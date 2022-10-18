ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford is crawling with ghost signs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ghost hunting is a popular activity in the Stateline, especially around Halloween. Every October, individuals and groups set out to communicate with spirits of the dead who are said to haunt various spooky locations.  Yes, opportunities to look for ghosts are certainly ample here. But there’s are also many lesser-known ghostly […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Downtown Rockford’s biggest venue has another new name

ROCKFORD — Downtown’s biggest sports and entertainment venue has a new name and a new deal with its biggest sports franchise. The former BMO Harris Bank Center is now known as simply the BMO Center, officials announced Thursday. And the center has a new nine-year agreement with the Rockford IceHogs to extend the organizations’ partnership.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

2022 Opening Day at Williams Tree Farm

If you too are already busy planning your holiday fun to-do list, I'm sure a trip to Williams Tree Farm in Rockton, Illinois is already on it. My family typically goes there in early December, but now I will be penciling it on the calendar a few weeks earlier. Here's why...
ROCKTON, IL
WIFR

Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Five Guys coming to Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Five Guys hamburger restaurant is coming to Machesney Crossings on Illinois 173 / West Lane Road. According to the Village of Machesney Park, several new businesses will be moving into the Route 173 corridor, including Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and D1 Store at Machesney Crossings, and Zoe’s […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Dryer on Fire in Machesney Park

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting a fire scene in Machesney Park. It happened around 9 am...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Demolition begins on Rockford’s Lorden Building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A landmark of Downtown Rockford will soon be no more. Demolition has begun on the Lorden Building in Davis Park. Crews brought in the heavy machine Tuesday, where workers started to chip away at the structure. City council approved the work last month as part of a $6 million redevelopment plan […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Accident In Rockford, Avoid The Area

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. SEARCH:. At approximately 5:10 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3800 block...
ROCKFORD, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Your Scariest Nightmares Come Alive Inside New Illinois City Mural

Are you ready to live inside your nightmares? This Hallowee you can do just that in downtown Rockford, but this is your last weekend to experience it. A few weeks ago I was walking around on Madison street, I think I might have been walking to or from Food Truck Tuesdays, when I saw something I hadn't seen before, a mural on the side of the building, with let's face it... creepy vibes.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battled A Small Fire At the Texas Roadhouse

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Fire Department responded to a fire inside the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant. A delivery...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Pizza: Pietro’s

October is national pizza month so we’re searching for the Stateline’s best pizza! Tonight, we’re at Pietro’s in Roscoe. We’re speaking to Katie Yaunke about all the pizzas they offer. She tells us all about the different types of crust they offer even including a stuffed crust. If you believe that Pietro’s has the Stateline’s Best Pizza you can vote once an hour every hour on each device until October 25th at noon. Vote here.
ROSCOE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Stabbing Victim In Rockford

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. SEARCH:. At approximately 7:55 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 700 block...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois.

