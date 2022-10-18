Hungry? Here’s the new concessions menu at TD Garden

Attention all foodies: Have you ever had baklava ice cream? How about tasting Cheeto Tender Mac and Cheese?

You can now check out these delectable offerings from the 2022-23 season’s concessions area at TD Garden, the landmark home of the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics:

HAT TRICK & 3-POINT BOWLS | BACK BAY BBQ (LOCATED AT LOGE 17 & BALCONY 23)

A buttery, savory mashed potato bowl topped with pulled pork, pulled chicken or chili.

FALAFEL | PITA, PITA OPA! (LOCATED AT LOGE 4 & BALCONY 307)

Fried ground chickpeas with Greek seasoning. Served with Tzatziki.

BAKLAVA ICE CREAM | PITA, PITA OPA! (LOCATED AT LOGE 4 & BALCONY 307)

Sweet, nutty baklava intertwined with vanilla ice cream.

FRIED CHEESE WRAP | PITA, PITA OPA! (LOCATED AT LOGE 4 & BALCONY 307)

Tomato chutney, lettuce, tomato, pita. Served with Greek fries.

ROASTED CHICKEN TIPS WRAP | PITA, PITA OPA! (LOCATED AT LOGE 4 & BALCONY 307)

Marinated chicken breast, tzatziki, feta, lettuce, tomato, onion, pita. Served with Greek fries.

ROASTED LAMB TIPS WRAP | PITA, PITA OPA! (LOCATED AT LOGE 4 & BALCONY 307)

Tzatziki, feta, lettuce, tomato, onion, pita. Served with Greek fries.

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH | BIG BAD BURGER (LOCATED AT LOGE 8, BALCONY 311)

A freshly fried chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle. Served with fries.

DOUBLE BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER | BIG BAD BURGER (LOCATED AT LOGE 8, BALCONY 311)

Double cheeseburger topped with cheese, bacon, barbecue sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served with fries.

GUACAMOLE BACON CHEESEBURGER | BIG BAD BURGER (LOCATED AT LOGE 8, BALCONY 311)

Traditional double cheeseburger, topped with cheese, bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions. Served with fries.

CHEETO TENDER MAC & CHEESE | FRITO LAY TEST KITCHEN (LOCATED AT LOGE 15)

Creamy white cheddar mac & cheese topped with Cheetos-dusted chicken tenders.

CHEETO TENDER WAFFLE FRIES | FRITO LAY TEST KITCHEN (LOCATED AT LOGE 15)

Crispy waffle fries topped with chicken tenders and Cheetos. Served hot or original.

GRANDMA’S COOKIE SUNDAE | FRITO LAY TEST KITCHEN (LOCATED AT LOGE 15)

A warm, decadent cookie topped with whipped cream, cracker jacks, caramel sauce and chocolate sauce.

QUESADILLA | TAQUIERA (LOCATED AT LOGE 20)

Enjoy an original cheese quesadilla or customize it for your liking with chicken or beef. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

PRETZEL DOG | HUB HOT DOG (LOCATED AT ALL CONCESSION STANDS)

A freshly grilled hot dog, topped with nacho cheese, jalapeños, served on a pretzel roll.

This menu is part of the completion of The Hub on Causeway, a joint venture that broke ground in 2016 and developed more than 1.5 million square feet of mixed-use retail, office, hotel, residential space, and an expansion of TD Garden on the 2.5-acre site. Guests can now live, work and play at Boston’s newest entertainment district.

In addition to the completion of The Hub on Causeway, the third, and final, phase of TD Garden’s Legendary Transformation is finished. Visiting teams and tours will now be able to enjoy new back-of-house spaces and locker rooms.

