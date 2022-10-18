ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, MA

Police Descended On Western Mass For Stolen Vermont Truck Full Of Guns, Armor

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Police blocked off a portion of Gay Street in Palmer Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, after someone spotted a stolen truck out of Vermont parked three. The owner of the Chevrolet said it was full of guns and body armor when it was taken from Whitingham the night before, which is why Massachusetts State Police and tactical teams were also at the scene, authorities said in a news release.

Police did not find any weapons in the truck, and the person who stole it had run away, authorities noted. Officers searched a nearby apartment complex and a house, but police did not find the suspect.

Investigators are still searching for the weapons and suspect who stole the truck.

