toofab.com
Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'
The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
What Happened to Officer Balcerzak Is One of the Most Horrifying Parts of ‘Dahmer’
Watching Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is like witnessing a never-ending list of horrors. But there’s one aspect that’s particularly upsetting, while also being one of the most ignored elements of this case. In one of Monster‘s strongest moments, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s miniseries shows what happened to officers John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish. And it’s a chapter of this tragic saga that’s infuriating. With the exception of a few dramatic flourishes and imagined conversations, Monster‘s portrayal of Balcerzak (played by Scott Michael Morgan) and Gabrish (played by Matthew Alan) is fairly accurate. The two officers were...
Where Is Lionel Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer's Father, Now?
Netflix's latest true-crime series, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," is revisiting the chilling murders of the notorious serial killer. The 10-part limited series delves into Jeffrey's childhood and the psychological behavior that preceded his unnerving string of sexual assaults and murders, which he carried out over a decade before finally getting caught in 1991. Jeffrey horrifically raped, killed, and dismembered 17 known victims, most of whom were underage males of color, between 1978 and 1991.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Family Is Still Alive: Details About His Father Lionel and Brother David
Details about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's father Lionel Dahmer and brother David Dahmer's whereabouts in 2022.
Jeffrey Dahmer victim’s family slam ‘gross’ true crime films including Gabby Petito movie for ‘exploiting’ tragic deaths
FAMILY members who were devastated by notorious crimes have broken their silence on "gross" true crime films, saying projects like the Gabby Petito movie exploit tragic deaths. Loved ones are speaking out against Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and other true crime dramas as big-name producers continue to make blockbusters...
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Explained Why Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Never Got Married
'Gunsmoke' characters Marshal Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty shared a lot of chemistry. Here's what James Arness had to say about why they never got married.
Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore a Fat Suit in ‘Till’: “That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me”
Whoopi Goldberg addressed a film critic who claimed that she wore a fat suit in the Emmett Till biopic, Till. During Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, who portrays Alma Carthan in the film, reacted to the comment and explained that she was not wearing a fat suit for the role. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Says Events in 'Till' Movie Are "the Culmination of What Systematic Racism Looks Like"'Till' Review: Danielle Deadwyler Is Shattering as a Mother Whose Grief Helped Galvanize the Civil Rights MovementNew York Times Uncovers Text of Whoopi Goldberg's Much-Maligned George W. Bush Joke “There was...
The Truth About Marilyn Monroe And The Kennedys, The Reason Why Hugh Hefner Is Buried Next To The Actor, And 19 Other Fascinating Facts And Stories About The Life Of Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn allegedly told her friends that she had a thing for older men. In the 1940s, Marilyn and actor Shelley Winters were roommates. The duo made a list of men they wanted to sleep with. According to Winters, there was no one under 50 years old on Marilyn's list. "I never got to ask her before she died how much of her list she had achieved, but on her list was Albert Einstein, and after her death, I noticed that there was a silver-framed photograph of him on her white piano."
Susan Sarandon Only Did ‘Witches of Eastwick’ Because She ‘Couldn’t Deal With Them Suing Me’
Actor Susan Sarandon got honest about her part in the 'The Witches of Eastwick' -- namely, that she didn't want to do it. Here's what she said.
John Wayne Once Single-Handedly Stopped a Violent Riot That Made His Director Hate Him
'The Barbarian and the Geisha' actor John Wayne once settled a violent riot on the set by himself, but it only made his working relationship with director John Huston worse.
Netflix's new murder docu-series is going to be your new obsession
A new Netflix docuseries will examine the most notorious crimes in the world of bodybuilding. Watch the trailer below:. Killer Sally is the latest entry into the streamer’s ever-growing library of true crime series. The three-part series investigates the murder of national bodybuilding champion Ray McNeil, who was shot...
Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tony Hughes slams Netflix show: ‘It didn’t happen like that’
Shirley Hughes, the mother of Jeffrey Dahmer's victim Tony Hughes, hit out at Ryan Murphy's Netflix series for its inaccuracies.
‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Introduces a Serial Killer You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the first two episodes of American Horror Story: NYC. American Horror Story: NYC seems a culmination of everything Ryan Murphy has made in the past: It’s like if Pose met Dahmer met the Rubber Man, the mysterious murderous figure that we first met in AHS season one. Over the first two episodes, which premiered Wednesday on FX and is now streaming on Hulu, we meet a cast of characters trying to survive New York in 1981, specifically a mysterious illness infecting both deer on Fire Island and LGBTQ people alike, and a serial...
How true-crime series 'A Friend of the Family' gets right what 'Dahmer' got wrong
Peacock's "A Friend of the Family," a true-crime series about a child predator, is far more sensitive and respectful than Netflix's "Dahmer."
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
Netflix's "The Watcher" is based on a true story. Here's the history of the house and its stalker
"The Watcher," a new horror show about a house being stalked by an anonymous tormenter, has hit Netflix – but it's not just a scary story, it's a real one. A house in Westfield, New Jersey has been notoriously stalked by someone who sends harassing letters – signed by "The Watcher" – to its inhabitants.After buying the house at 657 Boulevard in 2014, Derek and Maria Broaddus decided to renovate it before moving in. As they re-did the house, "The Watcher" began tormenting them, claiming in his anonymous letters that the house was his family's for decades and that he...
‘The Watcher’: Here’s How Much the Real Family Made By Selling Their Original Story to Netflix
'The Watcher' hit the Netflix top 10 list, beating out 'Dahmer,' so let's take a look at roughly how much the family made by selling their original story.
Angela Lansbury Once Said People Liked Jessica Fletcher from ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Because She Was ‘Honorable’
The late Angela Lansbury reflected on the enduring appeal of her Jessica Fletcher character in an interview with the Television Academy.
Naomi Watts breaks down THAT final scene in The Watcher: It's the 'indictment of the American Dream'
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. Everything looked peachy for Nora (Naomi Watts) and Dean (Bobby Cannavale) at the start of Ryan Murphy's hit Netflix series The Watcher, until the dressings of their new, seemingly idyllic dream life in a fabulous New Jersey mansion rotted away into a nightmare after threatening letters from the show's titular, anonymous stalker revealed deep cracks in the foundation of their marriage. It all came to a head in the series' closing moments, which saw a new family taking up residence in the dazzling abode, though Dean — ragged, jobless, and searching for a new purpose — hung around outside, watching the new owners live the life he desperately wanted.
‘Alaska Daily’: The True Story Behind Hilary Swank’s New ABC Mystery
'Alaska Daily' tells the story of an investigative journalist looking into cold cases in Alaska, but how much of it is true?
