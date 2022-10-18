Read full article on original website
WTVC
"We need to stop these people": Cable thefts from guardrails are a real threat to drivers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You may not notice guardrails on your day-to-day drive, but when a vehicle crashes into one; their integrity often mean the difference between life and death. To a thief, the cables that reinforce a roadside guard rail represent a quick payday. Normally, guardrails have an anchor...
WTVC
Brush fire in Soddy-Daisy jumps to wood line, says Sequoyah Volunteer FD
Hamilton County, Tenn. — A small brush fire Friday night evolved into something more than one home owner could handle. According to the Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) Chief, one homeowner in Soddy-Daisy was burning a small pile of brush. When the flames jumped the break he had created...
WTVC
Chattanooga doctor sends pregnant patient to North Carolina for abortion
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The overturning of Roe versus Wade is already impacting patients in Chattanooga. A report from the Wall Street Journal says one local doctor, Leilah Zahedi-Spung, made a critical choice for her patient. She says she sent her on a six-hour ambulance ride to North Carolina to...
WTVC
Eight earthquakes felt in Idaho in last 30 days
BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude of 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in the central part of the state. Denise Kern, Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and...
WTVC
Child dies after exposure to E. coli at summer camp on Tennessee farm
Rutherford County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) says an outbreak of E. coli that lead to the death of a child has been traced back to a farm in Middle Tennessee. On June 22, TDH learned a child was hospitalized in Florida with E. coli....
WTVC
Misinformation spreads amid CDC vote on COVID-19 vax recommendation for children
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The debate over the COVID-19 vaccine for children heats up as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) takes up a crucial vote on Thursday. There's some misinformation spreading that this vote could require children to get the shot in order to go to...
WTVC
Early voting begins Wednesday in Tennessee general election
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you're a registered voter in Tennessee and ready to cast your ballot, the state of Tennessee is ready for you. Early voting kicks off Wednesday in Tennessee for the November midterm general election. The 14-day period of voting ahead of the Nov. 8 Election Day...
WTVC
Early voters in Georgia continue to turnout in record-breaking numbers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Georgia voters continue to shatter record turnouts on the fourth day of early voting, with Friday morning seeing just under 520,000 voters statewide. 122,149 of those were from Thursday alone, marking an increase of 53% over the fourth day of early voting in the 2018 midterms and only 25% less than the fourth day of early voting in the 2020 Presidential Election.
