Rockford is crawling with ghost signs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ghost hunting is a popular activity in the Stateline, especially around Halloween. Every October, individuals and groups set out to communicate with spirits of the dead who are said to haunt various spooky locations. Yes, opportunities to look for ghosts are certainly ample here. But there’s are also many lesser-known ghostly […]
Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Coming to Rockford in Early 2023
The company also has a new location coming to Bloomington
2022 Opening Day at Williams Tree Farm
If you too are already busy planning your holiday fun to-do list, I'm sure a trip to Williams Tree Farm in Rockton, Illinois is already on it. My family typically goes there in early December, but now I will be penciling it on the calendar a few weeks earlier. Here's why...
Illinois Community Comes Together to Donate to Business Owner’s Medical Bills
Rockford community members are turning their prayers into donations to help a business owner in need as we enter this holiday season. You can say a lot of things about the city of Rockford, Illinois. Some of them I won't write here... but the others I will. Rockford is a...
WIFR
Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Watch an Illinois Dog Perform a Song He Wrote with a Squeeze Toy
With all the heavy news in the world right now, sometimes you need something like this. It's an innocent moment where an Illinois dog created his own impromptu song with his squeeze toy. This fun pet moment happened recently in Lakemoor, Illinois. The owner said this about what was captured...
Take a Spooktacular Midnight Ride at This Awesome Halloween House in Illinois
If driving around looking at outdoor Halloween displays is something your family loves to do in October, you need to add the "Midnight Ride of West Revere" in Freeport to this year's must-see list!. The "Midnight Ride of West Revere" The other day I noticed a friend of mine on...
Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing
Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
Illinois Foodies Battle on Social Media Over Town’s Best Breakfast Joint
When you find a home at a great local restaurant that offers a big breakfast menu and friendly service, it becomes personal if anyone talks bad about your favorite diner. Sometimes the difficult part is finding that perfect place that has both the great food and atmosphere, but in and around Rockford, Illinois there's no shortage of amazing stops for pancakes, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, and more.
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
Illinois Casting Call for ‘Blood Drinking’ Movie Role Filmed in Rockford
A vampire novel is being turned into a movie that will be filmed in Rockford next year, and the director is looking for actors to fill some of the main roles. The novel Fiona's Guardians was written by author Dan Klefstad of Dekalb, Illinois, and is about "a 250-year-old vampire who survives on hospital blood stolen by human helpers who also protect her while she sleeps," according to Klefstad's website.
rockrivercurrent.com
You Gotta Try This: Midnight Collection at Candy Cloud in Rockford
You Gotta Try This is the Rock River Current’s dining feature focused on signature dishes at your favorite local restaurants. Want to see one of your favorites here? Email news@rockrivercurrent.com to suggest a local staple. Where: Candy Cloud. Address: 6286 E. State St., Rockford. Owner: Alex and Paityn Edwards.
Arlington Heights Board: We Could Reject Bears’ Stadium Plans
As you're probably aware, there's been a huge amount of discussion and anticipation regarding the Chicago Bears potentially relocating to a as-yet-to-be-built stadium complex in Arlington Heights--but it's important to remember that it's not a done-deal quite yet. And for those of us who are long-time fans of Chicago's various...
Smile, You’re On Camera! Illinois Man Poops In The Middle Of Walmart
What's worse is that I had to witness it in person. Yeah, you read that right. I was shopping at Walmart in Rockford, Illinois when I stumbled upon a trail of turds. Literal crap. I was beyond confused as to where it came from - or who it came from and WHY? HOW? WHAT?
One of Illinois’ Best Apple Orchards Gains National Attention From Famous Actress
Today I noticed something pretty awesome on Edwards Apple Orchard's Facebook and now I HAVE to know more!. Yes, they are talking about THAT Melissa Gilbert who is most famous for her role as Laura Ingalls on Little House On the Prairie. So, what the heck was Melissa Gilbert doing...
One of Illinois’ Premiere Holiday Events Needs Volunteers to Help Pull Off the Magic
Need another sign that the holiday season is almost here? Preparations for Rockford's beloved, annual Stroll On State celebration are already underway, and they need our help!. In case you didn't know, 2022 will mark Stroll On State's '10 Years of Stroll'!. Is that fact as wild to you as...
Illinois soldier accounted for from Korean War after remains from POW camp identified
A rosette will be placed next to his name at the war memorial in Honolulu to symbolize that he's been accounted for.
Illinois’ Hidden Gem Restaurant Just Turned S’mores Into a Bowl of Amazing
Fall means warming up at our favorite restaurants and loading up on dessert whenever possible. Dare I say fall already feels like it's coming to an end? I have hope, I really do. This weekend's forecast looks like actual fall but it seems like we REALLY need to get our act together and enjoy fall flavors as much as we possibly can before winter vibes come a'knocking.
