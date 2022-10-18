ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 7

Welcome to our weekly FanDuel NFL primer, where we give you an overview of the Sunday main slate to help you get started on your research. As always, we recommend checking out all of numberFire's daily fantasy tools at your disposal. In particular, our weekly projections can help you nail down who might be the slate's top scorers and best values, while the heat map is a great way to get a general overview of the slate's implied totals and every team's strengths and weaknesses.
WASHINGTON STATE
numberfire.com

The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 10/21/22

Should fantasy managers be worried about Aaron Jones? What about Christian Kirk? Was this an ideal year for Zero RB? JJ digs into those questions -- and more -- on this week's mailbag episode. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
numberfire.com

Jose Trevino in Yankees' ALCS Game 4 lineup Saturday evening

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Trevino is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Trevino for 0.9...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) still out for Rockets Saturday night

Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tate is still dealign with soreness in his left ankle. As a result, he will miss his third straight contest to kick off the 2022-23 season. In 78 games last season, Tate averaged...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Nikola Jokic (finger) available for Nuggets' Friday contest versus Warriors

According to head coach Mike Malone, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (finger) will play in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Despite a recent finger sprain, Jokic will suit up on the road versus the Warriors. In a high usage role with Jamal Murray ruled out for injury management reasons, our models project Jokic to score 55.6 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Isaiah Livers (hip) not listed Saturday for Detroit

Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Livers had been dealing with a hip ailment. However, he is not listed on the team's most recent injury report for Saturday's tilt, signaling he's good to go. Expect him out there in his usual role.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Maxi Kleber (illness) active for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup versus Suns

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (illness) will play in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Kleber is available for Wednesday's opener despite experiencing a non-COVID illness. In 19.1 expected minutes, our models project Kleber to score 14.3 FanDuel points. Kleber's projection includes 5.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Kings' Keegan Murray (conditioning) expected to make NBA debut Saturday

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (conditioning) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols earlier in the week, but was unable to play on Wednesday due to his conditioning. He is expected to be ready for Saturday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect him to play 27.3 minutes against Los Angeles.
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Victor Oladipo (knee) still out for Heat on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Oladipo is dealing with left knee tendinosis, and as a result, the team is being extremely cautious in rushing him along. Saturday will mark his third straight absence to open up the 2022-23 season.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jalen Suggs (ankle) will not return for Magic on Friday

Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) will not return to Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Suggs suffered an ankle sprain during Friday's clash with the Hawks and will not return. Suggs will finish Friday's game with 3 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist in 16 minutes played.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Start Winning In Seconds

Get NCAAF Game Picks When You Upgrade to a Premium Account with numberFire. If you're not a Premium subscriber, it takes just a few seconds to sign up. You'll get access to all of our insider information, game projections, handicapping advice, DFS tools, advanced statistics, and more.
numberfire.com

Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) won't play Saturday for Houston

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gordon is listed out due to right groin injury maintenance, as it seems the team is going to be cautious with the veteran this season - especially on back-to-backs. Garrison Mathews will likely start on the wing.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (injury management) questionable for Nuggets Saturday

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Murray missed Friday's game due to injury management for his knee. Now, he is taking a questionable tag into the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep an eye on his status over the next few hours. If Murray sits, Bruce Brown would likely start again.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Chris Boucher (hamstring) still out for Toronto Saturday night

Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Boucher is dealing with a left hamstring strain, and as a result, he will miss his third straight game to open up the season. In 80 games last season, Boucher averaged 9.4 points...
numberfire.com

Al Horford (back) ruled out for Celtics Saturday night

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Horford is dealing with lower back stiffness, and as a result, the team is opting not to push him too hard on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Expect Grant Williams and Noah Vonleh to see added minutes.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

LeBron James (foot) starting Thursday night for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will start Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. James was listed probable to play due to left foot soreness, meaning his ability to suit up in the Battle of L.A. was never in doubt. Still, it's nice to see an official confirmation that he'll be ready to rock versus the Clippers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mavericks starting Spencer Dinwiddle in Wednesday's lineup against Suns

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Dinwiddie will make the Mavericks' opening lineup alongside Luka Doncic, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, and JaVale McGee. In 32.2 minutes, our models project Dinwiddie to record 14.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Reggie Jackson (groin) probable Thursday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (groin) is probable to play on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jackson should be good to go, but it remains to be seen whether he or John Wall will start at point guard in the Clippers' first game of the season. Either way, Jackson is expected to play minutes in the mid-20s.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy