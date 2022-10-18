ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Victim of Piqua fatal fire identified

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SlEhM_0iddKTTi00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The victim of a tragic weekend fire has been identified, Miami County authorities say.

According to the Miami County Coroner’s Office, 65-year-old Nathan Jenkins was killed when his mobile home caught fire early Saturday morning.

Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into Marietta dealership lot

Crews were called to a mobile home fire on Piqua’s South Main Street around 3 a.m. on October 15, our partners at Miami Valley Today reported. When crews arrived, the trailer was fully involved in flame, and two trailers next to the home were damaged.

It took the firefighters nearly three hours to completely extinguish the hot spots left by the blaze.

Video: South Euclid officers’ quick action helps save dogs from heavy smoke

No one else was injured in the fire, authorities said, however, several families may be forced from their homes due to the damage left behind.

No cause for the fire has been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

3 children taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A two vehicle crash was reported in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, a call came in at 10:51 a.m. Saturday reporting that a crash involving two vehicles occurred in the 1000 block of N. Main Street in Dayton. Dispatch says six people were injured and multiple people were reportedly trapped. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

1 in custody after Sidney standoff

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been brought into custody after a standoff at a Sidney home Friday. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Sidney Police Department was called to a home on Doering Street on Friday. The incident developed into an active situation, and SWAT was called to the scene. During […]
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

100 quail killed in Dayton house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house fire led to the death of over 100 pets in Dayton Wednesday evening. According to the Dayton Fire Department, two dogs, seven cats and approximately 100 quail died when a house caught fire on the 900 block of Hillcrest Avenue in Dayton. Crews arrived at 7:20 p.m. to find heavy […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police called to fight on RTA vehicle

Correction: An earlier edition of this article listed the incorrect location for the fight. The fight happened on an RTA vehicle. This error has been corrected. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to an RTA spokesperson, several kids got into a fight on […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crash causes slowdowns on I-75 SB in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 southbound caused delays for afternoon commuters Saturday afternoon. According to dispatch, a crash occurred on I-75 southbound between the ramp from I-675 and Austin Blvd. in Miami Twp. ODOT cameras showed the backup on the highway. The cause of the accident is not known at this […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Early morning fire damages Dayton garage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A garage caught fire Thursday morning, leaving the structure with heavy damage. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, firefighters were called just after 4:30 a.m. to South Quenton Avenue on reports of a fire. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a garage fully involved in flames, and a building […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

US-35 East in Beavercreek reopened after crash

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Commuters on US-35 East may have seen delays after the eastbound lanes were shut down due to a car crash on Thursday afternoon. According to the ODOT traffic map OHGO, all lanes of US-35 Eastbound have been shut down just past I-675 due to a collision. It is unknown how many […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

1 car crash causes closure on I-75 NB, CareFlight called

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A one car crash closed a portion of I-75 northbound on Saturday. According to dispatch, CareFlight was called to the scene of an overturned car in Sidney. Dispatch says a call came in at 10:48 a.m. and the driver of the vehicle was taken by CareFlight. Stay with 2NEWS as this […]
SIDNEY, OH
1017thepoint.com

SHOTS FIRED INTO LAKENGREN HOME

(Lakengren, OH)--An investigation is continuing after shots were fired into a home in the Preble County community of Lakengren. It happened late Wednesday night on Hatchet Drive. Multiple shots were fired in rapid succession. One of the rounds ended up in a couch. No one was injured. Deputies responded and searched the area with canines, but no shooter could be located.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy