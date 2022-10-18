ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Lions of PA work tirelessly to provide flood relief to Kentucky

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It’s been more than a month since records levels floods left many homes in Eastern Kentucky destroyed. Now, the Lions of Pennsylvania are trying to help with the flood relief. The district governors in Eastern Kentucky reached out to the Lions of Pennsylvania...
KENTUCKY STATE
local21news.com

AG Shapiro announces arrest of five individuals involved in illegal puppy selling ring

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Friday the arrests of five individuals from the Philadelphia area who conspired together to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit. The investigation, conducted by the Office of Attorney General and the Pennsylvania State Police, revealed that these individuals used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit US Currency to purchase the puppies from breeders in Lancaster County, and then sold the stolen dogs through social media platforms, such as Instagram.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Staying fire-safe during Halloween season

PA (WOLF) — Halloween, while full of fun and spooky celebrations, presents a few scary fire safety hazards. As the holiday approaches, the NFPA, (National Fire Protection Association), is encouraging people to take precautions to ensure the holiday remains 'festively fun.'. “As more people plan to celebrate the holiday...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy