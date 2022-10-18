Read full article on original website
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and ScribeDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Authentic Chinese Hot Pot in San Diego - Liu Yi ShouDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima RamenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
RUMOR: Dodgers prepared to let Trea Turner walk, sign Aaron Judge instead
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be in the mix to make a run for Aaron Judge this offseason, and they are reportedly even willing to let Trea Turner walk in a potential bid for the New York Yankees slugger. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed the potential landing spots for Turner...
Giancarlo Stanton’s stern message to Yankees after going down 0-2 to Astros in ALCS
The New York Yankees lived up to their Bronx Bombers moniker this season as the clear-cut best power-hitting team in the MLB. Facing a 0-2 hole against the equally formidable Houston Astros, Giancarlo Stanton thinks the team might need to switch up their approach. Stanton was vocal after their subpar...
Yankees set insane playoff record no one wants to be part of in ALCS loss to Astros
The New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the ALCS Wednesday night to the Houston Astros. In the process, they made history that no team ever desires to make. Yankees batters struck out 17 times during the game. In comparison, Astros hitters were sat down on strikes just twice on Wednesday night. This 15-strikeout discrepancy is the highest strikeout differential in MLB postseason history.
Jose Altuve enters Hall of Infamy with MLB lowlight never seen before
You would have to walk all the way back to the regular season to see the last time that Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve last reached a base via a hit. In fact, according to ESPN Stats & Info, Altuve is now the owner of the longest hitless streak in MLB postseason history.
Yankees veteran Matt Carpenter’s self-deprecating take after 4-strikeout ALCS game vs. Justin Verlander, Astros
Matt Carpenter had a rough night at the office Wednesday. The New York Yankees veteran struck out four times- three of them against Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander- in his team’s loss in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. Carpenter, who has had just six at-bats since returning after fracturing his left foot in the summer, is understandably a bit rusty.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes honest admission on Aaron Judge’s slow start to ALCS vs. Astros
As was the case in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has opened up the ALCS on a lackadaisical start. Judge sits at a .125 batting average through two games in the ALCS against the Houston Astros. Overall, he has reached base just once, which came via a single […] The post Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes honest admission on Aaron Judge’s slow start to ALCS vs. Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ALCS Odds: Astros vs. Yankees Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022
The series shifts to the Bronx as the Houston Astros look to take a commanding 3-0 lead when they take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. It’s time to check out our MLB odds series once more and deliver an Astros-Yankees Game 3 prediction and pick. The...
Nestor Cortes’ strong take on Aaron Judge as Yankees’ captain
New York Yankees star pitcher Nestor Cortes said Aaron Judge should be the team’s captain if he returns for the 2023 campaign, per Bryan Hoch. Cortes added that “most of the guys in there agree with me.”. Aaron Judge is set to hit free agency this offseason. The...
Jason Kelce beer chug at Phillies-Padres NLCS has crowd going nuts
It’s a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan today. Most of the major sports teams of the cities have found great success this year. The Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL through six weeks. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the NLCS battling for a chance at making it […] The post Jason Kelce beer chug at Phillies-Padres NLCS has crowd going nuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Musgrove drops truth bomb on underwhelming start in Padres’ Game 3 of NLCS vs. Phillies
Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on his underwhelming Game 3 outing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. The San Diego Padres’ star pitcher revealed that he simply was not feeling his best in the game, per The Athletic. “I don’t feel like I was at my best tonight,” Musgrove said. “You never know what […] The post Joe Musgrove drops truth bomb on underwhelming start in Padres’ Game 3 of NLCS vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Boone explains decision to start Giancarlo Stanton in outfield for another ALCS game
To the surprise of many, New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is starting in left field for the second time in the ALCS, despite being a sub-par outfielder. Aaron Boone explained why he made this decision, citing Harrison Bader’s lack of experience in LF at Yankee Stadium as his reasoning.
‘We’re facing a heavyweight opponent’: Aaron Boone gets real on Astros with Yankees down two games in ALCS
The New York Yankees backs are already against the wall in the ALCS against the Houston Astros, and manager Aaron Boone is well aware of that. The Yankees find themselves down 2-0 in their series against the ‘Stros with the series shifting back to New York, and Boone knows that his team is going to […] The post ‘We’re facing a heavyweight opponent’: Aaron Boone gets real on Astros with Yankees down two games in ALCS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lance McCullers Jr drops epic take on Astros’ stellar pitching staff ahead of ALDS Game 3 vs. Yankees
Lance McCullers recently shared his honest thoughts on the talent of the Houston Astros’ pitching staff, per Chandler Rome. “You can almost just close your eyes and point and ask any pitcher to do any job on the staff,” McCullers said. Houston’s pitching staff finished second in both...
3 reasons Bruce Bochy will lead Rangers back to MLB playoffs in 2023
The Texas Rangers didn’t take the step forward they were expected to take in the 2022 season, and ended up firing manager Chris Woodward midway through the season. Tony Beasley took charge after Woodward was canned, but it was clear the Rangers wanted to find a new voice to lead their team for the 2023 season. Enter Bruce Bochy, who the Rangers recently hired to be their next manager.
Jean Segura’s fiery message after whirlwind NLCS Game 3 will make Phillies fans want to run through a wall
The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 series lead over the San Diego Padres in the NLCS after pulling out a big 4-2 win in Game 3. It ended up being Jean Segura who carried the Phillies in this one, providing a clutch two-run single in the fourth inning that ended up driving in the winning run, while also making some stellar plays at second base (after making an error early in the game) to keep the Padres off the scoreboard for much of the game.
Kyle Schwarber gets awesome Phillies hero comparison from Charlie Manuel
Kyle Schwarber received quite the compliment from former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel, per Jayson Stark. “He (Schwarber) can take a swing and win the game for you. And so could Matt Stairs,” Manuel said. “And those guys are hard to find.”. Phillies fans will remember Matt Stairs....
Twins to push for Carlos Correa in MLB free agency, but there’s a catch
When Carlos Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins last offseason, almost everyone expected him to opt-out of his deal following the 2022 campaign. Sure enough, the shortstop will reportedly opt-out with MLB free agency on the horizon. The Twins do plan on re-pursuing him but there’s a catch, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
