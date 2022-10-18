Read full article on original website
Related
What's Going On With Amazon Shares
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading higher by 3.06% to $118.78 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the retail & apparel space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
Apple Loses Crucial Design Chief, Casting Concerns Over Its AR, VR, Electric Car Prospects
Apple Inc’s AAPL head of hardware design, Evans Hankey, will depart three years after taking the job, Bloomberg reported. Hankey will remain at Apple for the next six months while the company is yet to name her successor. One possible candidate to assume leadership is Richard Howarth, 9 To 5 Mac reports.
S&P 500 Rebounds From 2022 Lows This Week As Big Tech Earnings Loom Large
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rebounded from its 2022 lows this week as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit 4.337% on Friday, its highest level in 14 years. Treasury yields backed off their highs to close out the week following a Wall Street Journal report that some Federal Reserve officials are growing uneasy with the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
Why Big Tech Earnings, October CPI Print Could Be Near-Term Market Drivers: Gene Munster On These 2 Catalysts
The upcoming week will see some of the high-profile tech names releasing quarterly results and setting the tone for the market. The U.S. market staged a strong rebound this week thanks to some strong earnings news flow. The sustenance of the rally in the coming weeks will largely depend on two key things — earnings from blue-chip tech stocks and the September consumer price inflation data.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
Oracle Analyst Boosts Guidance After It Shares FY26 Targets Of $65B Revenue, 45% Margin, 10% EPS Growth
JMP analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Market Perform rating on Oracle Corp ORCL after attending Oracle CloudWorld 2022, the company's user conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, which also featured a financial analyst meeting, and after the stock has fallen ~21% YTD versus down ~32% for the Nasdaq. Walravens' due diligence...
Can Corporate Greed Explain Historic Inflation? Lawmaker Says She Found The Answer
A unique characteristic of America's pandemic economy emerged for nearly every business in the country: Customers were willing to pay extra for the goods and services they wanted to purchase. Companies used a spike in demand that seemed unstoppable to cover rising prices and increase their profit margins to prepandemic...
Allied, Small Pharma Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today
Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed up 6.33% at $0.16. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 4.59% at $9.58. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed up 2.26% at $0.19. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 1.06% at $2.86. LOSERS:. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 5.36% at $0.85. Cybin CYBN shares...
Benzinga
Bellevue Beard Spa Inc. Generates $7.5 Million in Its Latest Funding Round
Innovative African American-owned beauty company, Bellevue Beard Spa Inc., attracts the attention of investors as it raises more than $7.5 million in its funding led by BarterVentures. Bellevue Beard Spa Inc. (BBS) looks well on its way to challenging the status quo in the beauty industry as the company recently...
Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session
WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Why Tesla Stock Can Bounce Back In 3 Months, Exxon Mobil, Twitter, Oracle And More
A KeyBanc analyst raised his rating on Oracle, calling the stock a "defensive play." Starboard Value's stake in Salesforce isn't likely a large one, but the stock is still being boosted. Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's and other leading media outlets, here are the articles investors...
Plant-Based Car Batteries? Hemp Batteries Could Be 200 Times Cheaper To Produce Than Classic Batteries
Canadian and American researchers have developed batteries from hemp, which are used to power cars and tools. As reported by Facts About CBD, the researchers built the batteries from cooked cannabis pulp. And then they processed it into carbon nanosheets. The result: batteries “equal to or better than graphene,” the industry gold standard.
Why Chinese Small-Cap IPOs Are Being Halted By Nasdaq
Nasdaq Inc NDAQ is cracking down on small Chinese companies' initial public offerings (IPOs) by halting their listings. In addition, it is slowing down the IPO approvals and demanding more information related to various parties in the deals. What Happened: Nasdaq has informed lawyers about new listings of small-cap companies,...
Benzinga
The Good Shroom Adds New Hash And Flower SKU-s To Its Cannabis Portfolio
The Good Shroom Co Inc. through its subsidiary Teonan Biomedical Inc., has begun selling OG Hawaïenne by Nordique Royale and Cherry Blossom by Velada in Quebec. The company received its first PO for these 2 products for $26,680 and is expected to receive replenishment PO's every 1 to 3 weeks in addition to its other products. This launch is occurring in approximately 30% of all stores for the first 6 months and is expected to move into all stores thereafter. The size of its PO's are also expected to increase concurrently at that time. The company also has 6 other hash and cannabis flower products presently sold in Quebec and expects to launch another product in the infused pre-roll segment in the coming month.
Tesla Now Lets Customers Vote on New Supercharger Locations
Last month, Tesla Inc's TSLA "Tesla Charging" Twitter account shared that the company would soon let customers vote on where new Superchargers would be built, and also allow new location suggestions. Over a month later, the site is now live and customers are excited to add their input. The company...
Verizon Stock Plunges As Customers Switch To AT&T, Telus: Here's What's Happening
Verizon Communications Inc VZ gapped down about 4% to start Friday’s session and continued to slide almost 3% intraday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the quarter, the New York-based company lost 189,000 monthly subscribers after hiking charges to include additional fees in June, which may have contributed to the bearish reaction.
Elon Musk Could Sell $5B Tesla Shares To Fund Twitter Deal Next Week — But Analyst Predicts Rally Once 'Overhang Lifts'
With Elon Musk reviving the abandoned Twitter Inc. TWTR deal and giving a deadline of Oct. 28 for the closure, the chatter regarding financing is back. What Happened: Musk could sell about $5 billion of his Tesla Inc. TSLA shares to close the Twitter deal by Oct. 28, Gary Black, managing partner at Future Fund, said.
5 REITS with the Fastest Growing Dividends
Some income investors look for the highest-yielding dividend stocks while others feel more secure with lower-yielding stocks, provided the dividend is safe and consistently paid. But investors should also consider how fast the dividend is growing because a fast-growing dividend can quickly boost the yield of one’s original cost basis...
How Is The Market Feeling About Tractor Supply?
Tractor Supply's TSCO short percent of float has risen 5.96% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.53 million shares sold short, which is 4.62% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
101K+
Followers
176K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0