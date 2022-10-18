Read full article on original website
Why Did Spec Ops: The Line Never Get A Sequel?
Now a decade removed from its 2012 release, "Spec Ops: The Line" continues to be remembered fondly by the gaming community. Because of this, it's reasonable to ask why a sequel to the military shooter was never developed. Unfortunately, the prospective sequel had multiple things working against it and it will likely remain as nothing more than wishful thinking.
Fortnite: How To Get The Evil Dead Crossover Items
"Fortnite" isn't an overly complicated game, but there are a couple of ways that Epic Games has managed to keep it from growing stagnant over the years. The most important method is by constantly updating it with new skins, weapons, maps, and game modes so that players always have new stuff to do — but another way it's managed to keep players interested is by partnering with other IPs to bring players some truly amazing crossover content. "Fortnite" has featured characters from some of the most influential pop-culture franchises on the market, from "Star Wars" to Marvel, but it's also had a few crossovers that players might not expect. Most recently, Epic brought the "Evil Dead" franchise to "Fortnite" as part of its Fortnitemares 2022 celebration which is going on until the first of November.
Overwatch 2: How To Properly Use Ashe's Abilities
"Overwatch 2" is here, despite its seriously rocky start, and being free-to-play makes it a fantastic time for new users to hop in on the fun. If one does happen to be a new user, there's a system in place that Blizzard has aptly titled its First Time User Experience that requires newcomers to play a specific number of games to unlock the majority of the enormous character roster.
Apex Legends: Eclipse Will Bring A New, Defense-Focused Character Named Catalyst
The 15th season for "Apex Legends," titled Eclipse, is slated to go live on November 1, 2022, and there are three major things being added to the long-standing free-to-play Battle Royale. There's going to be a new map called Boreas' Shadow, a name that reminded some of the leaked "moon" map from an "Apex Legends" leak in early 2022, as well as a new system that lets players gift items to each other via the in-game store. The addition on most players' minds, though, is this season's obligatory new legend: Catalyst, who was also named in leaks earlier this year.
Fortnite: How To Get The Zero Point Pretzel Effect
"Fortnite" was originally a much darker game, and while it's more lighthearted than it was during production, it still returns to its roots at certain times of the year. It's that time again – Fortnitemare is happening from October 18 to November 1, giving players the opportunity to farm XP with extra quests and play unique game modes like Zero Build Horde Rush. "Evil Dead" protagonist Ash Williams is coming to "Fortnite" with the event as well, fulfilling fans' wishes. 2022's spooky season holds a lot of content for players, and one of them includes the return of the candy Zero Point Pretzels.
Fortnite: How To Join The Refer A Friend Program And What It Gets You
Epic Games' titanic battle royale "Fortnite" is still very popular more than five years after its launch, despite streamers like Ninja being concerned about the future of "Fortnite." That said, there are, of course, still plenty of gamers out there who have never touched the now-iconic FPS. Whether because of the building mechanics, the cartoony designs, or any other thing that may have rubbed a prospective "Fortnite" player the wrong way, some just aren't part of the gaming phenomenon that is "Fortnite" — at least not yet.
Where Does New Tales From The Borderlands Take Place In The Series Timeline?
The long-awaited sequel to Telltale Games' critically acclaimed "Tales from the Borderlands" is finally here. This time, instead of Telltale Games tackling the sequel, the game was developed in-house at Gearbox Software. This decision was met with a rather mixed reception from fans of the original game. Fans of the series liked the idea of the sequel, but they weren't fans of Gearbox spearheading the project.
Why You Always Need A Knife In A Plague Tale: Reqiuem
"A Plague Tale: Requiem," the sequel to the hit stealth game "A Plague Tale: Innocence," has finally launched, and critic reviews have been generally positive about the sequel. The stealth-action game occurs during a massive plague, where deadly rats run free. Like other games in the genre, players will find that equipment and resources can be scarce. There are a few locked items throughout the game that offer a wealth of resources, but they are sealed up tight, and there are no keys to unlock the goodies.
Small Details We Noticed In The Resident Evil 4 Remake Gameplay Trailer
The "Resident Evil" series has transformed significantly over the years, and following remakes of earlier games that were fundamentally altered to meet modern expectations, the "Resident Evil 4" remake is going to make some changes too. Fans hoping to learn more about the highly-anticipated "Resident Evil 4" remake were rewarded with a ton of updates during the October 20, 2022 "Resident Evil" showcase. A new trailer and gameplay footage showed off some of the incredible graphical improvements to "Resident Evil 4," how gameplay has been updated for modern tastes, and some of the other changes coming to the classic horror game.
Overwatch 2: Mei Is Worthless Without Her Freeze
"Overwatch 2" has finally launched, replacing the old "Overwatch" with new heroes, game modes, and maps. There have been a ton of changes in "Overwatch 2," including some controversial changes to its monetization, now asking players to purchase skins directly and to opt-in to a battle pass. Alongside these alterations was a major change to the multiplayer title, with 5v5 becoming the norm — resulting in each team losing a tank.
The History Of James Bond Video Games Begins With A Bizarre, Text-Based Adventure
James Bond has a long and celebrated history across all types of media. While the superspy got his start in novels and is probably most known for his numerous film appearances, he's also headlined more than a few video games over the years. While they've varied in quality, some have been true classics (looking at you "Goldeneye") that are still remembered fondly today.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Gotham Knights?
"Gotham Knights," the latest video game based upon DC Comics' stable of heroes and villains, is upon us. The game follows four of Batman's sidekicks — Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood — as they become embroiled in a grand conspiracy relating to Batman/Bruce Wayne's death and the secretive figures responsible. It's an intriguing premise for sure, but unfortunately, the game seems to have fallen quite short of expectations and has garnered mostly mixed reviews since its release, with many reviews knocking its performance issues and repetitive gameplay.
Is Street Fighter 6 Cross-Platform?
While it's no secret that greed nearly ruined "Street Fighter 5," even reviews that slammed its unforgivably incomplete release — such as those from IGN or Destructoid — had to admit, the online component was rock-solid. With snappy mechanics, responsive netcode, and cross-play across all of its available platforms, "Street Fighter 5" nailed the online competitive experience — and after a few updates that really should have been part of the day one release, the game has gone on to enjoy a belated positive reception amongst fans (per DigitalTrends).
Things The Silent Hill 2 Remake Needs To Get Right
It's been years since "Silent Hill" fans have had anything to be excited about. While the series was due for a huge reboot directed by the famed Hideo Kojima, he and publisher Konami later had a falling out which destroyed the project and led to the recall of the game's highly lauded teaser, "P.T." Since 2012's "Silent Hill: Downpour" — which was a mixed bag in the eyes of critics — the series has been left dormant by Konami, leaving fans with only rumors and innuendo about the series' future. However, that all changed during a recent "Silent Hill" presentation that confirmed both the existence of a new "Silent Hill" game in the works, and a remake of one of the series' best games: "Silent Hill 2."
Early Reactions To God Of War: Ragnarok Are All Saying The Same Thing
2018's transformative "God of War" reboot was a massive success for Santa Monica Studios, and "God of War: Ragnarok" has accordingly become one of the internet's most anticipated releases of the year. The game comes out on Nov. 9, 2022, but details on what "God of War: Ragnarok" will be like have been relatively sparse — until recently. Several major gaming outlets and creators were given an early look at "God of War: Ragnarok," and on the morning of Oct. 21, 2022 when the embargo lifted, first impressions began to roll in from everywhere.
Is Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Cross-Platform?
In March 2022, "Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed" was announced to be on the way. The game, set to release on Oct. 18, 2022, showed off four-versus-one gameplay that included a team of Ghostbusters against a player-controlled ghost. The goal of the game is either to capture the ghost or cause as much mayhem and madness as possible while avoiding the other players. Players are also able to customize both their Ghostbuster and their Ghost with abilities and equipment.
Elden Ring Is No Longer The Best-Reviewed Game Of 2022
Back in February, the release of "Elden Ring" came with the highest critical reviews of the year – while the PC version of the game saw backlash, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of it received a 96 Metacritic score. The game was widely loved by critics and fans alike for a ton of reasons, including the outstanding world-building and the sense of player autonomy it creates without forced quests. While there are a few games that are more perfect than "Elden Ring," it sat at the top of games released in 2022 for eight months. However, a new game dethroned the Soulsborne title with a slightly higher Metacritic score, and it's a port of a hyper-successful PlayStation 4 game.
Gotham Knights: How Does It Actually Run On Series X And PS5?
"Gotham Knights," the new action co-op game separate from the "Arkham Asylum" universe, has been embroiled in controversy over some of its technical limitations. Now that the review embargo is up, Digital Foundry has released a video showing just how the game actually runs across Xbox Series X|S and PS5. For anyone out of the loop, back when WB Montréal and Warner Bros. Games announced that "Gotham Knights" would no longer be releasing on last-gen hardware due to technical limitations, fans were left seeing red.
Konami Might Have Spoiled Its Own Silent Hill Showcase
Konami is all set to give fans answers about the return of the "Silent Hill" franchise later today. However, thanks to an apparent mistake and the work of some internet sleuths, fans may already know everything that will be touched on during this afternoon's "Silent Hill" livestream. Don't look ahead if you want to remain unspoiled!
A Plague Tale: Requiem's Frame Rate Is Another Disappointment For PS5 And Series X Fans
As the gaming industry pushes deeper into the next generation, performance has never been a hotter topic. Recently, gamers expressed their annoyance at the highly anticipated "Gotham Knights" — a next-gen exclusive following the cancellation of the old gen ports — not having a performance mode and instead being limited to 30 frames per second, well below the next-gen standard of 60 FPS. Now, it seems that "A Plague Tale: Requiem" will have a similar frame rate lock on consoles.
