic Calvert-Lewin for late England World Cup squad bid

Everton manager Frank Lampard believes striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will give himself a chance of making England’s World Cup squad if he can stay fit and in form. In the 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace the 25-year-old scored for the first time since the goal which kept the Toffees in the Premier League last May, coincidentally also against Palace and in front of the Gwladys Street end.
newschain

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will not face FA probe over Man City comments

Jurgen Klopp will not face a Football Association investigation over comments some at Manchester City had privately branded “borderline xenophobic”, the PA news agency understands. The Liverpool boss found himself under the spotlight following remarks he made during a press conference ahead of last Sunday’s 1-0 victory over...
newschain

Kyle Walker-Peters adds to England’s right-back injury issues

Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters is a major doubt for England’s World Cup squad after being ruled out for the “long term” with a hamstring issue. Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate already has significant issues at right-back due to injuries suffered by Chelsea’s Reece James and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.
newschain

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher satisfied despite draw with Bristol Rovers

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher refused to be downhearted after the Sky Bet League One pacesetters surrendered a two-goal lead in a rousing 2-2 draw with Bristol Rovers. On-loan Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz put the Pilgrims ahead on 14 minutes with a brilliant curler and Adam Randell doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time with a 25-yarder.
newschain

Paul Ince praises the way his side bounced back from three straight defeats

Manager Paul Ince praised the bouncebackability powers of his side as they ended a run of three successive Championship defeats with a 2-0 home victory over Bristol City. After a drab first half, in which neither side seriously threatened, Reading went ahead in the 52nd minute when FC Porto loanee Mamadou Loum headed home his first goal for the club.
newschain

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore frustrated after Lincoln draw

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore cut a frustrated figure after his side were forced to settle for a point in their 1-1 draw with Lincoln. The Owls took an early lead as Lee Gregory pounced on goalkeeper Carl Rushworth’s poor clearance. But Daniel Mandroiu struck just after half-time to...
newschain

Reading end losing run with hard-fought victory over Bristol City

Ended a run of three successive Championship defeats with a hard-earned 2-0 victory over Bristol City at the SCL Stadium. Neither side offered much going forward in a drab first half, with the defences on top and the goalkeepers barely tested. But Reading made the breakthrough in the 52nd minute,...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
162K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy