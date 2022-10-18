These are the most expensive places to live in Louisiana
The cost of everything seems to be going up and a new survey finds monthly expenses for people living in New Orleans outpace the national average.
Online bill payment processing company Doxo found New Orleanians have monthly expenses that average more than $2,200, a couple hundred higher than the national average, and more than $300 more than the statewide average. LSU economist Jim Richardson isn't surprised.
"The big deal, I think, probably would be housing," said Richardson. "I think housing prices in New Orleans would be at least ten to twelve percent higher than statewide."
Housing costs are one of the metrics where New Orleans came in above average. Others include car loan payments, insurance, utilities, even cable and satellite TV service.
New Orleans actually came in seventh for most expensive Louisiana communities, though most of the others are in the New Orleans metro area, and the rest are metro Baton Rouge.
1.
Kenner
$2,431
2.
Mandeville
$2,385
3.
Prairieville
$2,286
4.
Zachary
$2,247
5.
Chalmette
$2,245
6.
Walker
$2,215
7.
New Orleans
$2,213
8.
Gonzales
$2,163
9.
Covington
$2,149
10.
Denham Springs
$2,147
11.
Baton Rouge
$2,125
12.
Harvey
$2,122
13.
Youngsville
$2,084
14.
Baker
$2,059
15.
Metairie
$2,019
16.
Plaquemine
$1,983
17.
Lake Charles
$1,976
18.
Belle Chasse
$1,975
19.
Port Allen
$1,932
20.
Thibodaux
$1,923
21.
Bossier City
$1,840
22.
Shreveport
$1,839
23.
Slidell
$1,831
24.
West Monroe
$1,825
25.
La Place
$1,820
26.
Houma
$1,812
27.
Gretna
$1,797
28.
Westwego
$1,789
29.
Ponchatoula
$1,788
30.
Hammond
$1,765
31.
Carencro
$1,763
32.
Jennings
$1,752
33.
Haughton
$1,750
34.
Leesville
$1,743
35.
Monroe
$1,738
36.
Lafayette
$1,734
37.
Opelousas
$1,716
38.
Raceland
$1,703
39.
Minden
$1,674
40.
Ruston
$1,659
41.
Alexandria
$1,652
42.
Rayne
$1,621
43.
Natchitoches
$1,617
44.
Ville Platte
$1,613
45.
Morgan City
$1,613
46.
Pineville
$1,603
47.
Deridder
$1,593
48.
Sulphur
$1,590
49.
New Iberia
$1,577
50.
Winnsboro
$1,576
51.
Eunice
$1,574
52.
Bogalusa
$1,558
53.
Franklin
$1,558
54.
Bastrop
$1,549
55.
Franklinton
$1,549
56.
Marrero
$1,537
57.
Abbeville
$1,534
58.
Breaux Bridge
$1,495
59.
Saint Martinville
$1,330
60.
Crowley
$1,325
