Photo Series Reimagines Black Actors as Leads in Classic Hollywood Roles
Photographer Carell Augustus has reimagined Black actors as the stars of classic Hollywood movies in a groundbreaking photography series. For the last decade, Augustus has created portraits of Black actors recast in iconic Hollywood films like The Shining, American Psycho, Mission Impossible, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s. His resultant book,...
Tim Burton Talks “Strange Phenomenon” Of Studio Career, Connection With Johnny Depp & ‘House Of Wax’ Musical With Michael Jackson That Got Away – Lumière Festival
Tim Burton described his career working uniquely with the Hollywood studios as a “strange phenomenon” in a masterclass at the Lumière Festival in Lyon on Friday. The Batman, Ed Wood, Edward Scissorhands, Alice In Wonderland director is being feted on Friday with the prestigious Prix Lumiere of the festival, spearheaded by Cannes delegate general Thierry Frémaux in his other role of director of the Institut Lumiere.
Tim Burton Addresses “Surreal” U.K. Politics; ‘Beetlejuice 2’ & Why ‘Dumbo’ Will Likely Be His Last Film With Disney – Lumière Festival Tim Burton Jamboree Continues
Long-time London resident Tim Burton has joked that the current political chaos in the U.K. might prompt him to leave the country. The U.S. filmmaker was talking at a press conference on Saturday at the Lumière Festival in Lyon where he received its prestigious Prix Lumière in front of a wildly enthusiastic local crowd on Friday night. Talking about his 1996 film Mars Attacks!, Burton explained the film had been born out of his confusion about what was going on in the U.S. in the early 1990s. “It was a strange period of my life where I was very confused about America at...
Best Classic Mystery Movies
The best classic mystery movies are those that have a twist at the end. They are not predictable, and they keep you guessing. Poster for the theatrical run of the 1941 American film The Maltese Falcon.By Vitagraph Inc., a Warner Bros. subsidiary at the time of publication. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Priscilla Presley Steps Out for Rare Appearance With Son Navarone Garibaldi in Beverly Hills: Photos
Family affair! Priscilla Presley stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance with her son, Navarone Garibaldi, on Saturday, October 15. The businesswoman and the musician attended the Last Chance For Animals 2022 Compassion Gala in Beverly Hills. Priscilla, 77, wore a black and gold striped top with black pants...
Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life
With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
Burt Reynolds Quit ‘Gunsmoke’ Because of Milburn Stone
'Gunsmoke' actor Milburn Stone once convinced Burt Reynolds to quit the Western television show for a reason that the actor would never forget.
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
George Clooney says kissing Julia Roberts on screen is ‘ridiculous’: ‘It’s like kissing your best friend’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom. The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise.
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
‘He had to be restrained’: Sacheen Littlefeather said John Wayne was behind the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history
Sacheen Littlefeather‘s death has prompted a wave of tributes to the actor and activist, arguably best known for her 1973 Oscars speech. At the ceremony, Littlefeather appeared in Marlon Brando’s place to reject his Academy Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Standing onstage in front of the biggest stars of Hollywood, the 26-year-old instead delivered a speech condemning the film industry’s poor representation of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were taking...
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
An X-Ray of Marilyn Monroe's Skull Tells the Story of Her Medical History
There are few stories less tragic than that of Marilyn Monroe. Born in the city of Los Angeles, the actress was a product of an affair between her mother, Gladys Pearl Baker, and her co-worker Charles Stanley Gifford. Early in Marilyn’s childhood, her mother was committed to a mental hospital.
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
The real Mamá Coco dies at the age of 109: The Mexican grandmother who inspired Pixar’s ‘Coco’
The Mexican grandmother, who inspired the fan-favorite character of ‘Mamá Coco’ in Pixar’s 2017 film Coco, has passed away at the age of 109. María Salud Ramírez Caballero was announced dead in her hometown, Santa Fe de la Laguna, located in the state of Michoacán.
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94
Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
‘The Quiet Man’: The 1 Scene John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara Had to Get in a Single Take or He ‘Would Have Strung Us Up by Our Toes’
John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara had to get 'The Quiet Man's most romantic scene filmed to perfection in just one take.
