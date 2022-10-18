ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Even LeBron James could be traded to make way for 7-foot-4 sensation Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft, according to one Western Conference exec, as the clamor to secure generational talent continues to build

An anonymous Western Conference executive has sensationally claimed that Lebron James is no longer untouchable and could be involved in a trade to accommodate French giant Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft. The hype surrounding the 7-foot-4 generational talent continues to build since his dominant displays in two exhibition...
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NESN

Where Bruins Forward Brad Marchand’s Injury Timeline Stands

BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk returned from injury sooner than expected and will make his season debut Thursday night. Will Bruins star forward Brad Marchand, who is recovering from double hip surgery this offseason, follow a similar path? Don’t get your hopes up Bruins fans. While...
BOSTON, MA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Believes Warriors Incident Involving Draymond Green & Jordan Poole Was ‘Blown Out Of Proportion’

The NBA is unique compared to other professional sports in that player independence and empowerment are much more prevalent than in other leagues. Basketball fans see this with the rise of players’ promotion on social media, podcasts and being outspoken on issues that affect the NBA on and off the court. Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, while known for his friendly high-energy, got real about an issue with his former teammates in Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Anton Stralman Puts Visa Issue Behind Him, Returns To Bruins

The Boston Bruins received a reinforcement to their defensive corps Friday, but it wasn’t an easy process for Anton Stralman to rejoin the team. The veteran defenseman had been working on obtaining his work visa while in Canada, missing four out of Boston’s first five games besides the one contest played in Ottawa.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Curt Miller Explains Decision To Leave CT Sun To Coach LA Sparks

If the Connecticut Sun look to make it back to the WNBA Finals next year, they will have to do so without coach Curt Miller. Miller, who coached the Sun since 2016 and led the team to two Finals appearances over the past four seasons, is taking over as head coach of the Sparks, Los Angeles announced on Friday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NESN

NESN

