PHOTOS: Carport, pontoon ‘a total loss’ after Gun Barrel City fire

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas ( KETK ) – A Gun Barrel City resident lost an RV carport and a pontoon boat on Tuesday after a fire.

According to the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, they were called to a structure fire in the 100 block of Willowood Drive at 3:32 a.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, a Fifth Wheel RV trailer and a pontoon boat underneath the car port were engulfed in flames.

The trailer, boat and metal structure were total losses. The residence sustained exterior damage because of the intensity of the flames. Payne Springs Fire Rescue assisted and crews were on scene for about 90 minutes.

No firefighters or residents were injured.



