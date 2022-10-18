ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Amazon Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading higher by 3.06% to $118.78 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the retail & apparel space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
S&P 500 Rebounds From 2022 Lows This Week As Big Tech Earnings Loom Large

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rebounded from its 2022 lows this week as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit 4.337% on Friday, its highest level in 14 years. Treasury yields backed off their highs to close out the week following a Wall Street Journal report that some Federal Reserve officials are growing uneasy with the pace of the central bank's interest rate hikes.
Why Big Tech Earnings, October CPI Print Could Be Near-Term Market Drivers: Gene Munster On These 2 Catalysts

The upcoming week will see some of the high-profile tech names releasing quarterly results and setting the tone for the market. The U.S. market staged a strong rebound this week thanks to some strong earnings news flow. The sustenance of the rally in the coming weeks will largely depend on two key things — earnings from blue-chip tech stocks and the September consumer price inflation data.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.40% to $207.83 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. The company also reported automotive revenue of $18.69 billion in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year.
Allied, Small Pharma Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed up 6.33% at $0.16. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 4.59% at $9.58. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed up 2.26% at $0.19. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 1.06% at $2.86. LOSERS:. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 5.36% at $0.85. Cybin CYBN shares...
Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session

WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
Why Chinese Small-Cap IPOs Are Being Halted By Nasdaq

Nasdaq Inc NDAQ is cracking down on small Chinese companies' initial public offerings (IPOs) by halting their listings. In addition, it is slowing down the IPO approvals and demanding more information related to various parties in the deals. What Happened: Nasdaq has informed lawyers about new listings of small-cap companies,...
The Good Shroom Adds New Hash And Flower SKU-s To Its Cannabis Portfolio

The Good Shroom Co Inc. through its subsidiary Teonan Biomedical Inc., has begun selling OG Hawaïenne by Nordique Royale and Cherry Blossom by Velada in Quebec. The company received its first PO for these 2 products for $26,680 and is expected to receive replenishment PO's every 1 to 3 weeks in addition to its other products. This launch is occurring in approximately 30% of all stores for the first 6 months and is expected to move into all stores thereafter. The size of its PO's are also expected to increase concurrently at that time. The company also has 6 other hash and cannabis flower products presently sold in Quebec and expects to launch another product in the infused pre-roll segment in the coming month.
Tesla Now Lets Customers Vote on New Supercharger Locations

Last month, Tesla Inc's TSLA "Tesla Charging" Twitter account shared that the company would soon let customers vote on where new Superchargers would be built, and also allow new location suggestions. Over a month later, the site is now live and customers are excited to add their input. The company...
5 REITS with the Fastest Growing Dividends

Some income investors look for the highest-yielding dividend stocks while others feel more secure with lower-yielding stocks, provided the dividend is safe and consistently paid. But investors should also consider how fast the dividend is growing because a fast-growing dividend can quickly boost the yield of one’s original cost basis...
How Is The Market Feeling About Tractor Supply?

Tractor Supply's TSCO short percent of float has risen 5.96% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.53 million shares sold short, which is 4.62% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
