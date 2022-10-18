Long-time London resident Tim Burton has joked that the current political chaos in the U.K. might prompt him to leave the country. The U.S. filmmaker was talking at a press conference on Saturday at the Lumière Festival in Lyon where he received its prestigious Prix Lumière in front of a wildly enthusiastic local crowd on Friday night. Talking about his 1996 film Mars Attacks!, Burton explained the film had been born out of his confusion about what was going on in the U.S. in the early 1990s. “It was a strange period of my life where I was very confused about America at...

