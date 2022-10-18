Read full article on original website
Related
NBA
NBA official Tony Brown passes away
NEW YORK — Longtime NBA official Tony Brown passed away today surrounded by his family, friends and fellow officials after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 55. “We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength,...
NBA
The Riffcast: Overtime in Minnesota, Jazz start season 2-0
Winning plays come in a variety of ways, and on Friday, it was a foul. Mike Conley sent Rudy Gobert to the line, and it worked out for Utah. Lauri Markkanen chipped in 24 points and 13 rebounds. JP Chunga recapped the Jazz’s 132-126 overtime win. Catch The Riffcast on...
NBA
Paolo Banchero Shines Bright in NBA Debut Despite Magic Coming Up Short in Detroit
Paolo Banchero recorded 27 points, the most ever by a Magic rookie in their NBA debut, Jalen Suggs, back from his knee injury, scored 21 points, and Franz Wagner had 20, but Orlando came up short in a 113-109 loss to the host Detroit Pistons in the regular season opener for both teams on Wednesday night.
NBA commissioner says the league is monitoring tanking, a 'serious issue'
With french phenom Victor Wembanyama waiting in the wings as a top 2023 draft prospect, it’s no surprise that NBA commissioner Adam Silver might be focused on a plan to combat tanking this season. According to a report from ESPN's Baxter Holmes, Silver recently called the strategy a "serious...
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
NBA
5 takeaways from Celtics' road victory over rival Heat
MIAMI – There figured to be a little grudge aspect to the Heat’s clash Friday night against their rivals, the Boston Celtics, at FTX Arena. After all, when we last saw these teams on the floor together, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Jimmy Butler went for the hero moment in a two-point game, dribbling up court and right into a 3-pointer from the top with 16 seconds – and one Miami timeout – left.
NBA
Referees and players remember Tony Brown for his cool and fair ways
MIAMI – In a league in which emotions often run hot, referee Tony Brown knew better than to meet fire with fire. That was something for the NBA’s players and coaches, not for somebody in his job. “Tony was one of those referees, he never let us get...
NBA
5 takeaways from Clippers' season-opening win vs. Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Five takeaways from the LA Clippers’ 103-97 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. After missing the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers’ medical staff determined he should start 2022-23 … as a reserve.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 10.22.22
FINAL FROM DC: Wizards 102, Bulls 100. (Bulls 1-1, 1-1 on the road) LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 32pts. Wizards: Kuzma: 26pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls:Drummond: 9. Wizards: Avdija:10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 6. Wizards: Beal: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Nikola Vucevic is the first Bulls center since Nov. 5,...
NBA
5 takeaways from Bucks' defensive victory in Philadelphia
When the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers met at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, it was some old-school Eastern Conference basketball, with both teams scoring less than a point per possession. The Bucks were on the right side of a 90-88 final score, withstanding a fourth-quarter comeback from the Sixers....
NBA
Kia MVP Ladder: 25 names to watch in 2022-23 season
Expect bouts with déjà vu this season watching one of the latest refinements to the game of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. The famous silhouette emblazoned on the floor at American Airlines Center provides at least some of the inspiration for Doncic’s one-legged midrange fadeaway that Dirk Nowitzki first made famous during a 21-year Hall of Fame run in Dallas. Consider it just the latest in an already absurdly deep bag that continues to propel the 23-year-old to the forefront of the Kia MVP conversation.
NBA
Darius Garland leaves Cavs' loss at Toronto with cut inside eyelid
TORONTO (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland left Wednesday’s season-opening loss at Toronto in the second quarter after injuring his left eye in a collision with Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland was bleeding from a cut inside the left eyelid...
NBA
At 36, Goran Dragić says he can play "exactly as the same" as three years ago
The dragon was breathing fire Wednesday when the Bulls burned the Miami Heat in the 116-108 opening night victory. And this one may help the Bulls take flight and maybe put a little scare into some of the more comfortable Eastern Conference opponents. Like the prominent Heat, whom Goran “the...
NBA
NBA launches “NBA Forever” campaign in conjunction with Marvel Studios
Victor Oladipo has something to prove. After a full round of sixes and a lone seven score in the 2018 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, he prepares for his final dunk of the night. Oladipo tosses the ball a couple of times against the backboard, and heads over to the crowd where he’s met by Chadwick Boseman sitting courtside. Gifted a Black Panther mask, he faces Boseman, thanks him with his hands across his chest – a symbol now known by millions around the world as the signature of the superhero.
NBA
"It's Just A Fun Environment" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Denver
Ushering in the new era of Jazz basketball couldn't have gone any better. After so much noise was made this offseason regarding the construction of Utah's roster, the hiring of new head coach Will Hardy, and what the team's expectations were, many figured the result of Wednesday night's season opener against the title-contending Nuggets was already predicted.
NBA
Dubs Comeback Effort Falls Just Short Against Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Denver Nuggets 128-123 at Chase Center on Friday night. The Dubs trailed by as many as 20 points in the second half, but were able to cut the lead to one point with 14.7 seconds left in regulation after a Bones Hyland turnover led to a Jordan Poole lay-up. Immediately after the Warriors bucket, Nikola Jokic heaved a full court inbounds pass to Bruce Brown to quickly give the Nuggets a three point lead again. Klay Thompson had a chance to tie the game for the Dubs, but his 33-footer missed the mark. Two made Jokic free throws with 6.6 seconds remaining put the game out of reach in the final seconds.
NBA
5 takeaways from the Nuggets' impressive win over the Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO — The Nuggets’ season is only two games old and it’s already weird. One night, they fall to the stripped-down, rebuilding Jazz, which qualified as the eye-opening result on a busy Wednesday night. In the next game, fueled by a triple-double from Nikola Jokic, they beat the defending champion Warriors while Jamal Murray sits.
NBA
Jordan Clarkson Delivers Pregame Message Honoring WNBA Star Brittney Griner
Before Utah tipped off with Denver on Wednesday in the season opener, Jordan Clarkson stood at center court to deliver a message to Jazz Nation. Before talking about the upcoming season and thanking fans for their support, Clarkson had a different message. He spoke about WNBA star Brittney Griner, asking...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - First Takeaways
The Cavaliers season has begun with a loss on the road in Toronto. Carter and Justin weigh in on Donovan Mitchell's debut, Darius Garland's injury, the new look starting lineup and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Instant reactions to the first week of the regular season
Highlighted by Wednesday night’s monster, 12-game slate, the fantasy basketball season is officially underway. While it’s important to avoid overreacting to (extremely) small samples, we can still glean some takeaways from the first three days of the 2022-23 campaign. By now, all 30 teams have played at least once, while both the Lakers and 76ers have two games under their belts.
Comments / 0