Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clearwater murder suspect arrested in Wesley Chapel, 2nd suspect still at large
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
64-year-old man shot and killed in Bradenton; homicide investigation underway
A 64-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
Police: Man shot to death in Bradenton identified
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department has identified a man shot and killed Thursday night, according to an updated press release. The 64-year-old man found dead has been identified as Tony Martin. Officers said they were called around 8:45 p.m. to 17th Street E near 7th Avenue in...
Tampa man confesses to beating man to death with tire iron in ‘heinous,’ ‘random’ attack, police say
The Clearwater Police Department said it has arrested one of two suspects in a murder involving a body found Friday morning.
Search underway for man accused of shooting driver after argument on I-4
TAMPA, Fla — One man has been hospitalized following an alleged shooting on a Tampa roadway, he told law enforcement. Troopers are now searching for the accused driver responsible. At around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to Tampa General Hospital where a 43-year-old...
Man found inside crashed car in Orange County shot to death, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a car crash Thursday night and found someone inside, dead after being shot. Deputies are trying to figure out who killed a man who crashed in Pine Hills on Stardust Lane, not too far from Ridgewood Park Elementary School. Investigators are...
Pasco County woman survives after husband shot her in the face in April
A 26-year-old Pasco County woman survived after her husband shot her in the face at their home. She suffered a stroke, needed numerous surgeries and lost her sight in her right eye.
Family of man found dead in trunk of car frustrated after suspects back out of plea deal
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of a man shot to death earlier this year are frustrated after the two people suspected of killing him backed out of a plea deal on Friday. Melvin Wilcox was reported missing in March, and days later was found dead in the trunk...
Detectives Looking For Florida Man Who Stuffed Hennessy ‘Down His Drawers’ And Escaped On Pink Bicycle
LAKELAND, Fla. – A Polk County Sheriff’s Office detective would like to speak to the man in the photo above regarding the theft of liquor from the Hilltop Food Market at 615 Daughtery Road West in Lakeland. Deputies say the theft occurred on October 4th
Man jumps fence at Tampa elementary school, says he was being chased by gunman: police
Tampa police have confirmed an incident with an armed person at an elementary school Friday morning.
Motorcyclist killed in DeSoto County crash
Florida Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in DeSoto County around 3 p.m. today
St. Pete sushi restaurant owner charged with operating drug house out of business, deputies say
The owner of a Japanese restaurant in St. Petersburg has been accused of running a drug house out of the business, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead, Clearwater PD says
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
click orlando
Gunman gets 20-year sentence for killing man seen with ex-wife at Orlando immigration office
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was sentenced Friday for the deadly shooting of another man who police said was walking with the gunman’s ex-wife at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building in Orlando last year. Alberto Rivero-Milian, 54, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday...
Bicyclist attacked, killed in Clearwater Beach neighborhood
CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater Police have identified a man found dead overnight Friday as a homicide investigation continues. In a tweet, the department said the man killed was 49-year-old Jeffrey M. Chapman of Clearwater Beach. Officers said Chapman was found dead at around 12:37 a.m. on Mandalay Avenue near...
St. Petersburg man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
click orlando
Fiery, single-vehicle rollover crash on State Road 429 in Orange County kills 1, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday morning on State Road 429 in Orange County left one person dead and prompted the temporary closure of the roadway’s northbound offramp to Florida’s Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Orange County firefighters assisted the Winter Garden...
Suspect identified in homicide investigation of 70-year-old woman, police say
A 70-year-old woman was found dead in her condo in downtown St. Pete on Thursday afternoon. Police said the victim's boyfriend killed her before he jumped from a parking garage.
'It was a violent act': Police identify woman killed in St. Pete apartment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman was found dead in her Parkshore Plaza condo after some friends called to check on her well-being when she didn't show up for lunch, according to police. Officers responded just after 1 p.m. Thursday to the complex at 300 Beach Drive Northeast about...
Driver under investigation for DUI in Largo crash, police say
LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department responded to a two-car crash that sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening. Police said at around 9:15 p.m., a GMC van hauling a trailer was stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 N on the Whitney Road overpass.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0