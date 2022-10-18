ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

Eight earthquakes felt in Idaho in last 30 days

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude of 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in the central part of the state. Denise Kern, Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and...
IDAHO STATE
Early voting begins Wednesday in Tennessee general election

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you're a registered voter in Tennessee and ready to cast your ballot, the state of Tennessee is ready for you. Early voting kicks off Wednesday in Tennessee for the November midterm general election. The 14-day period of voting ahead of the Nov. 8 Election Day...
TENNESSEE STATE
Early voters in Georgia continue to turnout in record-breaking numbers

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Georgia voters continue to shatter record turnouts on the fourth day of early voting, with Friday morning seeing just under 520,000 voters statewide. 122,149 of those were from Thursday alone, marking an increase of 53% over the fourth day of early voting in the 2018 midterms and only 25% less than the fourth day of early voting in the 2020 Presidential Election.
GEORGIA STATE

