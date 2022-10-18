PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies will be back home for Game 3 of their series against the Padres Friday night after a loss in Game 2, leaving the series tied 1 to 1.If you thought Citizens Bank Park was loud last week, wait until this weekend.The Fightins will need all the home-field advantage they can get with three games at the Bank this weekend and the series still up in the air.The San Diego sun would cause some issues for the Padres early.Top of the 2nd, Phillies were already up 1-0, when Matt Vierling hits a liner to right field.Juan...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO