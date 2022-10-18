Read full article on original website
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — This day in Princeton Fant’s career at Tennessee was a long time coming. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound redshirt senior came to Rocky Top as a running back with a strong arm. He grew into a tight end. Fant ran for two touchdowns and lofted a 66-yard scoring pass to Jalin Hyatt on Saturday to lead the No. 3 Volunteers to a 65-24 win over FCS No. 14 UT Martin. Tennessee (7-0) used the win over the Skyhawks to prepare for upcoming Southeastern Conference battles with Kentucky and Georgia.
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
Several of the big races of the 2022 Head of the Charles Regatta took place on Saturday. In the men’s championship singles event, a pair of Carlsons who aren’t brothers but are graduates of the Univesity of Washington took the top two spots while the women’s championship singles event was decided by just a few seconds.
