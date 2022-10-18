Read full article on original website
Did You See Josh Allen’s Bye Week Fun Photo?
The Buffalo Bills are on a well needed break after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 in Kansas City. The bye week is here and it looks like the players and staff have taken the opportunity to relax and get some rest. The top quarterback in the NFL plays for...
Josh Allen Got Hurt During That Giant Hurdle Against The Chiefs
Even superheroes can’t take giant leaps over buildings (or football players) without getting a few bumps and bruises along the way. Everyone in the sports world is still talking and making memes about Bills star quarterback Josh Allen’s gravity-defying hurdle over the Chiefs safety Justin Reid. The “it’s a bird, it’s a plane” moment set up a run that landed Dawson Knox in the endzone and gave the Bills a 24-20 win over Kansas City.
Odell Beckham Jr. Is Down to Two Teams and One is the Bills?
The Buffalo Bills are on a bye week, which means that the players get a well-deserved week off to spend time with family and friends. The bye week also allows players to rest more and heal any nagging injuries. As for the coaches and front office, there is no such...
Bills Mafia: Are You Following This Social Media Hashtag?
There isn't much that a whole fanbase can agree upon. For Bills Mafia, I think that we can all agree that Josh Allan is the greatest quarterback in Franchise history since Jim Kelly. Many members of the Bills Mafia remember the 17-year playoff drought that ended when Allen joined the Bills.
Latest NFL Trade Could Land The Buffalo Bills Star Receiver
The NFL trade deadline is coming up in less than two weeks but a recent trade could mean that a star wide receiver ends up in Buffalo. The NFL announced yesterday that the Carolina Panthers have traded their star running back Christian McCaffery for several draft picks to the San Francisco 49ers.
Gabe Davis Uses Time Off To Surprise Young Man in Florida
Get the tissues ready! Gabe Davis pulled off a surprise of a lifetime. This week the Buffalo Bills had their bye week. Josh Allen went to California to visit home and go to a Padres game, Stefon Diggs went to New York City to go shopping, Jake Kumerow went fishing in Buffalo...but, Gabe Davis went back home to Florida for a moment we won't soon forget.
Steelers Fan’s Heartwarming Message For Buffalo Makes Fans Cry
How often have we heard the phrase "City of Good Neighbors," when referring to the kind hearts of Buffalo. We know that but unfortunately, this city has a stigma of snow, cold weather, failure of sports teams and lately, that passion for our sports teams overshadowing human decency. That is...
