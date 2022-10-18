Read full article on original website
Harvey Randolph
4d ago
They been doing that for years . They should condemn the place and bankrupt the owners
Faye Rich
4d ago
This James Roe person sounds uneducated and totally ignorant. He's so ignorant that he didn't try to finesse how he turned applicants away.
WLBT
Firm selected by Jackson’s RFP will get water system contract, city attorney says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While the state of Mississippi and the city of Jackson are both looking for management companies to helm the city’s water system for the next twelve months, City Attorney Catoria Martin said the firm selected by Jackson’s request for proposals will be the one the city chooses and pays.
EPA opens investigation into Mississippi state government in Jackson water crisis
The Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday it is investigating the Mississippi state government on whether it discriminated against its capital city of Jackson in federal funding leading to a series of drinking wa
listenupyall.com
EPA opens civil rights investigation into state’s role over Jackson water system
The Environmental Protection Agency wrote in a letter Thursday that it is opening a civil rights investigation into the state of Mississippi’s role in the breakdown of Jackson’s water system. The letter is in response to a complaint the NAACP filed on Sept. 27 under Title VI of...
WLBT
Settlement: Richard’s Disposal to stay in Jackson until April 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has finalized a settlement agreement between the City of Jackson and Richard’s Disposal. Under the terms of the agreement, Richard’s will continue to pick up trash in the capital city at least until April 1, 2023. The council has agreed to...
State historical marker approved to honor Mississippi man murdered in 1955 on courthouse lawn as he worked to help Blacks register to vote
A historical marker will soon be placed on the lawn of the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex in honor of a man who was murdered on its lawn in 1955. Lamar “Ditney” Smith was murdered in front of multiple witnesses as he worked to help African American residents register to vote.
WLBT
EPA launches civil rights investigation into state funding of Jackson water projects
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - A federal civil rights investigation has been launched into whether the state has discriminated against Jackson in funding its water infrastructure needs. Thursday, an EPA spokesperson confirmed the agency is conducting the probe, just weeks after the NAACP and others asked the Office of External Civil...
WLBT
Mayor Lumumba to testify on Jackson crime before state lawmakers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new date has been set for Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to testify before state lawmakers on Jackson crime. House Judiciary B Committee Chairman Nick Bain says the mayor’s subpoena has been re-issued for November 21. It was previously scheduled for November 17, but Lumumba...
WLBT
HIV rates re-surging in the Capital City and across the south
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In recent years, Jackson’s HIV rate dropped from the fourth highest in the country to seventh, according to the CDC. But those efforts to stop the spread were hampered by COVID. With the Capital City again among the highest in the nation, the medical community says this re-surging epidemic must be addressed.
WLBT
‘Absolute and total incompetence’: Governor slams mayor at turkey-pardoning ceremony
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves pardoned a turkey at a ceremony Thursday at the Governor’s Mansion, only moments later to turn a flamethrower on Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. The governor was no-holds-barred when asked about the city’s decision to issue its own request for proposals for...
Mississippi sheriff investigating series of threatening handwritten letters left in mailboxes
A Mississippi sheriff’s office is investigating what it describes as several threatening letters that have been placed in residents’ mailboxes. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins sid that his investigators are analyzing several threatening letters. Perkins said his office has five letters and knows...
WLBT
Election commissioner fears new voting machine delivery company can’t handle the job
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With nearly three weeks until the November elections, Hinds County election commissioners are worried about the delivery of voting machines. A new company, that has not transported the equipment, won the bid and election officials fear a repeat of last year’s delivery issues. “It’s gonna...
Governor: Jackson plans to end cooperation with Unified Command Structure
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) issued a statement after he said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba is planning to end the city’s cooperation with the Unified Command Structure. The Unified Command Structure is the team that’s been working with the city to fix Jackson’s water crisis. According to Reeves, Lumumba is planning […]
WLBT
Clinton considers re-zoning proposal, leaving local farmers concerned
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Farmers living on the outskirts of Clinton say their livelihoods are at risk now that the city is discussing changing some farmland into residential property. “To be told that we’re not important and our lifestyle is not a value to this city, is very heartbreaking,” said...
Man arrested for capital murder in death of 14-month-old taken to Mississippi hospital
A man has been arrested for capital murder after a 14-month-old taken to the hospital died. Trevonte Willis, 28, was arrested after a medical examination from the coroner determined that 14-month-old Kahari Lofton had died from blunt force trauma. Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in...
Sheriff: Woman being booked into Mississippi jail tried to smuggle fentanyl, marijuana
A woman being booked into Mississippi jail reportedly tried to smuggle fentanyl and marijuana. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on Monday on a capias warrant on Purvis Hill Road. Sydni Uzzle, 27 of Warren County, was taken into custody by Detective Jeff Merrit and a deputy...
Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule
After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
WLBT
Jackson’s crumbling infrastructure causing safety, health hazards for residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents in two different Jackson neighborhoods are growing increasingly concerned about the condition of their streets. They say large sinkholes are causing safety hazards not only for residents but also for government workers. Some of these residents are particularly concerned as we head into the coldest...
mageenews.com
What’s Going on @ the Magee Post Office
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. If you have been up and around today (Thursday) and passed the Post Office, the parking lot is jammed!!!. A job...
WLBT
Brookhaven felon escaped custody Thursday; still at large
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven man wanted for felony gun possession and felony fleeing is at large after having escaped police custody Thursday night. Rashan Smith has a long felony record, according to Brookhaven Police chief Kenneth Collins. Rashan, 35, had been apprehended and handcuffed after a brief car chase and foot chase.
WLBT
Weapon confiscated, teens arrested outside Crystal Springs High School
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - One assault-style rifle has been confiscated and two juveniles have been placed under arrest following an incident in front of Crystal Springs High School Friday afternoon. Crystal Springs Police Chief Tony Hemphill said officers responded to a report of students brandishing weapons. A male and...
