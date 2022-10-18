ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Check it out: Orange County Library eliminates overdue fines

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dG36r_0iddJeH200

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Library System announced this week that it is making the long-overdue change to eliminate overdue fines.

Effective Sunday, library officials said they are also canceling all existing overdue charges on library cardholder accounts.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“This has been a long time coming for us,” Director/CEO Steve Powell said in a statement. “The elimination of overdue charges and debt is part of a nationwide trend in public library service.”

Powell said research shows overdue fines are a barrier that prevents those who need libraries the most from using them. He said the American Library Association has recommended that all libraries with the ability to do so should consider removing overdue fines to expand services in the community.

Powell said borrowed materials will still have due dates, and borrowers will be reminded that they’re expected to return the items on time. If overdue items are not returned after 14 days, the library said the borrower’s card will be blocked and they won’t be able to borrow anything else until the items are returned.

As long as items are returned in good condition, borrowers won’t be charged for returning them late.

Read: Surfs up: SeaWorld Orlando announces new stand-up roller coaster ‘Pipeline’

“This change fully aligns with the library’s mission: Adding to quality of life by creating a learning environment and experiences that foster personal growth and development,” Powell said.

Powell said the change will allow the library to reinstate library cards for hundreds of children and promote literacy.

“It will reinvigorate our libraries by rebuilding relationships with customers who stopped using library services because they were unable to pay an overdue fine or were simply embarrassed to address the fines on their accounts,” Powell said.

Overdue book returned to Oklahoma library nearly 46 years later "This book was checked out before computer systems, so there was no way for us to tell who had it checked out," library officials wrote. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida teen accused of handing out $10K in stolen cash to fellow students

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. — A middle schooler in Summerfield is accused of giving out hundreds of dollars to her classmates that she allegedly stole from her grandmother. Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday after they received a report that a 14-year-old girl was handing out hundreds of dollars to other students, according to WGFL.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County, DEP officials host community meeting on emergency repairs following Hurricane Ian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Beachside residents in Volusia County say they’re still not sure where to start rebuilding after Hurricane Ian. Damage to seawalls, sand dunes and walkways along Daytona Beach Shores and Ponce Inlet is extensive, and time is a factor as the tide continues to take waay more of the barriers between the homes there.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Voting rights organization mobilizes Black voters in Orlando today ahead of midterm elections

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Black Voters Matter is stopping in Orlando today to raise awareness of information that Black voters need to vote. As a part of its “We Won’t Black Down” bus tour, the organization will mobilize Black voters and engage with policymakers, faith-based leaders, influencers and HBCU students leading up to the general election on Nov. 8.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
116K+
Followers
132K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy