Stephen A. Smith Makes A Huge Mistake On First Take, Tells Molly Qerim She's Been ‘Eating Enough'
Stephen A. Smith makes questionable remark to Molly Qerim on First Take.
Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair
Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.
Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career
Stephen Curry wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors until he retires.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Zion Williamson dominating Nets
In a message that will make New Orleans Pelicans fans happy, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admits Zion Williamson doesn’t look like someone coming from a long injury layoff. Williamson played in his first NBA regular season game after missing the whole 2021-22 season due to a foot injury,...
Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss
The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
Even LeBron James could be traded to make way for 7-foot-4 sensation Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft, according to one Western Conference exec, as the clamor to secure generational talent continues to build
An anonymous Western Conference executive has sensationally claimed that Lebron James is no longer untouchable and could be involved in a trade to accommodate French giant Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft. The hype surrounding the 7-foot-4 generational talent continues to build since his dominant displays in two exhibition...
Popculture
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Kawhi Leonard’s hilarious response to Lakers-Warriors game
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors tipped off the NBA season on Tuesday night, but Kawhi Leonard was not watching. Instead, the Los Angeles Clippers star was in San Diego watching the Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. Leonard and the Clippers held practice on...
Richard Jefferson Says There Is No Way The Lakers Will Waste LeBron James' Year, They Will Wait For 10-15 Games Before Making Any Huge Trade Decisions
NBA analyst Richard Jefferson believes the Lakers will not waste another year of LeBron James but aren't going to rush into making a decision to trade for players before 10-15 games.
Klay Thompson Says Jordan Poole Is The Future Of The Warriors And Draymond Green Will Have A Statue Outside Of The Chase Center
Klay Thompson gets real on Jordan Poole and Draymond Green's value to the Warriors.
Where Bruins Forward Brad Marchand’s Injury Timeline Stands
BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk returned from injury sooner than expected and will make his season debut Thursday night. Will Bruins star forward Brad Marchand, who is recovering from double hip surgery this offseason, follow a similar path? Don’t get your hopes up Bruins fans. While...
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening.
CBS Sports
Nets' Kyrie Irving, Heat's Udonis Haslem join Warriors' Stephen Curry in calling for Brittney Griner's release
Prior to their 2022-23 season getting underway, the Golden State Warriors received their championship rings for winning the NBA title last season. During that occasion, star guard Stephen Curry ended up having an opportunity to speak on the microphone and made sure to mention one very important topic. Curry asked...
Larry Bird Interrupted Bill Walton’s Heartfelt Apology After the Boston Celtics Opened the 1985-86 Season With an OT Loss
Larry Bird won his third straight MVP and the Boston Celtics won their third title of the decade in 1986. The post Larry Bird Interrupted Bill Walton’s Heartfelt Apology After the Boston Celtics Opened the 1985-86 Season With an OT Loss appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Believes Warriors Incident Involving Draymond Green & Jordan Poole Was ‘Blown Out Of Proportion’
The NBA is unique compared to other professional sports in that player independence and empowerment are much more prevalent than in other leagues. Basketball fans see this with the rise of players’ promotion on social media, podcasts and being outspoken on issues that affect the NBA on and off the court. Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, while known for his friendly high-energy, got real about an issue with his former teammates in Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Anton Stralman Puts Visa Issue Behind Him, Returns To Bruins
The Boston Bruins received a reinforcement to their defensive corps Friday, but it wasn’t an easy process for Anton Stralman to rejoin the team. The veteran defenseman had been working on obtaining his work visa while in Canada, missing four out of Boston’s first five games besides the one contest played in Ottawa.
Jeff Van Gundy Supports ‘Terrific’ Ime Udoka, Believes He Will Coach Again
Two games into the season, the dark cloud of the Ime Udoka scandal still hangs over the Boston Celtics. It’s sure to be a storyline throughout the campaign as the Celtics pivoted quickly just prior to the start of training camp and gave the reins to interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, who is the youngest coach in the NBA this season.
Curt Miller Explains Decision To Leave CT Sun To Coach LA Sparks
If the Connecticut Sun look to make it back to the WNBA Finals next year, they will have to do so without coach Curt Miller. Miller, who coached the Sun since 2016 and led the team to two Finals appearances over the past four seasons, is taking over as head coach of the Sparks, Los Angeles announced on Friday.
