These are the most expensive places to live in Louisiana

The cost of everything seems to be going up and a new survey finds monthly expenses for people living in New Orleans outpace the national average.

Online bill payment processing company Doxo found New Orleanians have monthly expenses that average more than $2,200, a couple hundred higher than the national average, and more than $300 more than the statewide average. LSU economist Jim Richardson isn't surprised.

"The big deal, I think, probably would be housing," said Richardson. "I think housing prices in New Orleans would be at least ten to twelve percent higher than statewide."

Housing costs are one of the metrics where New Orleans came in above average. Others include car loan payments, insurance, utilities, even cable and satellite TV service.

New Orleans actually came in seventh for most expensive Louisiana communities, though most of the others are in the New Orleans metro area, and the rest are metro Baton Rouge.

1.

Kenner

$2,431

2.

Mandeville

$2,385

3.

Prairieville

$2,286

4.

Zachary

$2,247

5.

Chalmette

$2,245

6.

Walker

$2,215

7.

New Orleans

$2,213

8.

Gonzales

$2,163

9.

Covington

$2,149

10.

Denham Springs

$2,147

11.

Baton Rouge

$2,125

12.

Harvey

$2,122

13.

Youngsville

$2,084

14.

Baker

$2,059

15.

Metairie

$2,019

16.

Plaquemine

$1,983

17.

Lake Charles

$1,976

18.

Belle Chasse

$1,975

19.

Port Allen

$1,932

20.

Thibodaux

$1,923

21.

Bossier City

$1,840

22.

Shreveport

$1,839

23.

Slidell

$1,831

24.

West Monroe

$1,825

25.

La Place

$1,820

26.

Houma

$1,812

27.

Gretna

$1,797

28.

Westwego

$1,789

29.

Ponchatoula

$1,788

30.

Hammond

$1,765

31.

Carencro

$1,763

32.

Jennings

$1,752

33.

Haughton

$1,750

34.

Leesville

$1,743

35.

Monroe

$1,738

36.

Lafayette

$1,734

37.

Opelousas

$1,716

38.

Raceland

$1,703

39.

Minden

$1,674

40.

Ruston

$1,659

41.

Alexandria

$1,652

42.

Rayne

$1,621

43.

Natchitoches

$1,617

44.

Ville Platte

$1,613

45.

Morgan City

$1,613

46.

Pineville

$1,603

47.

Deridder

$1,593

48.

Sulphur

$1,590

49.

New Iberia

$1,577

50.

Winnsboro

$1,576

51.

Eunice

$1,574

52.

Bogalusa

$1,558

53.

Franklin

$1,558

54.

Bastrop

$1,549

55.

Franklinton

$1,549

56.

Marrero

$1,537

57.

Abbeville

$1,534

58.

Breaux Bridge

$1,495

59.

Saint Martinville

$1,330

60.

Crowley

$1,325