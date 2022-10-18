Even superheroes can’t take giant leaps over buildings (or football players) without getting a few bumps and bruises along the way. Everyone in the sports world is still talking and making memes about Bills star quarterback Josh Allen’s gravity-defying hurdle over the Chiefs safety Justin Reid. The “it’s a bird, it’s a plane” moment set up a run that landed Dawson Knox in the endzone and gave the Bills a 24-20 win over Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO