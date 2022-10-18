ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

wjct.org

Jacksonville hires redistricting expert after gerrymandering ruling

A day after Jacksonville argued in court that it didn’t have enough time to pass new redistricting maps, City Council President Terrance Freeman rejected that. “The charge of this committee is to complete new maps,” he said at the beginning of the first redistricting committee meeting. “And we will do so. This committee will meet the court’s established timeline.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Debate pits Jacksonville candidates for sheriff before Nov. 8 runoff

With the election just over two weeks away, the candidates to be Jacksonville's next sheriff squared off in a lively debate Friday before the First Coast Tiger Bay Club. The appearance of Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters before about 60 club members comes after pointed ads from both sides have aired on local TV, questioning each's ability to lead a department with a half-billion-dollar budget.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Rory Diamond to resign from K9s for Warriors

Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond has announced he will step down as CEO of K9s for Warriors, the Ponte Vedra Beach nonprofit that trains service dogs for veterans. His last day is Nov. 10. His successor will be Carl Cricco, who is currently the organization's chief marketing and development officer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Developer seeks $5 million city loan for affordable housing community

The Vestcor Cos. Inc. multifamily developer has asked the city for a $5 million, low-interest loan to build a 240-unit affordable housing apartment community in Arlington along Merrill Road. The estimated $56.5 million project at 8300 Merrill Road near Merrill Road Elementary School and Interstate 295 would be mixed-income, which...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Clay County rushes help to Hurricane Ian victims

More than 35,000 donated items are on their way from Clay County to the hurricane-ravaged people of Southwest Florida. The Clay County Fair Association has collected 8,000 pounds of pet food, 350 bales of hay and $27,000 to buy supplies. The donations were loaded into six box trucks and two...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

