Glendale, AZ

Touch-A-Truck event motoring back to Glendale

 4 days ago

Glendale’s popular Touch-a-Truck event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19.

The free, family-friendly event will be at the Westgate Entertainment District’s east parking lot, located at 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.

Kids of all ages can sit in, touch, climb and honk the horns of vehicles of all sizes. Trucks range from tow trucks, dump trucks, big rigs, police and fire vehicles, buses, tractors, farm equipment and more.

Along with these cool vehicles, there are activities for children including a sand dig area, inflatables and a Home Depot Kids Workshop.

Admission and parking are free.

