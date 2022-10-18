Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 victims in Chicago bus stop crashhellasChicago, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Related
NHL
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Military Appreciation Game on November 5
For the third-consecutive season, 84 Lumber has been named the presenting partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins' Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 PM against the Seattle Kraken. All fans in attendance will receive a co-branded camouflage hat, courtesy of 84 Lumber. The Penguins...
NHL
Penguins Recall Drake Caggiula and Sam Poulin from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forwards Drake Caggiula and Sam Poulin from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Forward Teddy Blueger has been placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to October 11. Caggiula, 28, began the season in WBS...
NHL
BLOG: McCabe Finding Rhythm in his Return
McCabe played in his first game this season in the team's home opener against the Red Wings and played a small role on penalty kill. Following a 4-3 OT comeback against the Red Wings in their home opener, the Blackhawks returned to the practice rink looking to make some good habits stick.
NHL
CANE-DO ATTITUDE
Toffoli scores game-winner in overtime as Flames rally to beat Hurricanes. More like a surge back against the storm. The Flames trailed 2-0 in the first period but scored the next three - including the overtime winner - to rally and grab two points, beating the visiting Hurricanes 3-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday night.
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Flyers
The San Jose Sharks wrap up their four-game East Coast road trip today in Philadelphia. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game notes:. Oskar Lindblom returns to Philadelphia for the frist time after spending five seasons with the Flyers. game recap. Sharangovich,...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Toews out for Avalanche with undisclosed injury
Ehlers on injured reserve for Jets; Matthews expected for Maple Leafs on Saturday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Devon Toews won't play for the Avalanche against the Seattle Kraken on Friday (9...
NHL
Kaut Looking to Make the Most of Opportunity with Avs
Martin Kaut is looking to make the most of his opportunity. For the 23-year-old winger, who was drafted in the first round by the Colorado Avalanche (16th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, his mindset after being called up by the club on Tuesday is simple. "I need to...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for October 23
* Stars forward Joe Pavelski posted 3-1-4 to eclipse Brett Hull as the oldest player in franchise history with a hat trick and help Dallas extend its season-opening point streak. * Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin found the back of the net once again to extend the longest season-opening goal streak...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Wrap Up Five-Game Trek Today in the Motor City
The Ducks are set for the finale of a five-game eastern road trip, today taking on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Anaheim will look to end its first road trip of the season on a positive note and also to snap a four-game losing skid. The Ducks took the high-flying Boston Bruins to a shootout on Thursday night, but could not solve netminder Linus Ullmark in the skills session, falling 2-1 on Taylor Hall's clinching goal.
NHL
Eichel scores twice in Golden Knights win against Jets
LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel scored two goals for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. "We had a good start," Eichel said. "We came out and played well in the first 20, and we were able to find a way to win from there."
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. HURRICANES
FLAMES (3-1-0) vs. HURRICANES (3-1-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane (2) Hurricanes:. Points - Andrei Svechnikov (6) Goals - Svechnikov...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Oilers
BLUES The St. Louis Blues showed their resilience in the early days of the season on Wednesday night in Seattle. After burying three goals in the first 13 minutes of action, the Blues went scoreless for the next 49 minutes of regulation and overtime. Justin Faulk - scoring his second goal of the night - eventually netted the game winner after holding strong and demonstrating the team's perserverance.
NHL
Sharangovich, Mercer help Devils edge Sharks for third straight win
NEWARK, N.J. -- Yegor Sharangovich and Dawson Mercer scored in the second period, and the New Jersey Devils held on for their third straight win, 2-1 against the San Jose Sharks at Prudential Center on Saturday. Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves for the Devils (3-2-0), who have won three consecutive...
NHL
Chara honored by Bruins during pregame ceremony
Defenseman dropped ceremonial puck, retired from NHL after 24 seasons. Recently retired Bruins star Zdeno Chara and his two sons receive an ovation at TD Garden during the ceremonial puck drop before MIN-BOS 01:53 •. BOSTON -- After the ceremonial puck was dropped, Zdeno Chara shared a round of handshakes...
NHL
Point scores twice for Lightning in OT victory against Panthers
Forward wins it on power play at 2:08; Stamkos extends goal streak to five. Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games while Brayden Point tallied twice, including the winner in overtime, in the Lightning win. 05:04 •. Brayden Point scored his second goal of the game at 2:08...
NHL
Hagel, Elliott help Lightning handle Islanders
TAMPA -- Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-3 win against the New York Islanders at Amalie Arena on Saturday. Brayden Point and Nicholas Paul each also had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (3-3-0), who were coming off a 3-2 overtime win at the Florida Panthers on Friday. Brian Elliott made 32 saves for his first win of the season.
NHL
New coaching systems bring changes to Stars' play
While it was pretty rare for the team to get whistled for eight penalties Thursday in Toronto, players and coaches were philosophical ahead of Saturday's game against Montreal. As the Stars transition to a new coaching staff and a new way of playing hockey, there will be bumps in the road.
NHL
Rooting For Women's Hockey Hits Home for Alex Newhook
And as much as the 21-year-old is thrilled to see the sport continue to grow and the diversity in the NHL continue to spread with players like himself defying odds to make it to 'The Show,' Newhook is equally ecstatic to see the growth in the sport specifically on the women's side as he is the older brother to Abby Newhook, a current sophomore at Newhook's alma mater of Boston College, where she is one of the top players on the women's division l hockey team hockey and is aspiring to crack the juggernaut Team Canada roster in the coming years. She already attended Hockey Canada's National Women's Program selection camp in Calgary over the summer.
NHL
Capitals score four in third period to get past Kings
WASHINGTON -- Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:25 remaining in the third period, and the Washington Capitals rallied to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Johansson scored on a wraparound that deflected in off Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke's skate after a give-and-go...
NHL
Doughty braces for challenge of facing Ovechkin when Kings play Capitals
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Drew Doughty has missed playing against Alex Ovechkin the past two seasons. But there's one thing the Los Angeles Kings defenseman isn't looking forward to when he faces Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSWA, BSW, ESPN+, SN NOW).
Comments / 0