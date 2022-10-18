ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Martial to miss Manchester United’s clash with Tottenham

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Anthony Martial will be absent when Manchester United host Tottenham but Christian Eriksen could return against his former club.

Forward Martial remains out with a back complaint and playmaker Eriksen returned to training on Tuesday after illness saw him miss Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

Scott McTominay (suspension) and Martin Dubravka (ineligible) return to the fold, but Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe remain sidelined.

A calf injury rules Richarlison out of the Old Trafford clash.

Fellow Brazilian Emerson Royal is also absent and serves the final match of his three-game ban for a red card away to Arsenal earlier this month.

Tottenham will check on Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring), who has been carefully managed since sustaining an injury in September.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Varane, Malacia, Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen, McTominay, Mainoo, Fernandes, Iqbal, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Doherty, Betancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Son, Kane, Forster, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Spence, Perisic, Moura, Gil, Kulusevski, Austin, Sarr, White.

