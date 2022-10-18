Anthony Martial to miss Manchester United’s clash with Tottenham

Anthony Martial will be absent when Manchester United host Tottenham but Christian Eriksen could return against his former club.

Forward Martial remains out with a back complaint and playmaker Eriksen returned to training on Tuesday after illness saw him miss Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

Scott McTominay (suspension) and Martin Dubravka (ineligible) return to the fold, but Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe remain sidelined.

A calf injury rules Richarlison out of the Old Trafford clash.

Fellow Brazilian Emerson Royal is also absent and serves the final match of his three-game ban for a red card away to Arsenal earlier this month.

Tottenham will check on Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring), who has been carefully managed since sustaining an injury in September.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Varane, Malacia, Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen, McTominay, Mainoo, Fernandes, Iqbal, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Doherty, Betancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Son, Kane, Forster, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Spence, Perisic, Moura, Gil, Kulusevski, Austin, Sarr, White.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox