Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
RUMOR: Dodgers prepared to let Trea Turner walk, sign Aaron Judge instead
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be in the mix to make a run for Aaron Judge this offseason, and they are reportedly even willing to let Trea Turner walk in a potential bid for the New York Yankees slugger. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed the potential landing spots for Turner...
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Unleashes a Massive Bat Flip After Postseason Homer in KBO
Former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig is playing in the Korean Baseball Organization playoffs and making quite an impression.
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros
Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
Giancarlo Stanton’s stern message to Yankees after going down 0-2 to Astros in ALCS
The New York Yankees lived up to their Bronx Bombers moniker this season as the clear-cut best power-hitting team in the MLB. Facing a 0-2 hole against the equally formidable Houston Astros, Giancarlo Stanton thinks the team might need to switch up their approach. Stanton was vocal after their subpar...
Christian Vázquez has harsh words for Red Sox after stunning trade
Christian Vázquez delves into “awkward and weird” Red Sox trade ahead of ALCS with Astros. The Boston Red Sox aren’t in the postseason, but a few of their former stars are, and one is speaking out about what it’s like to strive for glory with a new team.
Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident
With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Outfit
The San Diego Padres' "City Connect" uniforms are pretty polarizing for the sports world. Some love the vibrant, highlighter-like colored uniforms, while others hate them. If anyone can pull them off, though, it's Alex Morgan. The United States women's national team star and San Diego resident rocked them at Game...
Dodgers News: SNLA Analyst Predicts Bellinger Will Play 'Elsewhere' in 2023
Jerry Hairston Jr. thinks Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger needs "a new voice" and that he will be playing somewhere other than Los Angeles in 2023.
Ex-Astros slugger talks ‘dicey’ Yankee Stadium outfield atmosphere
It’s not easy playing at Yankee Stadium. One right fielder can attest to that. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Josh Reddick, who spent four years with the Houston Astros, took many trips to the Bronx during his 13-year career and became familiar with the heckles from New York fans as he manned the outfield at Yankee Stadium.
Everything Dusty Baker said after Houston Astros Game 2 ALCS win over New York Yankees
With a 3-2 win on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros took a 2-0 lead in the ALCS over the New York Yankees. Alex Bregman’s three-run home run in the third inning would provide all of the runs the Houston Astros would need to take care of business in front of their home fans.
ALCS Odds: Astros vs. Yankees Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022
The series shifts to the Bronx as the Houston Astros look to take a commanding 3-0 lead when they take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. It’s time to check out our MLB odds series once more and deliver an Astros-Yankees Game 3 prediction and pick. The...
Jose Altuve enters Hall of Infamy with MLB lowlight never seen before
You would have to walk all the way back to the regular season to see the last time that Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve last reached a base via a hit. In fact, according to ESPN Stats & Info, Altuve is now the owner of the longest hitless streak in MLB postseason history.
Phillies return home for Game 3 after losing in San Diego
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies will be back home for Game 3 of their series against the Padres Friday night after a loss in Game 2, leaving the series tied 1 to 1.If you thought Citizens Bank Park was loud last week, wait until this weekend.The Fightins will need all the home-field advantage they can get with three games at the Bank this weekend and the series still up in the air.The San Diego sun would cause some issues for the Padres early.Top of the 2nd, Phillies were already up 1-0, when Matt Vierling hits a liner to right field.Juan...
SB Nation
Padres even up NLCS against Phillies thanks to some familial violence
A little history was made during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series with brothers Aaron and Austin Nola facing off on opposite sides. When Padres’ catcher Austin stepped to the plate against Phillies’ pitcher Aaron in the second inning, it marked the first time brothers faced off in a pitcher-hitter matchup in the playoffs. Aaron and the Phillies won that particular battle, getting him to ground out. However, they would face off again in the fifth inning, and that at-bat ended up having an impact on the final result of the game.
Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLDS Game 3
The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
Dodgers News: 2 LA Stand Outs Named Gold Glove Finalists
Two players deserving of the award will hopefully win the award for the Dodgers
Yardbarker
Yankees Game One loss falls on the shoulders of Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees lost the ALCS opener against the Astros this evening by a 4-2 score. New York was tasked with taking on soon to be three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and they countered with Jameson Taillon. Aaron Boone’s decision making was called into question before the...
FOX Sports
NLCS top plays: Phillies take Game 3 over Padres
Philadelphia returned home tied with San Diego in the penultimate round of the MLB playoffs for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on FS1. The Phillies started Ranger Suarez on Friday, while Joe Musgrove was on the hill for the Padres. Both pitchers registered no-decisions in their previous postseason starts.
Nestor Cortes’ strong take on Aaron Judge as Yankees’ captain
New York Yankees star pitcher Nestor Cortes said Aaron Judge should be the team’s captain if he returns for the 2023 campaign, per Bryan Hoch. Cortes added that “most of the guys in there agree with me.” Aaron Judge is set to hit free agency this offseason. The slugger clubbed an American League all-time record […] The post Nestor Cortes’ strong take on Aaron Judge as Yankees’ captain appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros manager Dusty Baker’s hilarious reaction to Rangers’ Bruce Bochy hire
After days of speculation, the Texas Rangers officially announced on Friday that they hired Bruce Bochy to be their next manager. Bochy had been away from the majors for the past three years following a 13-year run as manager for the San Francisco Giants. After recently interviewing for the Rangers’ managerial vacancy, general manager Chris […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker’s hilarious reaction to Rangers’ Bruce Bochy hire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0