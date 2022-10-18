Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
Pleasant Home, Opp volleyball teams advance to state tournament in Birmingham
The Pleasant Home and Opp volleyball teams had two wins at the South Super Regional this week in Montgomery to advance to next week’s volleyball state tournament in Birmingham. The Lady Eagles (18-12) swept both Southern Choctaw and Maplesville 3-0 on Wednesday to clinch their spot. Pleasant Home finished...
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia falls short in battle for region title, 45-23
After a tight first half against the number one team in the state, the third-ranked Andalusia Bulldogs failed to score in the second half, falling to Montgomery Catholic, 45-23. Andalusia’s loss means they finish in second place in 4A’s Region 2 behind the Knights. Early on, Montgomery Catholic...
Dothan, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Dothan. The Opelika High School football team will have a game with Dothan High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
wtvy.com
WATCH: Dothan and Opelika meet for first time with playoff hopes on the line
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The penultimate week of the 2022 season is here, and the drama is building as we enter some crucial Week 9 matchups that could ultimately determine who punches their postseason tickets. That is no different in our Game of the Week matchup, as the Dothan Wolves play host to the Opelika Bulldogs.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes varsity teams make history claiming Class 1A, Area 4 volleyball champion and runner-up
EDITOR’S NOTE: The story has been updated to reflect outcomes of both team’s performances in the Alabama High School Athletic Assocation 2022 1A South Super Regional Championships, which took place on Wednesday. Two Lowndes County varsity volleyball teams made history on Oct. 12, claiming Class 1A Area 4...
wtvy.com
Massive Wednesday structure fire north of Slocomb
Sports reporter Nick Brooks met with the Raiders' head coach ahead of tonight's game. Two arrests were made after a search warrant was issued in connection with an investigation into an armed robbery in Geneva earlier this week. LIVE GOTN Preview: Providence Christian v HA. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sports...
wtvy.com
Two arrested, one still wanted in Geneva County
Sports reporter Nick Brooks met with the Raiders' head coach ahead of tonight's game. Several crews responded to a massive structure fire just north of Slocomb on Wednesday evening. LIVE GOTN Preview: Providence Christian v HA. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sports reporter Nick Brooks previews the GOTN.
Andalusia Star News
Tigers, Bobcats collide in crucial region showdown
With the exact same record, sole possession of second place will go to the winner when Opp (6-2, 5-1 3A Region 2) welcomes county rival Straughn (6-2, 5-1) Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. The two teams will square off for the 19th time overall in the modern era. The...
Andalusia Star News
Opp pulls away in second half for region win over Straughn, 38-14
Opp led from start to finish and scored 21 unanswered points to break away from a three-point game and defeated Straughn at home, 38-14, in football region action Friday night. The Bobcats (7-2, 5-1 3A Region 2) clinched the two seed and a first-round home playoff game, while the Tigers...
Andalusia Star News
Red Level welcomes Brantley for homecoming region contest
After a huge road win, Red Level (4-4, 4-3 1A Region 2) will close region play with the school’s annual homecoming game against Brantley (6-2, 5-1) Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. The 2022 Homecoming Queen and court will be presented prior to the game at 6:30 p.m. This...
Andalusia Star News
Pleasant Home will host top-ranked Elba
Following a tough loss, the competition will be a challenge once again this week as Pleasant Home (2-6, 1-5 1A Region 2) welcomes top-ranked Elba (8-0, 7-0) Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. This will be the third contest between the two teams as the Tigers won previous matchups against...
The Juicy Crab opens in Dothan, Alabama next week
The long anticipated wait is over! The Juicy Crab is coming to Dothan, Alabama! Keep reading for the details. With locations in Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and North Alabama, it was only a matter of time before the restaurant chain came to the deep south. The new restaurant, located at 4753 Montgomery Highway in Dothan, will be opening its doors Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to hungry seafood lovers.
elba-clipper.com
Miss Elba named second runner up at Miss National Peanut Festival
Miss Elba Zalie McKelvy was named 2nd Runner Up in the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant, held last Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, in Dothan, Ala. She also was in the ‘Top 5’ for the categories of verbal communications, stage presence/gown, and interview. Also, Miss New Brockton Taylor Williams was in the ‘Top 5’ for the Knowledge of Peanuts category, and Miss Zion Chapel Ella Jordan Saunders received the Brittany Shepherd Pugh Legacy Scholarship award.
Andalusia Star News
Remember When: Early schools in Covington County
Always when I occasionally eat a sausage, ham, or bacon biscuit like I did this morning, my thoughts take me back to the one-room schoolhouse days and my old school principal at the Andalusia High School James Arthur Wilson. After he retired, he became a member of the historical society at which time he shared how he walked to the Farmers School on the Brewton Highway every morning, rain or shine.
Top Auburn football coaching candidate may have flown to Nebraska for meeting
There’s nothing that gets college football die-hards going like tracking the trajectory of private flights from areas of interest to others. Deion Sanders’ potential flight from Jackson, Mississippi to the Plains got many Tiger fans excited about the prospect of ‘Prime Time’ becoming the next Auburn football head coach.
Andalusia Star News
Lowery, Kelley set December wedding
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Wiggins of Andalusia and Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lowery of Mountain Brook, Alabama, announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Riley Grace Lowery, to Mason Wayne Kelley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ashley Kelley of Andalusia. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mr. Ralph and Mrs....
Andalusia Star News
Hansi Jai McClellan
Mr. Hansi Jai McClellan of Red Level passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at the age of 40. Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. The family received friends at Keahey Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Rev. Derwood Cleland officiated. Left to cherish...
Andalusia Star News
Wildcats roar past Kinston in second half for playoff berth, 56-30
Florala pulled away from a close game at halftime and used a big second half to take down Kinston at home, 56-30, in football action Thursday night. The Wildcats (7-2, 5-2 1A Region 2) punched their ticket to the playoffs and eliminated the Bulldogs (3-6, 2-5) from postseason contention. Kinston...
Highly anticipated restaurant opening in Alabama next week
A highly anticipated seafood restaurant is holding its grand opening in Alabama next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Juicy Crab will be opening the doors to its newest location in Dothan, Alabama.
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
