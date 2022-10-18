ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor mentioned in latest Patriots trade rumors

By Hayden Bird
The NFL trade deadline is set for Nov. 1.

Kendrick Bourne Nelson Agholor prior to facing the Colts in 2021. AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Patriots have often been in the mix to make a trade prior to the annual deadline over the years, and the latest rumors point to interest involving one (or more) of the team’s wide receivers.

The 2022 NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1. Currently 3-3, the Patriots could be in position to add to the team’s level of talent.

Still, depending on the circumstances, Bill Belichick might decide to deal one of the current players on the team.

In a recent ESPN column, NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler noted that “multiple teams have called the New England Patriots about wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.”

Fowler noted that Bourne is a “talented run-after-the-catch guy with a reasonable $3.5 million salary.”

In addition, the 27-year-old wide receiver — despite posting a career season in his first year with New England in 2021 — mysteriously found himself farther down the depth chart at the start of 2022 than expected. Citing Bourne’s limited playing time, Fowler explained that the receiver “would welcome a change in uniform due to declining opportunities.”

Bourne began to see more offensive snaps after receiving just two in Week 1, but was hampered in the Patriots’ most recent win against the Browns due a toe injury.

The other player Fowler mentioned in his report is fellow New England wideout Nelson Agholor, though it was only noted that the 29-year-old’s name “comes up in discussions across the league, too.”

The Patriots recently welcomed back rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton, who scored both as a rusher and receiver against Cleveland in Week 6. Thornton’s increased role, plus the presence of veterans Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker, could give New England the cover to deal one of the team’s receivers, though it remains to be seen before the deadline.

Tom Brady apologizes for comparing NFL season to military deployment

The former Patriots quarterback said he made a "very poor" choice of words. Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady apologized at a press conference Thursday for comparing an NFL football season to military deployment. “Before we start, can I say one thing?” Brady said. “Earlier this week I made a statement...
