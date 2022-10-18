ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NESN

Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros

Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident

With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Outfit

The San Diego Padres' "City Connect" uniforms are pretty polarizing for the sports world. Some love the vibrant, highlighter-like colored uniforms, while others hate them. If anyone can pull them off, though, it's Alex Morgan. The United States women's national team star and San Diego resident rocked them at Game...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Ex-Astros slugger talks ‘dicey’ Yankee Stadium outfield atmosphere

It’s not easy playing at Yankee Stadium. One right fielder can attest to that. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Josh Reddick, who spent four years with the Houston Astros, took many trips to the Bronx during his 13-year career and became familiar with the heckles from New York fans as he manned the outfield at Yankee Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Phillies return home for Game 3 after losing in San Diego

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies will be back home for Game 3 of their series against the Padres Friday night after a loss in Game 2, leaving the series tied 1 to 1.If you thought Citizens Bank Park was loud last week, wait until this weekend.The Fightins will need all the home-field advantage they can get with three games at the Bank this weekend and the series still up in the air.The San Diego sun would cause some issues for the Padres early.Top of the 2nd, Phillies were already up 1-0, when Matt Vierling hits a liner to right field.Juan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SB Nation

Padres even up NLCS against Phillies thanks to some familial violence

A little history was made during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series with brothers Aaron and Austin Nola facing off on opposite sides. When Padres’ catcher Austin stepped to the plate against Phillies’ pitcher Aaron in the second inning, it marked the first time brothers faced off in a pitcher-hitter matchup in the playoffs. Aaron and the Phillies won that particular battle, getting him to ground out. However, they would face off again in the fifth inning, and that at-bat ended up having an impact on the final result of the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLDS Game 3

The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees Game One loss falls on the shoulders of Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees lost the ALCS opener against the Astros this evening by a 4-2 score. New York was tasked with taking on soon to be three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and they countered with Jameson Taillon. Aaron Boone’s decision making was called into question before the...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

NLCS top plays: Phillies take Game 3 over Padres

Philadelphia returned home tied with San Diego in the penultimate round of the MLB playoffs for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on FS1. The Phillies started Ranger Suarez on Friday, while Joe Musgrove was on the hill for the Padres. Both pitchers registered no-decisions in their previous postseason starts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Nestor Cortes’ strong take on Aaron Judge as Yankees’ captain

New York Yankees star pitcher Nestor Cortes said Aaron Judge should be the team’s captain if he returns for the 2023 campaign, per Bryan Hoch. Cortes added that “most of the guys in there agree with me.” Aaron Judge is set to hit free agency this offseason. The slugger clubbed an American League all-time record […] The post Nestor Cortes’ strong take on Aaron Judge as Yankees’ captain appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Astros manager Dusty Baker’s hilarious reaction to Rangers’ Bruce Bochy hire

After days of speculation, the Texas Rangers officially announced on Friday that they hired Bruce Bochy to be their next manager. Bochy had been away from the majors for the past three years following a 13-year run as manager for the San Francisco Giants. After recently interviewing for the Rangers’ managerial vacancy, general manager Chris […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker’s hilarious reaction to Rangers’ Bruce Bochy hire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Los Angeles, CA
