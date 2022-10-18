ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford is crawling with ghost signs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ghost hunting is a popular activity in the Stateline, especially around Halloween. Every October, individuals and groups set out to communicate with spirits of the dead who are said to haunt various spooky locations.  Yes, opportunities to look for ghosts are certainly ample here. But there’s are also many lesser-known ghostly […]
2022 Opening Day at Williams Tree Farm

If you too are already busy planning your holiday fun to-do list, I'm sure a trip to Williams Tree Farm in Rockton, Illinois is already on it. My family typically goes there in early December, but now I will be penciling it on the calendar a few weeks earlier. Here's why...
Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Illinois Foodies Battle on Social Media Over Town’s Best Breakfast Joint

When you find a home at a great local restaurant that offers a big breakfast menu and friendly service, it becomes personal if anyone talks bad about your favorite diner. Sometimes the difficult part is finding that perfect place that has both the great food and atmosphere, but in and around Rockford, Illinois there's no shortage of amazing stops for pancakes, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, and more.
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?

If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
Illinois Casting Call for ‘Blood Drinking’ Movie Role Filmed in Rockford

A vampire novel is being turned into a movie that will be filmed in Rockford next year, and the director is looking for actors to fill some of the main roles. The novel Fiona's Guardians was written by author Dan Klefstad of Dekalb, Illinois, and is about "a 250-year-old vampire who survives on hospital blood stolen by human helpers who also protect her while she sleeps," according to Klefstad's website.
You Gotta Try This: Midnight Collection at Candy Cloud in Rockford

You Gotta Try This is the Rock River Current’s dining feature focused on signature dishes at your favorite local restaurants. Want to see one of your favorites here? Email news@rockrivercurrent.com to suggest a local staple. Where: Candy Cloud. Address: 6286 E. State St., Rockford. Owner: Alex and Paityn Edwards.
Arlington Heights Board: We Could Reject Bears’ Stadium Plans

As you're probably aware, there's been a huge amount of discussion and anticipation regarding the Chicago Bears potentially relocating to a as-yet-to-be-built stadium complex in Arlington Heights--but it's important to remember that it's not a done-deal quite yet. And for those of us who are long-time fans of Chicago's various...
Illinois’ Hidden Gem Restaurant Just Turned S’mores Into a Bowl of Amazing

Fall means warming up at our favorite restaurants and loading up on dessert whenever possible. Dare I say fall already feels like it's coming to an end? I have hope, I really do. This weekend's forecast looks like actual fall but it seems like we REALLY need to get our act together and enjoy fall flavors as much as we possibly can before winter vibes come a'knocking.
