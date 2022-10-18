Read full article on original website
Overheard at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022
As far as weeks go, this one was as disruptive as they come. TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 has officially come to a close after an iconic three days of interviews, startup pitches and “Oh my god I know you from Twitter” moments. I think I can speak for my co-workers when I say we are all exhausted and refreshed, somehow, at the same damn time.
Sight Tech Global 2022 announced
First, new digital experiences, notably virtual reality, are testing known approaches to accessibility. There are no white canes or screen readers (yet!) in the metaverse. That digital realm is on the verge of going mainstream both for consumers and enterprises so quickly that accessibility could easily become an afterthought, as it was at the start of the PV era.
Daily Crunch: Amazon says OEMs won’t build their smart TVs due to ‘concern that Google would retaliate’
Christine is in an airport lounge and Haje is perched on the corner of a cafe bench, as the TechCrunch team is in transit post-Disrupt today. We miss our work besties already (💯) and are hung over (metaphorically and literally) from an overabundance of wonderfulness this week. Enjoy Daily Crunch, and see y’all next week!
Here are the 5 finalists of Startup Battlefield at Disrupt 2022
Advanced Ionics is striving to drive down the price of green hydrogen by slashing how much electricity is needed for electrolysis by as much as 50%. That’s an admirable goal, because despite all the talk of hydrogen as a “fuel of the future,” the industry is still filthy for the most part — driving climate chaos via pollution-spewing production methods. Most of the hydrogen gas that humans produce is “grey“; a classification that means the producers rely on methane (or worse, burning coal) to isolate the element for use in fertilizer and as fuel. But as awareness of climate change and interest in hydrogen-powered freight grows, so too has demand for an environmentally friendlier alternative. In contrast to the grey stuff, “green” hydrogen taps renewable energy and electrolysis to separate water into hydrogen and oxygen. It’s a superior production method as far as the climate is concerned, but it is also costly because it demands a ton of clean energy.
Could machine learning refresh the cloud debate?
Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Bare metal, rehashed. If you had a sense of déjà vu this week when David Heinemeier Hansson (DHH)...
Google’s Android Go for entry-level phones is now on 250 million devices
To mark the occasion, the search giant has also announced the new Android 13 (Go Edition) that delivers several premium features for the affordable smartphone lineups. The company said one of the key updates shipping with this version is Google Play System Updates for Android Go devices. This will allow consumers to receive some essential updates timely and on the fly without having to wait for the handset’s phonemakers to issue them.
5 cloud investors illustrate the various paths ahead for startups
According to several cloud investors, startups should prioritize building over optimization — unless it’s going to save them a big chunk of money. Boldstart Ventures partner Shomik Ghosh summed it up succinctly: “In early product or go-to-market stages, optimizing cloud spend should be the last thing on a founder’s mind besides utilizing as much cloud resource credits as possible.”
Theneo wants to bring Stripe-like API documentation to all developers
Demoing as part of the Battlefield 200 cohort at TC Disrupt this week, TechCrunch met up with Theneo to find out how they plan to get their slice of the $4.5 billion API management market — a figure that’s predicted to rise to nearly $14 billion within five years.
Podcast app Pocket Casts goes open source
WordPress parent company Automattic acquired Pocket Casts last July, having been acquired by a group of public radio companies, including NPR, back in 2018. Pocket Casts is one of the most popular “podcatcher” apps outside the big tech ecosystems of Google, Apple, and Spotify, allowing users to search and subscribe to podcasts for free, with premium features such as desktop apps available for a fee.
Sources: BeReal raised $60M in its Series B earlier this year, now has 20M DAUs
(Exchange rates are tricky right now; the dollar is strong against other currencies in the face of global economic turmoil. When first Insider and then The Information reported on some of the details of this round, it noted the pre-money valuation of around $600 million. The size of the round had not previously been reported.)
Rivian hires former Waymo exec for new autonomy, AI role
Philbin was director of software engineering for two years at Waymo. Before that, Philbin worked for five years at Amazon’s self-driving subsidiary Zoox, where he lead computer vision and perception. “As we look at our future roadmap and the integral role of AI/ML, James’ arrival couldn’t come at a...
ARTEAR Extends Intelsat Agreement for Content Distribution Across Argentina, the Americas
MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), has signed a multi-year and multi transponder agreement with ARTEAR to meet the media company’s entire content distribution and contribution needs. ARTEAR is a part of Group CLARIN, the largest media business group in Argentina. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005148/en/ ARTEAR will be utilizing Intelsat 34 (IS-34), Galaxy 13 (G-13), and Intelsat 14 (IS-14), for Pay TV, Terrestrial Television (Advanced Television and Digital Terrestrial Television) and Contribution services in the United States and Latin America. (Photo: Business Wire)
Suma Wealth helps Latinos build credit through gaming, in-culture content
The California-based company, which exhibited as part of the Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt, is designed for Latinos and offers in-culture financial content, products and experiences to help them gain control of their economic power and build wealth. “The ‘secret sauce’ is in culture, not in language,” Acevedo told TechCrunch....
Sensat raises $20.5M to build digital twins for infrastructure companies
Founded in 2015, London-based Sensat is one of a number of so-called “digital twin” software companies that serve construction, mining, energy and similar industries with tools to replicate their physical footprint in the digital sphere. It’s all about converting the built world into a format that machines can parse to generate real-time insights into everything that’s happening on the ground.
The most popular Halloween costumes in each state, according to Google search data
Witches, Spider-Men and dinosaurs are just a few of the top-trending Halloween costumes in the U.S., according to Google's annual Frightgeist report.
3 ways to hire well for your startup
While inflation continues to skyrocket and the Fed pumps up interest rates, consumer confidence remains unchanged and unemployment sits at a historical low. The business and market financial outlook is grim, but companies are still at the mercy of their employees, who seem to have endless choices for jobs. Big Tech might have released some 10% of the talent back into the market, but those were generally not employees executing core businesses.
Process optimization: How to Optimize Like a Pro
Every company is based on processes. Regardless of the product or service marketed, or the size of the corporation, process optimization is what turns the gears and transforms resources into value for customers. Process optimization is the set of actions promoted by an organization in order to increase the efficiency...
Amazon says fear of Google putting off vendors from TV hardware partnership
The revelation, officially shared by Amazon for the first time, was made by the company’s unit in India to the Competition Commission of India as part the antitrust watchdog’s years-long investigation into Google over claims that it abuses the dominant position in Android. Google does abuse its dominant position in Android, the regulator said Thursday in a statement, slapping a $162 million fine.
Ambr wants to solve the billion-dollar burnout problem by tracking employees’ working habits
This is a problem that Ambr is setting out solve, with a platform that promises to address worker burnout preventatively. The company is demoing its wares at TC Disrupt this week as part of the Battlefield 200, and we caught up with the founders before and during the event to take a closer look at an early iteration of its product.
Incooling is building servers that uses phase change to cool down
Motivated to solve the dual crises — an ambitious goal, to be sure — Samodurova co-founded Incooling, which focuses on efficiency in data centers. Incooling, which is pitching in the Startup Battlefield at Disrupt, designed a custom-built server with a proprietary cooling system that it claims allows for superior thermal management, enabling the server to achieve high-efficiency standards.
