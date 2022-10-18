ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did You See Josh Allen’s Bye Week Fun Photo?

The Buffalo Bills are on a well needed break after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 in Kansas City. The bye week is here and it looks like the players and staff have taken the opportunity to relax and get some rest. The top quarterback in the NFL plays for...
Josh Allen Got Hurt During That Giant Hurdle Against The Chiefs

Even superheroes can’t take giant leaps over buildings (or football players) without getting a few bumps and bruises along the way. Everyone in the sports world is still talking and making memes about Bills star quarterback Josh Allen’s gravity-defying hurdle over the Chiefs safety Justin Reid. The “it’s a bird, it’s a plane” moment set up a run that landed Dawson Knox in the endzone and gave the Bills a 24-20 win over Kansas City.
Gabe Davis Uses Time Off To Surprise Young Man in Florida

Get the tissues ready! Gabe Davis pulled off a surprise of a lifetime. This week the Buffalo Bills had their bye week. Josh Allen went to California to visit home and go to a Padres game, Stefon Diggs went to New York City to go shopping, Jake Kumerow went fishing in Buffalo...but, Gabe Davis went back home to Florida for a moment we won't soon forget.
