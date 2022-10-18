ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Armed woman forces McDonald's workers into freezer, robs business

WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

New Orleans Police are looking for a woman they say armed herself and robbed a local McDonald's.

"Suspect armed with handgun entered business and went behind counter, forcing victims into freezer," an initial police report details. "Suspect had manager open safe, where suspect took unknown amount of money and fled on foot."

It happened in the 2800 block South Claiborne Ave. just after 8:00pm Monday night.

The victims included a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl, two 19-year-old women, and a 30-year-old man.

The report only identified the suspect as "Unknown black female."

WWL-AMFM

