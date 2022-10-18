The Golden State Warriors lost to the Denver Nuggets 128-123 at Chase Center on Friday night. The Dubs trailed by as many as 20 points in the second half, but were able to cut the lead to one point with 14.7 seconds left in regulation after a Bones Hyland turnover led to a Jordan Poole lay-up. Immediately after the Warriors bucket, Nikola Jokic heaved a full court inbounds pass to Bruce Brown to quickly give the Nuggets a three point lead again. Klay Thompson had a chance to tie the game for the Dubs, but his 33-footer missed the mark. Two made Jokic free throws with 6.6 seconds remaining put the game out of reach in the final seconds.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO