Welda, KS

KSN News

Kansas man dies after car crashes into trailer

ANDERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is dead after his car crashed into a trailer in Anderson County. The crash happened at 4:41 p.m. on Oct. 17 on U.S. Highway 169, where it intersects with Southwest Missouri Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A Ford F-350 hauling a trailer was turning left onto […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
KYTV

Kansas man arrested in 1992 Branson, Mo. cold case assault

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol calls it a break in a 30-year-old cold case. Taney County prosecutors charged Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, with two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape. The assault happened on August 15, 1992, at the Henning Conservation area...
BRANSON, MO
KVOE

Emporia teenager hurt in Interstate 35 crash near Merchant Street exit

The Kansas Highway Patrol says an Emporia teenager suffered apparently minor injuries as the result of a crash on Interstate 35 on Wednesday. The crash happened half a mile west of the Merchant Street exit shortly after 5:10 pm. Troopers say Megan Olson was southbound when she lost control of her SUV. The vehicle then rolled to the right shoulder before ending on its top.
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

Suspects arrested, charged in federal court for burglary of Kansas gun stores

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) - Two Kansas men accused of stealing about 75 firearms from gun stores have been taken into federal custody. Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis, both 19 years old, were charged with two counts of burglarizing a licensed firearm dealer after breaking into Free State Gun Company in Basehor, Kansas, and Up In Arms in De Soto, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Emporia gazette.com

Fredonia man shot west of Emporia

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a suspect after a shooting west of Emporia earlier this week. A statement released Thursday said Justin Smith, 38, of Fredonia, told authorities about the shooting Monday evening. Smith claimed he was shot at 625 Road 160 west of Emporia by “a person known by Smith.”
EMPORIA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence woman injured in head-on crash at K-10 and Bob Billings

Post last updated at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18; image swapped at 2:27 p.m.:. A 47-year-old Lawrence woman suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Kansas City-area hospital after a head-on crash at Kansas Highway 10 and Bob Billings Parkway Tuesday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Woman struck and killed by train in Emporia identified

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman killed by an Amtrak train last week in Emporia has been identified. Emporia Police say the victim has been identified as Rachel Nicole Raymond, 33, of Emporia. Officials say the accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Police searching for suspect after alleged vehicle chase, foot pursuit

Emporia Police are looking for a man after what officers say was a pair of connected chases early Wednesday afternoon. Officers say they noticed a traffic stop near 12th and Lawrence around 1 pm. The driver allegedly did not stop and went north before crashing near 15th and Sherwood. A short foot pursuit followed but the suspect got away.
EMPORIA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pittsburg, Kan. woman dies in Missouri crash

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday evening, October 15, 2022 around 9:30 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol report a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, two miles north of Moundville, Mo. The single vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by Torie N. Thomas , 21, of Pittsburg, Kan. She died at the scene and was sole...
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Suspect identified in weekend shooting

KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fatal crash on MO-43, diver dies at Roaring River

MOUNDVILLE, MO

