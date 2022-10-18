Check it out: Orange County Library eliminates overdue fines

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Library System announced this week that it is making the long-overdue change to eliminate overdue fines.

Effective Sunday, library officials said they are also canceling all existing overdue charges on library cardholder accounts.

“This has been a long time coming for us,” Director/CEO Steve Powell said in a statement. “The elimination of overdue charges and debt is part of a nationwide trend in public library service.”

Powell said research shows overdue fines are a barrier that prevents those who need libraries the most from using them. He said the American Library Association has recommended that all libraries with the ability to do so should consider removing overdue fines to expand services in the community.

Powell said borrowed materials will still have due dates, and borrowers will be reminded that they’re expected to return the items on time. If overdue items are not returned after 14 days, the library said the borrower’s card will be blocked and they won’t be able to borrow anything else until the items are returned.

As long as items are returned in good condition, borrowers won’t be charged for returning them late.

“This change fully aligns with the library’s mission: Adding to quality of life by creating a learning environment and experiences that foster personal growth and development,” Powell said.

Powell said the change will allow the library to reinstate library cards for hundreds of children and promote literacy.

“It will reinvigorate our libraries by rebuilding relationships with customers who stopped using library services because they were unable to pay an overdue fine or were simply embarrassed to address the fines on their accounts,” Powell said.

