Maryland State

a-z-animals.com

Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?

Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
FLORIDA STATE
archziner.com

7+ Best Bulbs To Plant In The Fall For a Beautiful Spring Garden

You may be thinking that gardening season is over, however, that’s not exactly the truth. There is still plenty to be done this fall season when it comes to the garden. However, most of the work you put in now will be with some delayed gratification. Especially when it comes to bulbs. While you won’t get an instant pop of color in your garden, as you would normally get with perennials or annuals, the wait will be worth it trust us. The flowers that will bloom from the planted fall bulbs when spring comes around will be marvelous. Your garden will fill with color and happiness, forgetting about the gray dullness of winter. And many bulbs return year after year, which makes them a good investment. Today we are going to show you some of the best bulbs to plant in the fall for a beautiful spring garden next season.
The Star Press

Fallen leaves account for up to 80% of nutrients used by forest trees

Summer air fades and is replaced with the nip of autumn wind. Golden light bounces from the yellow and orange leaves which sway in the breeze. One by one each leaf loses grip and gently swirls to the ground. A balletic waltz repeated each year, ultimately accumulating acres of fallen foliage. Though many people find this ancient dance to be little more than another yard chore to add to the list, the natural function of fallen leaves is critical to the health of a forest. A balance that can be too easily disrupted.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Leaving the leaves: A pretty sight, but detrimental to your lawn

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If enjoying the colors of the changing leaves is the bright spot for your fall having to deal with them in your yard is the dark side. The kids and the pets might like playing in them but the blanket of autumn is something your grass does not enjoy. It turns out the rain we've been getting recently has put some urgency into the need to get the leaves off of your yard. As the days get shorter and cooler our trees stop their food production process as the chlorophyll breaks down and the green of summer...
Family Handyman

Tips for Planting Roses in Your Garden

I recently reached out to a few colleagues who are professional rose gardeners to ask for their tips on planting. Want to know the number one tip I got?. If you can plant a shrub, you can plant a rose. The following tips for how to plant roses will help ensure your success with one of the world’s most popular flowers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Roaches in North Carolina

In North Carolina, as in other states, you can find all kinds of pests. Among North Carolina’s most common pests is the cockroach. A well-kept home can easily become infested by them even if it has been thoroughly cleaned. The reason for this is that roaches are found in enormous numbers throughout the state. It is also due to their incredible resilience that they infest areas so effectively. For example, it is possible for them to live without their heads for days at a time. It has even been mentioned that they can survive a nuclear fallout. In general, roaches are fairly well-known insects that continue to cause havoc all over the world.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover The 9 Different Types of Cypress Trees

There are a dizzying amount of different types of cypress trees in the world, typically classified as either Old World or New World cypresses. Evergreen and preferring temperate regions, cypress trees come in a variety of shapes and sizes. You may be considering a cypress tree for your backyard or garden landscaping, but what type might suit your project best?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kitsap Sun

Good garden hygiene prevents scabby apples and pears

Every autumn, a surprising amount of fruit is left to rot under often aging trees. Whether lonely roadside solos or clustered in backyard orchards, most are relics of long-ago farms and homesteads. These elderly trees can be surprisingly prolific, despite their age, and while gleaners harvest some of the bounty for local food banks, quite a lot is sadly unusable. Here in the moist maritime northwest, both apples and pears are often affected by a funky fungal disorder called scab. It’s an apt name, as the lesions do indeed resemble scabs over old wounds. Yuck, right?
a-z-animals.com

Roaches In Virginia

Over the course of millions of years, cockroaches have evolved into some of the most resilient insects the planet has ever seen. As a matter of fact, they lived alongside the dinosaurs. It is said that roaches are so resilient, that they can even survive for up to a week without their heads. Additionally, they can survive without food for almost a month and without water for nearly two weeks. A total of 4,000 species of cockroaches are known to exist in different parts of the world. In the United States alone, there are thought to be somewhere around 70 species of roaches living in the country.
VIRGINIA STATE

