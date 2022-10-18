ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

nerej.com

Northeast Private Client Group negotiates $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. in New Haven, CT

New Haven, CT Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) brokered the $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. The development site is a fully approved and shovel-ready 96-unit multifamily site located in the downtown area. Approved amenities include a rooftop terrace, a full gym, community club rooms, elevators, and bicycle parking. Additionally, the first floor has approvals for multiple office/flex commercial spaces geared towards creating a collaborative business incubator environment.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Plans underway to re-develop legendary Hartford diner

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop the legendary Comet Diner in Hartford. It’s a longtime go-to destination in the city for food, social gatherings and nightlife. “I eat out regularly, but I got to other neighborhoods,” said Jackie McKinney, Chairperson of the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association. Asylum Hill resident, Jackie […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Technology Unveiled to Deter Wrong Way Drivers in Connecticut

State transportation officials showed off new technology meant to deter wrong way drivers from getting on the highway. This comes as the state sees a big spike in the number of deaths caused by wrong way crashes. Police gave us a demonstration of how the new technology works. As a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend leads us into the final, full week of October and even more Halloween and autumn-themed events will take place!. Need something to do this weekend? See what's happening around Connecticut!. Beginning Thursday, follow a ghostly guide on a lantern-lit tour of Old North Cemetery...
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?

When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
TORRINGTON, CT
theorangetimes.com

What Happened To Milford’s Native People

The Milford High School class of 1929 had it right. The cover of their yearbook showed a profile of what a Wepawaug Indian actually looked like. In the 1965 yearbook, it seems that the Indian has sprouted feathers. The picture from the Milford High School 1965 “Wepawaug” yearbook is a...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Zillow report: Hartford rent increases below national average

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Zillow housing market report released this month indicates that rent increases in Hartford have increased, but at a slower rate than the rest of the nation. Rent in Hartford increased by an average of 9.19% between September 2021 and September 2022, according to the data. Nationwide, renters saw an increase […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Public Schools buys metal detectors for its high schools

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Public Schools District said it bought metal detectors that will be rotated throughout its high schools. Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez sent a letter to the school community this week about school security. “In response to recent school-related incidents, we have purchased six metal detectors,”...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain looks to string together some wins

EAST HARTFORD – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes’ second half of the season kicks off Friday from East Hartford with a contest against the Hornets at 6:30 p.m. The Hurricanes were able to escape the first half of their schedule with two wins in a much tougher stretch than they’ll see coming out of their bye week.
NEW BRITAIN, CT

